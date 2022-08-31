Prep Football Preview: Clatskanie drops down to 9-man game, declares Knappa new 2A rivals

After a winless campaign in 2021, Clatskanie has a new season and a new head coach to look forward to this fall.

First-year head coach Sean Gorley takes over the reins, but has already been a coach with the Tigers for 22 years, so he knows full well what he’s working with.

Gorley said he has a pretty good group of seniors that have been working together for many years, and noted that the offensive leader is junior quarterback Ayden Boursaw.

Boursaw will help call the shots as a defensive back when the Tigers don’t have the ball. However, King noted that the loss of linebacker/lineman Tony Cueto to graduation will be tough to overcome.

The Tigers hope that a strong turnout can help to get the ball moving in the right direction with a goal of 30 kids on the roster by Week 1. That might not sound like a lot, but with Clatskanie now playing 9-man football in the 2A ranks it won’t take quite as many bodies to fill in between the hash marks.

“On offense we just have to find ways to get our playmakers the ball with a chance to be successful. Whether that be with formation, motion, or misdirection. Whatever we can do to gain an advantage,” Coach Gorley said. “There is gonna be a huge learning curve for all 9-man teams in Oregon the first couple weeks of the season. It’s new for all of us.

Keeping the other team contained within those hash marks will be a primary concern for the Tigers as they seek to remain within striking distance for the duration of the season.

“It’s definitely a challenge. It’s forcing us to think outside the box a little,” Coach Gorley said. “On defense we are putting a heavy focus on being a great tackling team. The field hasn’t got any smaller but we have two less defenders to defend it. We will need to be a solid open field tackling team.”

A preseason coaches poll shows that Knappa is the team to beat in the 2A Northwest League. The Loggers are coming off a state tournament appearance but lost in the opening round in an upset to the 12-seed Jefferson 12-6.

Gaston is projected to finish second and is also coming off a state tournament appearance, winning its opening round game 28-12 against Santiam before falling to Kennedy 50-16. Nestucca is projected to finish third and also made the state tournament last season, losing to Kennedy 38-0 in the opening round.

Gorley said this is a new league for the Tigers and, with their foes from Rainier off the schedule for the first time in a long time, they’ve adopted a new rival just down Highway 30 in Knappa. Clatskanie will face the Loggers on Sept. 30 on the road for their new rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny.

The Tigers travel to Nestucca the next week on Oct. 7 and wrap up the regular season Oct. 28 at home on senior night against Gaston.