Prep Football Preview: So many questions, so little time

It’s hard to believe but it’s that time again. Time to double check your supplies and rub your eyes as you wake before the sun’s rise. As sure as the leaves will fall from the trees, another school year is upon us, and before your white shoes are banished to the closet we will have real life prep football on the docket.

As soon as the calendar flips to September teams around the region will begin playing for real. We know what it will look like when the sunset cooks beyond the goalposts. We know what it will sound like when the first rendition of the Star Spangled Banner echoes off the grandstands. We know what it will smell like when popcorn and hot cocoa from the concession stand mix into a heady ether. And we know what it will feel like the first time the pads pop as jerseys of a different color collide in real time.

But like students who haven’t yet read the syllabus, this time of year is the refuge of the unknown. Over the next nine weeks we will learn who’s got the mojo and who can’t cut the mustard. We’ll learn which teams can ride headlong into the night only to emerge victorious before the dawn, and we’ll learn who’s powers seem to fade away in the darkness no matter how high powered the Friday night lights might be.

And for those teams that can figure out how to put the pieces together in time the season will stretch deeper into the fall, where the rarefied air becomes chilled and the trees stand naked and stoic against the elements that would conspire to bring them crashing down.

In their hearts the players already know what they will be presenting for the benefit of the class. They know the work they’ve put in over the offseason and they know what assignments they’ve missed. The players know the faces that lived in the weight room and they know who’s been sleeping in and who can’t be counted on to bring their own pencil to class.

For the rest of us observers, though, those secrets will reveal themselves slowly, like the trunk of a great maple. If we pay close enough attention we might be able to offer an educated guess early in the game, but when the clock runs out in early December, the answers will be writ large, and in ink, for everyone to see.

For now, here’s a helpful study guide for prep football fans who are scrambling to find their bearings before the bell rings and the season kicks off. And yes, these will be on the test.

Will the Kelso Hilanders be able to get all their horses pulling in the same direction this season? With a hulking crew of linemen and returning skill players with next level credentials the golden domers have their eyes set on a deep playoff run.

Will the Mark Morris Monarchs be able to return to the playoffs this season? They’ve got the pieces and the playbook hasn’t changed. Now it’s time for the M&M bunch to take it up a notch.

Will the R.A. Long Lumberjacks be able to sustain the positive vibrations they set in motion in 2021? The Jacks would love to snap their losing streak against MM, but they don’t want to wait for Week 9 to make waves.

Will the Woodland Beavers take off under the direction of Sean McDonald? The former Kalama coach with all the rings certainly knows what works at the 2B level, now he’s got to develop the personnel to pull it off in the 2A ranks.

Will the Kalama Chinooks be able to defend their State championship, or even their league title? After graduating 22 seniors and losing their head coach there are more questions than answers scribbled in the margins for the kings of the hill.

Will the Wahkiakum Mules be able to put the ball in the air and advance beyond their traditional station as beasts of burden? We know Cathlamet is a tough place to play but this year the Mules want to take their show on the road.

Will the Toledo Riverhawks be able to turn a bunch of anonymous faces into an All-League ensemble once again? The Cheese Town kids hit hard enough to curdle your milk but it remains to be seen if they can put enough points on the board to win.

Will the Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks find success in a new division as they return to the 11-man game? The fine feathered flock will need more than just “grit” to get by and they’ve got a big senior class that should help to hold the line.

Will the Ilwaco Fishermen be able to pull off a quick turnaround following a disappointing run in ‘21? They’ve got a new coach and a few linemen who can tip the scales at the docks, but they’ll need a bounceback year from their skill players to survive a tough league slate.

Will this be the year the Castle Rock Rockets get the best of La Center and capture a TriCo crown? The Rock lost a few punishing players to graduation but they return enough talent to form the cornerstone of a winning season.

Will the Winlock Cardinals be able to sustain their newfound success in the 8-man game? The Egg Town crew lost a lot of talent over the offseason but they’re banking on some big bruisers on the line to make up the difference.

Will the Naselle Comets continue to mow over their competition like Groundskeeper Willy treats runaway weeds? With a bunch of familiar names in the mix, and a few new bodies plucked from the hallways, the Comets appear poised for another bone-rattling playoff run.

Will the Rainier Columbians know which way is up without a member of the Tripp family serving as their playmaker for the first time since the Columbia River froze over? They’ve got some meat on the line but the boys in green will need new playmakers to step up to keep pace in a league that’s only gotten tougher.

Will the Clatskanie Tigers find refuge in the 9-man game as they drop down a classification? The change means there’s no Highway 30 Hootenanny against Rainier on the schedule this season but the Tigers would surely trade a bit of tradition for a few wins.

There’s much to be learned and only a short time to cram it all in. So start digging in the closet for your best Friday night flannels, order up a couple sunset coffees, and dig in for a crash course in high school football.