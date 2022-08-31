 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
High School Football

Prep Football Preview: Toutle Lake plans to make noise in newly created division

  • 0

After registering just three wins in the last three years, Toutle Lake will now have a legitimate shot at winning a division title after joining a newly created four-team division of the Southwest Washington 2B Football League.

The Ducks, who were winless during the 2020-21 season, went 2-7 last year with a hybrid 11-man and 8-man schedule in an effort to find comparable competition. This year they’ll fight their battles against teams who have faced similar struggles in recent seasons.

They won their first game since 2019 in a victory over Oakville in an 8-man game last season, followed by another win over Chief Leschi a month later.

Low turnout numbers have plagued the Ducks and fourth-year coach Austin Carey, but now after joining Chief Leschi, Ocosta and North Beach in the lower division, they’ll have a chance at winning a division title and earning a postseason berth.

People are also reading…

The lower division winner will earn a pigtail playoff game against a team from either the North or South divisions, depending on playoff allocations for the league that had not been decided prior to the first day of practices.

Even more good news is that Carey expects to have 25-30 kids on the roster for Week 1, which is a decent number for a 2B team, and even more so for the Ducks who’ve had a hard time getting their athletes playing three sports in recent seasons. That roster includes seven returning seniors who are experienced varsity players.

“It will be the most returning seniors Toutle Lake has had to its football program in over five years,” Carey said.

The seniors include Cam Wheatly (QB/RB); Jay Foster,(RB); Michael Palmer (WR); Riley White (DE); Wesley Opsahl (TE); Payton Feigenbaum (TE); and Desmond Swafford (LB).

The biggest graduation losses for Toutle Lake include defensive end Danyel Galvin and running back Hunter Lee.

The Ducks will operate in the spread offense while going with a 4-4 base defense. A key newcomer who Carey expects to provide an instant boost on offense is junior wide receiver and running back Noah Younker.

Carey says the seven seniors and the team’s overall “grit” will be their biggest strength this season as they navigate new waters. Their main goal is to continue building the program forward and creating a higher standard for the underclassmen. He wants to keep momentum churning forward and get Ducks football back into prominence.

The Ducks open their season at home against Winlock in a non-league 8-man matchup on Sept. 2, and will play each of the three teams in the lower 2B division twice. Their other non-divisional matchup is at perennial State contender Toledo on Sept. 16.

What We Know

Coach

Austin Carey (4th year, 3-18)

Last year’s record

2-7

Base offense

Spread

Base defense

4-4

Key Returners

Cam Wheatly, senior, QB/RB

Jay Foster, senior, RB

Michael Palmer, senior, WR

Riley White, senior, DE

Wesley Opsahl, senior, TE

Payton Feigenbaum, senior, TE

Desmond Swafford, senior, LB

Key roster losses

Danyel Galvin, DE

Hunter Lee, RB

New Additions

Noah Younker, junior, WR/RB

Roster Count

Between 25–30

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hopes for NFC East champ Cowboys start with defense for once

Hopes for NFC East champ Cowboys start with defense for once

The Dallas Cowboys could be counting on their defense as they try to win the NFC East again. There are more questions about the offense with the Cowboys seeking the deep playoff run that has eluded them for 27 years. Reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons leads an opportunistic unit that led the NFL with 34 takeaways last season. Dak Prescott enters his seventh season as the starting quarterback with questions at receiver behind new No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb. The offensive line has similar issues with experience beyond mainstays Zack Martin and Tyron Smith.

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requests trade

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requests trade

Frustrated New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested to be traded through a statement released by his agent. Ron Slavin wrote that “it's just time” and that it's clear Mims "does not have a future with the Jets.” Mims was a second-round pick in 2020 out of Baylor. He has just 31 catches for 490 yards and no touchdowns in 20 games over two seasons and was low on the depth chart during training camp. The Jets had no immediate comment on the trade request.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News