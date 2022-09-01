Prep Football Preview: Hay-bucking Hilanders poised to lift Kelso offense

Of all the summer jobs a teenage boy could work, there are few more demanding than hay bucking. There’s no need to explain that to the Kelso linemen.

This summer, senior Dominic Kemp led a handful of his teammates out into the hay fields where they threw around 100-pound bales in the hot summer sun.

“There’s no arguing or nothing doing that,” Kemp said. “It creates a good friendship on and off the field.”

The tight-knit offensive line group does more than just throw hay bales together. The longtime friends, three of which live next door to each other, are as close off the field as they are between the hashmarks.

That chemistry — combined with the size and strength carved from bucking hay and exhausting weightlifting sessions — is a big reason the Kelso Hilanders feel so confident entering the 2022 fall season.

“We have one of the biggest lines that have come through Kelso in a long time,” senior lineman Brady Phillips said. “And we’ve all literally grown up together investing in the sport. We know what we can do.”

The offensive line averages 6 foot, 2 inches and 254 pounds. And there isn’t a weak spot up front. Even coach Steve Amrine couldn’t list just five players that he’s excited about. Eight different Hilanders will get significant time in the trenches this year.

Phillips, an Air Force commit, leads the group from the right tackle position.

“It’s nice to have that competition against a D-I lineman,” Kemp said. “He makes the whole team better.”

While Kemp is one of the smaller starters — at merely 6 feet, 260 pounds — his teammates say he hits the hardest. Not one to brag about himself, Kemp was bashful in response.

“Let’s just say I can pack a punch for my size,” Kemp quipped. “But anyone can hit hard if you have the right mindset and you’re mentally prepared.”

Junior left tackle Payton Stewart’s range at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds makes him excellent in pass protection. He splits time on the left side with Matt Swanson, who has made big strides this offseason.

Senior center Koda Woodard has emerged as a standout, and his teammates were impressed with his work in the weight room this offseason, as well as at trench camp, where the Hilanders sent a remarkable 11 linemen. Also included in that group was seniors Brody Mackin and Dawson Shoddy and junior Jay Eubanks.

“You don’t see 11 guys from one team there,” Kemp said. “The most we saw was a couple.”

That perhaps speaks highest of the emphasis Kelso football places on winning the war in the trenches. As a ballboy for several years, Phillips witnessed firsthand how much the Hilander coaching staff and fans respect the big boys up front. When former all-league standouts Nick Moore and Colton Johnson were tearing up opponents, that’s when Phillips felt truly inspired.

“They were big, mean linemen,” Phillips explained. “That was the first real eye opener to what set Kelso apart from other programs. That was the first time I thought ‘That’s going to be me.’”

While the Kelso coaching staff makes sure to place a specific emphasis on recognizing their elite linemen, all that matters to this year’s humble group is winning. And with the skill and size this year’s team brings to the table, Kelso believes there’s going to be a lot of that.

“It feels good to be recognized, but at the end of the day, everyone feels the same way,” Phillips said. “We feel good as long as Kelso is in the paper winning.”

Kelso Offensive Line





OT Brady Phillips, sr., 6-3, 275

OT Matt Swanson, sr., 6-3, 280

OT Payton Stewart, jr., 6-7, 240

OG Dominic Kemp, sr., 6-0, 260

OG Brody Mackin, sr., 6-0, 230

OC Koda Woodard, sr., 6-3, 280

OL Dawson Shoddy, sr., 6-1, 230

OL Jay Eubanks, jr., 6-1, 240

Average: 6-2, 254 pounds