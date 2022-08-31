Prep Football Preview: Huge Kelso Hilanders primed to push opponents around

Diehard Kelso football fans are going to love this year’s Hilanders. The Scotties are massive up front, will dominate the trenches and make hay in the ground game.

Sound familiar?

While the Scotties are no longer strangers to slinging the football around, this year’s team has an old-school grit wrapped in a new-school package.

“It’s not a foreign word here anymore to throw the ball,” 10th-year coach Steve Amrine said. “But we base things off the run and base things off being tough.”

And you can’t run the ball without a big set of bodies up front. There are few teams that can rival Kelso’s size.

Air Force commit Brady Phillips is 6-foot-3, 275 pounds. Matt Swanson is 6-3, 280. Payton Stewart stands 6-7, 240. Center Koda Woodard is 6-3, 280 and was a state qualifier in the shot put last spring. Dominic Kemp is 6-0, 260 and hits the hardest of the bunch.

“These are big dudes that can move, too,” Amrine said.

All that bulk means big things ahead for Nevada commit Conner Noah in the backfield. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound three-star recruit ran for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He will split carries with speedster Judah Calixte, a first-team all-league linebacker.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that if I do my job, it’s pretty much a touchdown every time,” Phillips said. “Those are two awesome running backs and that is going to be a big key to our success this year.”

While the Hilanders do have plenty of returning leadership and talent, they are not without question marks entering the season. GSHL 3A Players of the Year Hunter Letteer (offense) and Colby Cooper (defense) have graduated.

Letteer offered the experience and composure under center that buoyed the Scotties to a State berth last year. That leaves a big hole at an important position in Kelso. Junior Logan Hiatt and sophomore Tucker Amrine will compete for the role.

“We’ve got to get that thing done,” coach Amrine said. “They’re both capable so they’ll both get reps and we’ll see how it shakes out.”

Amrine said there’s no leader in the race currently.

“No timeframe, no plan yet,” he added.

That is of course the guile of a coach entering his 10th year with the team. The Castle Rock grad has gone 54-37 with the Hilanders since replacing Pat Hymes in 2013.

“We’ve had a good run. We’ve accomplished a lot and got to keep it going. This is a really solid place with really solid assistants and solid players and people. You just have to be yourself, and I have,” Amrine said as he prepared for one of Kelso’s toughest schedules of his tenure.

In Week 3, the Scotties will host 2A State runner-up Tumwater for a non-league contest before traveling to Doc Harris Stadium to compete with 4A power Camas in Week 4. That docket, of course, doesn’t leave out 3A GSHL favorite Mountain View in Week 7.

“It’s always a battle,” Kemp said of the league contest with the Thunder. “Everyone looks forward to that.”