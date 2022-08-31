 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Prep Football Preview: R.A. Long putting it all on the line as rebuild continues

Consistency is key for coach Jon Barker and the R.A. Long Lumberjacks. After several years of a revolving door atop R.A. Long football, Barker has finally settled in as a familiar face for a program in desperate need of one.

Barker will enter his third season as head coach of the Lumberjacks, his second full campaign after the COVID-shortened year, with plenty still to prove.

“We have kind of established what the program is going to be and we’re not going to deviate from those things,” Barker said. “It just takes awhile to revitalize a program that’d been down and in disarray.”

So what does Barker want R.A. Long football to be?

It starts first with accountability and effort. He wants a hardworking bunch that will knock an opponent on their butt, pick them up and go back to the huddle.

“Win, lose or draw, we want you to know that you played us,” Barker said. “There’s a certain level of physicality to how we want to play, but we want teams to respect us.”

A successful season for Barker would not only mean a bigger number in the win column — R.A. Long went 2-7 last year — but also a handful of emails from opposing coaches that the locker room was spotless when the Lumberjacks left. And definitely no unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Barker can feel the program headed in the right direction. Last year, a departing senior told him it was the first year he played at R.A. Long in which it actually felt like a family.

“I really want that aspect to keep growing,” Barker said.

On-field success, though, will be a tough road this season in a challenging 2A Greater St. Helens League.

The Lumberjacks graduated 20 seniors, including offensive sparkplug Jamond Harris. Harris tallied more than 700 yards and six touchdowns last season and now plays football at Pacific Lutheran University.

“He was a guy we built our program around for a long time,” Barker said.

Now the keys will turn to quarterback Shaun Mize, who has started at quarterback each of the last two seasons. The senior gunslinger has put in the work this offseason to bear more of an offensive load, Barker said. Mize threw for more than 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Around Mize in the Lumberjacks’ triple-option offense are tremendous athletes expected to take big leaps forward this year.

Sophomore tailback TraMayne Jenkins has a promising young skillset, junior slotback Koyn Williamdyke will help supplement some of the graduated production, and senior receivers Aizik Rothwell and Theodore Mauricio played well at times last year.

“We need to establish the run better,” Barker said. “So if we need to bring in a tight end or go two backs and pound the rock, it starts there.”

R.A. Long opens its campaign against Castle Rock on Sept. 2 at Longview Memorial Stadium.

What We Know

Coach

Jon Barker (third year, 2-12)

Last year’s record

2-7, missed playoffs

Games to Watch

Sept. 2 - vs. Castle Rock

Oct. 14 - vs. Washougal

Oct. 28 - vs Mark Morris

Base Offense

Triple Option

Base Defense

3-4

Key Returners

QB Shaun Mize, sr.

HB TraMayne Jenkins, so.

Slot Koyn Williamdyke, jr.

WR Aizik Rothwell, sr.

WR/TE Theodore Mauricio, sr.

Important Departures

HB Jamond Harris — Second-Team All-League

LB Israel Rutherford — Second-Team All-League

Expected turnout

Between 50-60

