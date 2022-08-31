 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Prep Football Preview: Castle Rock ready to reload, reignite for run at TriCo title

Castle Rock football boasted the 1A TriCo League Defensive Player of the Year and the Co-Offensive Player of the Year just a season ago. But now, Landon Gardner and Chance Naugle are gone, along with a fistful of fellow all-league talent.

So the Rockets task is simple, but arduous: Reload quickly and compete for a league title with the always tough La Center Wildcats.

“There’s a lot of athletic talent,” fifth-year coach Aaron Gehring said. “We just have to get everybody’s football IQ up to where it needs to be.”

The Rockets will reload with one of the school’s largest freshmen classes in recent memory. More than 25 ninth-graders, of the 150-student class, came out for spring ball, giving the Rockets faithful plenty to be excited about in the coming years.

But while those youngsters develop, the Rockets will lean heavily on a defense that will fly around the field. In a loaded graduating class, Castle Rock lost just four defensive players, with many of the linebackers and corners returning.

“I’m excited to see what they can potentially do this season,” Gehring said.

The defensive side starts with first-team all-league linebacker David Garcia. A four-year starter, Garcia is the quarterback of the Rockets’ defense and a clear leader in the locker room.

Junior Ryker Heller will be one to watch as he helps fill in the big shoes of Gardner on the defensive line; and all-league linebacker Stephen Ibsen will also help anchor the defensive side.

Ibsen also figures to play into the quarterback role at some point this season. He will compete with senior Chase Rusher and sophomore Trevor Rogan for the chance to lead the Rockets’ Pistol-I formation.

“They all have their own style of play,” Gehring said. “They can all have their own packages and we can rotate throughout. We feel confident with the ball in any of their hands.”

Ibsen is a more downhill runner who hits the hole hard, while Rusher and Rogan are more elusive.

“With any of them, there’s always a chance for a big play to happen,” Gehring said. “They’re all athletes, and we’re going to find a way to get them on the field.”

When Naugle broke his ankle in the final regular season game last season, Rusher filled in under center in a district defeat to Tenino.

With so many athletes in the Rockets’ ranks, the key to success will come down to how the coaching staff uses them and how quickly the Rockets can rebuild in the trenches.

“There’s a lot of younger guys getting after it in the weight room” Gehring said. “Hopefully we can keep these guys motivated and continue to build.”

The Rockets will be in the same boat as several of the teams in the TriCo League, as most teams are in rebuilding mode.

La Center is never a team that falls far from its peak under coach John Lambert, and is again the favorite to lead the TriCo League.

White Salmon will continue to grow under coach Dan Smith after a freshman-heavy group went 2-7 a year ago. The same can be said for Seton Catholic, whose young squad is another year stronger and wiser.

King’s Way Christian will return to the league after a two-year hiatus. They went 0-7 in a non-league schedule last season.

What We Know

Coach

Aaron Gehring (fifth year, 18-15)

Last year’s record

4-5, lost to Tenino in district crossover

Games to Watch

Sept. 2 - at R.A. Long

Sept. 9 - vs. Kalama

Sept. 23 - at Montesano

Base Offense

Pistol I

Base Defense

3-5

Key Returners

RB/LB Stephen Ibsen, jr. — Second-team All-League

RB/S Chase Rusher, sr. — Second-team All-League

OL/DL Ryker Heller, jr. — All-League Honorable Mention

OL/LB David Garcia, sr. — First-team All-League

RB/LB Wyatt Orth, so.

DB Tony Ibsen, sr. — Second-team All-League

LB Lane Partridge, sr. — First-team All-League

Important Departures

QB Chance Naugle — Co-Offensive Player of the Year

TE/DE Landon Gardner — Defensive Player of the Year

OL/DL Gage Cayan — First-team All-League

OL/DL Adam Partridge — First-team All-League

WR/DB Hayden Curtiss — First-team All-League

OL/LB Bo Huckleberry — Second-team All-League

Expected turnout

More than 50

The Breakdown

Predicted TriCo League Finish

1. La Center — Always the TriCo League favorite under coach John Lambert. They reload better than anyone.

2. Castle Rock — Many key pieces are gone, but if the Rockets can find their identity early, they will be tough to beat.

3. White Salmon — A tough year with a lot freshmen last season should only mean brighter days ahead for the Bruins.

4. Seton Catholic — A very tough out the past couple years. The Cougars freshmen-led squad a year ago will improve.

5. King’s Way Christian — A rough nonleague year after the hiatus, the Knights are finally back in the TriCo.

Players to watch in TriCo

RB Jalen Ward, jr., La Center — Tallied more than 400 yards last season, and will now take over primary tailback duties for the Wildcats.

OL Ryan Kawalek, jr., La Center — There are few linemen in the 1A ranks that can match up with the strength of this young man.

RB Wesley White, jr., White Salmon — Ran for 300 yards last season to make the all-league squad.

