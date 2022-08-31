Prep Football Preview: Longview's rivalry game needs a change of tradition

There’s a rumor going around that Longview Memorial Stadium is due for some fancy upgrades.

They say the old stomping grounds are set to be fitted with artificial turf and a playing surface that’s actually regulation size. The talk around town is that someday soon wide receivers will no longer have to run through the long jump pit when a sideline deep ball goes a little too wide.

Similarly, soccer players won’t have to run uphill and through the sand to execute a corner kick and maybe, just maybe, scrambling quarterbacks won’t wind up pulling gristle from their teeth after taking a last second shot that sends them hurtling headlong across the harder parts of the black abyss between the big green field and the stands.

And that’s all well and good. Our area athletes deserve the benefits of up to date (and up to code) accommodations. It’s important for safety. It’s important for performance. It’s important for community pride.

But let’s not go overboard.

Without a doubt, the biggest loss to the experience of attending a rivalry game at The Stadium over the last generation has been the demise of the old grandstands. Sure, they may have been rotten to the point of extreme hazard and ready to ignite in a fireball at the mere mention of a spark, but that was part of the charm. And I haven’t even mentioned the pigeon poop, yet. There was so much poop!

And while the old grandstands had their flaws, they belonged to the community, warts and all. Perhaps more importantly, the disparity between seating arrangements for R.A. Long and Mark Morris fans helped to highlight the difference between the home and away experience. Sure, the players know who’s stadium it is based solely on the accommodations of the locker rooms; R.A Long has couches (don’t sit on those) and a wall full of historic records and names from the past while Mark Morris has a concrete cubicle fit for a stint in solitary confinement.

But those differences are for the players to appreciate (or not). What really drives home the point is telling grandma that, yes, she does in fact have to go sit in the dilapidated fire hazard held together by bird droppings at the seams.

Moreover, with the “visitors” stands now gone the way of the dodo, birds have had to find a new place to make their home and do their business, which means the big grandstands are now encrusted in bird poop, too. At times it’s been so bad that fans have taken to using umbrellas to shield themselves not from the rain, but from the bird droppings falling on their head, which really doesn’t feel all that grand.

Sure, there are a few sets of portable bleachers on the north side of the stadium, but those don’t come with cover for the rainy nights and their shiny metal surfaces hardly fits the bill for a town built on sawdust and pulp, and which was hastily abandoned by the aluminum industry not so long ago.

So before the can gets kicked any farther down the road, let me suggest a path forward for the decision makers that will harken back to the glory days of civic pride and shared misery. That is to say, when it comes time to renovate the seating accommodations make them nice, but not too nice.

Yes, both sides of the field should have covered stands but let’s not take it too far. Make the new stands smaller like they used to be, and maybe even include some bird housing up top so the resident avian population can flock to one side and fans in the grandstand can put their umbrellas away

And once you’ve gone and made separate but unequal seating accommodations, let’s put something more than pride on the line when Mark Morris and R.A. Long meet up on the gridiron for their annual grudge match. I propose that instead of switching sides every other year the winning team earns the right for their fans to saddle up in the big grandstands the following season. As they say on the playground, “Loser walk.”

Sure, grandma will still love you, win or lose. But imagine how proud nana will be when you win and she knows next year she won’t have to sit in the… poop.