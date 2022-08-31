 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Prep Football Preview: Grass no more! Last run for Longview Memorial tundra

Pushing the pile

Jaden Anderson totes the football for Mark Morris while a group of Monarchs blockers push the pile forward and a group of R.A. Long tacklers try to bring him down, Friday, March 19, 2021 at Longview Memorial Stadium. The Monarchs won 48-14.

 Jordan Nailon

Relish those mud stains while you can, Longview football fans. Turf is coming.

Plans are currently being drawn to install an artificial surface at Longview Memorial Stadium, with a target to be completed by the 2023 fall season, Mark Morris football coach Shawn Perkins confirmed. The track will also be remodeled as part of the project.

The project stems from a Replacement Capital Projects and Technology levy approved by voters in April.

“The soonest we’ll get it in there is next season,” Perkins said. “It’s a big upgrade for the community.”

Longview Memorial Stadium is one of just two grass fields left in the 2A Greater St. Helens League. Hockinson will be the final natural playing surface in the league.

The narrow field and tight confines to the long jump and triple jump pits have sparked safety concerns for many years for football and soccer players, who often go beyond the boundary lines during the course of play. The reconfiguration to a regulation size track and soccer field will give athletes and coaches more space to compete safely.

People are also reading…

The grandstands will be remodeled at a later date, Perkins said.

“As a coaching staff, we’re really excited,” R.A. Long football coach Jon Barker said. “The senior class is a little less excited. They did the math and realized they won’t have it.”

Barker added that he hopes the remodel will help Longview athletics as a whole grow in a similar fashion to Centralia, which has become a hub of the region’s high school sports scene since putting in money to Fort Borst Park, Tiger Stadium and the surrounding synthetic fields. With turf fields in Vancouver, Woodland, Kelso, Centralia and Olympia, Robert A. Long’s planned city has long been the largest city in the region without the benefits of artificial turf.

“It feels like things are turning in a better direction,” Barker said. “We’re rebuilding our pride in our athletics.”

The benefits of a turf surface include being able to host state playoff games in soccer and football, as well as the year-round viability of the field. With two schools sharing the facilities, and both soccer and football being played in the fall, the playing surface has a habit of deteriorating quickly.

Woodland coach Sean McDonald, who saw the benefits of fake turf as head coach of Kalama, said the new surface can be program changing.

“Practice opportunities greatly increase,” McDonald said. “When you’re going out to the field in Week 7 and it’s a mud pit, it takes away from your reps and ability to practice.”

With both Mark Morris and R.A. Long sharing Longview Memorial Stadium for games, that might not be quite the case in Longview where teams are expected to continue using their own grass practice facilities. Logistically, though, if the teams could come to agreement on shared use of Longview Memorial as a practice ground, the rival Longview schools could quickly catch up to the rest of the league.

“It’s more of a struggle for Longview because we do have two schools,” Barker explained. “You have to try to get the Hatfields and McCoys to talk together to figure out what works best for the town. But this definitely signals to the kids we’re moving in the right direction.”

While the turf installation will be widely applauded in the area, there’s still some that will miss the antiquity and ambiance of a mud-clad smashmouth football on a rainy October night.

“It’s how football is supposed to be played, with the mud and the grass stains. I don’t like doing laundry after that, though,” Perkins quipped. “This definitely levels the playing field.”

