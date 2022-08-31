 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Prep Football Preview: Mark Morris brings back key pieces from playoff team

Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins has seen the peaks and valleys of the Monarchs over his past two decades with the team — from a 2010 State semifinal appearance to a winless 2016.

Entering his 20th year, that roller coaster is still exciting, Perkins said.

“It never gets old,” he proclaimed.

As they head into this fall season, the Monarchs appear to be on a rail car slowly cranking up the incline. The Monarchs, who finished 5-5 last year, return a bulk of their roster after making the postseason for the first time since 2013.

“We’re finally getting that experience and knowledge,” Perkins said. “The kids are starting to turn a corner and do some of those things that come with experience.”

That wisdom, gained only through playing, allows Perkins’ Wing-T offense to flourish, and the Monarchs certainly have the athletes to do just that this season.

Slot back Kobe Parlin and tailback Deacon Dietz are multi-sport stars that will bolster both the offensive and defensive backfields. Dietz led the team with four interceptions last season and remains a threat in the kick return game.

Giving the signals will be returning starting quarterback Kellen Desbiens.

“He took a big step last year, and we expect another big step this year,” Perkins said.

Langston Bartell has put in a great offseason and will be a strong pass catcher for Mark Morris as well.

Up front, seniors Zack Ziegler and Tevin Larson return to anchor the offensive line and junior Kyler Keith is expected to have a big year.

Also joining the backfield is junior Cade Warren, who saw some varsity action last year.

“He will have a bigger role this year,” Perkins said.

That core should give the Monarch faithful plenty of hope for a repeat playoff performance in a 2A Greater St. Helens League that will again be very competitive. But if Perkins has learned anything in his 20 years at the helm about what success looks like, it’s that it rarely comes down to X’s and O’s.

“That’s the easy part,” Perkins said. “The hard part is teaching the kids how to play the game and to play the game right.”

Success often comes down to building great relationships and establishing traditions, he added.

“Those things you think aren’t that important, but are really important,” Perkins explained.

One of those traditions returning this season is a game against Astoria. The Monarchs will host the Fishermen in Week 2.

For years, Mark Morris would go down to Camp Rilea and scrimmage Astoria, but haven’t done so in four years.

“We’re excited to see what we can do,” Perkins said.

What We Know

Coach

Shawn Perkins (20th year, 86-101)

Last year’s record

5-5, lost to W.F. West in district crossover

Games to Watch

Sept. 2 - at Battle Ground

Sept. 9 - vs. Astoria

Sept. 16 - at Columbia River

Base Offense

Wing-T

Base Defense

4-2-5

Key Returners

QB Kellen Desbiens, sr.

OL/DL Zack Ziegler, sr.

Slot/DB Kobe Parlin, sr.

RB/S Deacon Dietz, sr. — First-team All-League

WR/DB Langston Bartell, sr.

OL/DL Tevin Larson, sr. — Second-team All-League

Important Departures

OL/LB Tim Sears — Second-team All-League

TE/DB Jaxon Eaton — Second-team All-League

Expected turnout

75-80

