 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Prep Football Preview: Rainier Columbians staring down a new-look league with a new QB

  • 0

The last time around was another solid season for Rainier, a season in which the Columbians finished 10-2 and lost in the quarterfinals of the Oregon state 3A playoffs.

But it could have been even better in 2021. Rainier was ranked No. 2 in the 3A ranks before ending up victims of an upset against Vale in the state quarterfinals, 14-6, after the Columbians won in the opening round against Nyssa/Harper, 34-6.

Winning isn’t new to head coach Mike King, who is entering his 11th season and has a 73-31 record overall. This fall King welcomes the return of all-league players Josh Ellis, Colby Biddix, Donovan Smith and Derek Katon. Ellis is an offensive tackle and a defensive lineman. Biddix is a pulling guard and a defensive end, while Smith and Katon excel at inside and outside linebacker, respectively.

Other key returners include ILB/RB Angel Bacerra and DB/RB Daunte McGill. King is hopeful the roster will round out to a full 30 players by Week 1.

People are also reading…

No matter how the wins and losses shake out this season will be different for Columbia County football fans because the Highway 30 Hootenanny will be on hiatus. With Clatskanie dropping down to the 9-man ranks of the 2A classification Rainier will not play their rivals as they navigate the 3A Special District 1 slate.

“The Clatskanie game was always one we circled each year so, ya, I miss it,” King said. “We have developed a nice little rivalry with Warrenton over the last few years so maybe that can grow.”

A coaches poll puts Rainier in contention for the league title with Banks and Warrenton. Warrenton made a State semifinal appearance last season and Yamhill-Carlton is also a team to watch after qualifying for the state tournament last season.

“Ya, our league is tough,” King noted.

Rainier faces Banks and Warrenton in back-to-back weeks on the road on Oct. 7 and 14 respectively. The Columbians host Yamhill-Carlton on Sept. 23.

What We Know

Coach

Mike King (11th year, 73-31)

2021 Record

10-2, lost in State quarterfinals

Offensive Formation

Spread

Defensive Formation

4-2-5

Key Returners

Josh Ellis, senior, OT/DL, All-League

Colby Biddix, junior, OG/DE, All-League

Donovan Smith, junior, ILB, All-League

Derek Katon junior, OLB, All-League

Angel Bacerra, sophomore, ILB/RB

Daunte McGill, junior, DB/RB

Roster

Around 30 players

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requests trade

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requests trade

Frustrated New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested to be traded through a statement released by his agent. Ron Slavin wrote that “it's just time” and that it's clear Mims "does not have a future with the Jets.” Mims was a second-round pick in 2020 out of Baylor. He has just 31 catches for 490 yards and no touchdowns in 20 games over two seasons and was low on the depth chart during training camp. The Jets had no immediate comment on the trade request.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News