Prep Football Preview: Rainier Columbians staring down a new-look league with a new QB

The last time around was another solid season for Rainier, a season in which the Columbians finished 10-2 and lost in the quarterfinals of the Oregon state 3A playoffs.

But it could have been even better in 2021. Rainier was ranked No. 2 in the 3A ranks before ending up victims of an upset against Vale in the state quarterfinals, 14-6, after the Columbians won in the opening round against Nyssa/Harper, 34-6.

Winning isn’t new to head coach Mike King, who is entering his 11th season and has a 73-31 record overall. This fall King welcomes the return of all-league players Josh Ellis, Colby Biddix, Donovan Smith and Derek Katon. Ellis is an offensive tackle and a defensive lineman. Biddix is a pulling guard and a defensive end, while Smith and Katon excel at inside and outside linebacker, respectively.

Other key returners include ILB/RB Angel Bacerra and DB/RB Daunte McGill. King is hopeful the roster will round out to a full 30 players by Week 1.

No matter how the wins and losses shake out this season will be different for Columbia County football fans because the Highway 30 Hootenanny will be on hiatus. With Clatskanie dropping down to the 9-man ranks of the 2A classification Rainier will not play their rivals as they navigate the 3A Special District 1 slate.

“The Clatskanie game was always one we circled each year so, ya, I miss it,” King said. “We have developed a nice little rivalry with Warrenton over the last few years so maybe that can grow.”

A coaches poll puts Rainier in contention for the league title with Banks and Warrenton. Warrenton made a State semifinal appearance last season and Yamhill-Carlton is also a team to watch after qualifying for the state tournament last season.

“Ya, our league is tough,” King noted.

Rainier faces Banks and Warrenton in back-to-back weeks on the road on Oct. 7 and 14 respectively. The Columbians host Yamhill-Carlton on Sept. 23.