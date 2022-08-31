 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Prep Football Preview: Ilwaco aims to rebound with new coach, new hope

With a new head coach, Ilwaco football is looking to turn things around in the toughest 2B league in the state.

Ron Rood, 71, takes over the helm of the Fishermen after most recently being an assistant at Astoria the past two years. He’s been coaching football since the 1980s, and guided the Concrete Lions to a State championship in 1985.

He’s also had coaching stops along the way at Fife High School in Tacoma and Zillah High School in eastern Washington.

Now, he’ll look to turn around a beleaguered Fishermen team as they navigate the brutal waters of the Southwest Washington 2B Football League’s North Division.

Ilwaco will face some of the top teams in the state in league play, including 2021 State runner-up Napavine, which looks to be the favorite to take the State title this season.

Also in the league is Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Raymond-South Bend, Forks, Morton-White Pass and Rainier.

PWV is back on the rise after coming off a loss to Toledo in the first round of state. Rood also has ties to the Titans’ assistant coach John Peterson, who he coached with at Concrete. RSB is also trending up after a strong summer camp showing, while Forks is always a tough out after dropping down from Class 1A a few years ago. Morton-White Pass is never one to take lightly with coach/AD Lee Metcalf calling the shots, and Rainier always seems to have a critical mass of talented athletes.

“Napavine is the clear favorite,” Rood said. “The next four are potentially good teams and have pretty good returnees. I don’t know where we fit it. We haven’t been strong but I think we can be better. We haven’t been tested in battle.

“The last 10-15 years, this league has been dominant. This league has been awfully strong in playoffs in the last quite of few years.”

Rood plans to operate a power run offense, utilizing the double wing with a center, two guards and two tackles to go with two tight ends, a pair of wingbacks and a fullback. His base defense will consist mainly of a 3-5-3.

The top returners for the Fishermen include senior Austin Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound lineman; senior Isaiah Beutler, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound lineman; and sophomore Florian Beernai, a 235-pound linebacker/running back.

Rood, who expects to have around 35 kids on the roster for Week 1, says one of the team’s strengths this season will be its size.

“Good news is everyone’s back,” Rood said. “Bad news is everyone is back. We didn’t win much last year. But we return a lot of underclassmen from last year and we’re big by 2B standards.”

Rood’s main goal right now is preparing the kids to compete every Friday night. Their first real test begins in the season opener against Raymond-South Bend, a middle-of-the-pack team last season that looked good at camp. That matchup will show Rood where his team stands.

For now, he’s focusing on building a bond with his new players and making sure everyone is on the same page.

“They have lot of potential and they want to be a competitive team,” Rood said. “They’ve been good to work with this spring and summer. They’re eager and glad to be getting coached.”

Ilwaco was supposed to play at North Beach on Sept. 2 but had to reschedule after North Beach was forced to forefeit for lack of players. The Fishermen are now set to play Morton-White Pass at 3 p.m., Saturday, in Morton.

What We Know

Coach

Ron Rood (first year)

Last year’s record

2-5, did not qualify for postseason

Base Offense

Double wing

Base defense

3-5-3

Key Returners

Austin Taylor, senior, OL/DL

Isaiah Beutler, senior, OL/DL

Florian Beernai, sophomore, LB/RB

Roster Size

35

