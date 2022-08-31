Prep Football Preview: Toutle Lake plans to make noise in newly created division

After registering just three wins in the last three years, Toutle Lake will now have a legitimate shot at winning a division title after joining a newly created four-team division of the Southwest Washington 2B Football League.

The Ducks, who were winless during the 2020-21 season, went 2-7 last year with a hybrid 11-man and 8-man schedule in an effort to find comparable competition. This year they’ll fight their battles against teams who have faced similar struggles in recent seasons.

They won their first game since 2019 in a victory over Oakville in an 8-man game last season, followed by another win over Chief Leschi a month later.

Low turnout numbers have plagued the Ducks and fourth-year coach Austin Carey, but now after joining Chief Leschi, Ocosta and North Beach in the lower division, they’ll have a chance at winning a division title and earning a postseason berth.

The lower division winner will earn a pigtail playoff game against a team from either the North or South divisions, depending on playoff allocations for the league that had not been decided prior to the first day of practices.

Even more good news is that Carey expects to have 25-30 kids on the roster for Week 1, which is a decent number for a 2B team, and even more so for the Ducks who’ve had a hard time getting their athletes playing three sports in recent seasons. That roster includes seven returning seniors who are experienced varsity players.

“It will be the most returning seniors Toutle Lake has had to its football program in over five years,” Carey said.

The seniors include Cam Wheatly (QB/RB); Jay Foster,(RB); Michael Palmer (WR); Riley White (DE); Wesley Opsahl (TE); Payton Feigenbaum (TE); and Desmond Swafford (LB).

The biggest graduation losses for Toutle Lake include defensive end Danyel Galvin and running back Hunter Lee.

The Ducks will operate in the spread offense while going with a 4-4 base defense. A key newcomer who Carey expects to provide an instant boost on offense is junior wide receiver and running back Noah Younker.

Carey says the seven seniors and the team’s overall “grit” will be their biggest strength this season as they navigate new waters. Their main goal is to continue building the program forward and creating a higher standard for the underclassmen. He wants to keep momentum churning forward and get Ducks football back into prominence.

The Ducks open their season at home against Winlock in a non-league 8-man matchup on Sept. 2, and will play each of the three teams in the lower 2B division twice. Their other non-divisional matchup is at perennial State contender Toledo on Sept. 16.