Prep Football Preview: Return of the ground game? SWW 2B coaches not convinced

One glaring absence will be gone from the Southwest Washington 2B Football League this season as Kalama’s 2B State Player of the Year Jackson Esary moves along to college.

But will the league’s passing game go with him? Will the league as a whole move back to its primary roots of a three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust ground game? Coaches aren’t so sure.

Esary spent the last four years lighting the league up with his Patrick Mahomes-like scrambling skills and cannon-for-an-arm passing attack.

He racked up more than double the passing yards (2,720) as he did rushing (1,101) last year, which included 39 passing touchdowns en route to leading the Chinooks to a 12-0 record and a State championship.

With him gone, it leaves a void in proven elite passing quarterbacks in the league. However, there are a couple of returners who could step in to provide balance to the league’s historically-strong stable of running backs year in and year out.

Sure, some of the top rushers in recent years are now gone: Onalaska workhorse Marshall Haight ran 242 times for 1,916 yards and 27 touchdowns at a 7.9 yard per carry clip. Napavine’s Gavin Parker averaged almost 11 yards per carry, totaling 1,457 total rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns.

But, as history has proven, the perennial contenders always find replacements in the backfield.

One of the top in the league this season could be Toledo senior Geoffrey Glass, who was part of the Riverhawks’ a three-pronged rushing strike. Glass went for over 1,000 yards as a junior. Also back is teammate Zane Ranney, who also churned up big yards.

For Napavine, Cael Stanley saw carries last season and will likely take over for Parker, while Wahkiakum has senior Dominic Curl slated to take over for Gabe Moon at halfback, while Zakk Carlson will pound the rock for the Mules as fullback.

Still, coaches around the league aren’t convinced teams won’t be airing it out this season.

“I think Adna will,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said. “They’ve got a bunch athletes and a quarterback that’s good. They passed at camp, even in the goal-line competition. I imagine with the numbers Kalama has they’ll find another quarterback. Will he be Esary? No. But when you have 80 kids to choose from, you should be able to find one.”

Adna’s returning quarterback is junior Lane Johnson, a two-year starter who went 78-of-141 passing for 892 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. It was an uncharacteristically down year for the Pirates, and Johnson still managed nearly 150 passing yards per game.

The Pirates also bring back pass catchers Jaxon Dunnagan (196 receiving yards and two TDs), Trenton Carper (112 receiving yards and two TDs), and two other receivers (Seth Meister and Asher Guerrero) who each caught passing TDs in 2021.

Wahkiakum has senior athlete Brodie Avalon back behind center, who went 52-for-105 passing for 709 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging over 70 yards per game.

Avalon’s top pass catcher is back, too, in Zakk Carlson (19 catches for 281 yards and two TDs), along with Jacob Johnson (16 catches, 277 yards and four TDs) and Donovan Watson (one TD).

Napavine returns two-year starting QB Ashton Demarest, who helped the Tigers reach the 2B State title game last season, and coach Josh Fay could end up having him go to the air more often.

Toledo coach Mike Christensen, who has a senior in Austin Norris taking over at QB, is another head honcho who sees Adna being the main throwing threat in the league, with Kalama and Wahkiakum being two others to watch out for.

“Adna is going to throw, but Kalama might have another quarterback,” Christensen said. “But overall, we’ll see more running from Kalama for sure. The rest of the league is run-heavy besides Adna. One team that might throw more is Wahkiakum. They’ve got a good athlete.”

Kalama’s first-year head coach Mike Phelps doesn’t plan to stray too far from last year’s game plan, even with first-year starting sophomore Aiden Brown slated to line up behind center.

“If you don’t adapt to personnel, you aren’t going to be very successful,” Phelps said. “The teams that have been successful in this league have stayed with what they’ve been going.

“I don’t know what Adna has got up their sleeve. They’re better than last year and well-coached. Adna may be changing because of a new head coach, but I can tell you we’re not changing a whole lot. I expect Onalaska to run the ball 80 percent of the time. I expect us to continue to throw more than run, and not a lot of changes for Napavine.”