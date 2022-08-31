Prep Football Preview: Castle Rock ready to reload, reignite for run at TriCo title

Castle Rock football boasted the 1A TriCo League Defensive Player of the Year and the Co-Offensive Player of the Year just a season ago. But now, Landon Gardner and Chance Naugle are gone, along with a fistful of fellow all-league talent.

So the Rockets task is simple, but arduous: Reload quickly and compete for a league title with the always tough La Center Wildcats.

“There’s a lot of athletic talent,” fifth-year coach Aaron Gehring said. “We just have to get everybody’s football IQ up to where it needs to be.”

The Rockets will reload with one of the school’s largest freshmen classes in recent memory. More than 25 ninth-graders, of the 150-student class, came out for spring ball, giving the Rockets faithful plenty to be excited about in the coming years.

But while those youngsters develop, the Rockets will lean heavily on a defense that will fly around the field. In a loaded graduating class, Castle Rock lost just four defensive players, with many of the linebackers and corners returning.

“I’m excited to see what they can potentially do this season,” Gehring said.

The defensive side starts with first-team all-league linebacker David Garcia. A four-year starter, Garcia is the quarterback of the Rockets’ defense and a clear leader in the locker room.

Junior Ryker Heller will be one to watch as he helps fill in the big shoes of Gardner on the defensive line; and all-league linebacker Stephen Ibsen will also help anchor the defensive side.

Ibsen also figures to play into the quarterback role at some point this season. He will compete with senior Chase Rusher and sophomore Trevor Rogan for the chance to lead the Rockets’ Pistol-I formation.

“They all have their own style of play,” Gehring said. “They can all have their own packages and we can rotate throughout. We feel confident with the ball in any of their hands.”

Ibsen is a more downhill runner who hits the hole hard, while Rusher and Rogan are more elusive.

“With any of them, there’s always a chance for a big play to happen,” Gehring said. “They’re all athletes, and we’re going to find a way to get them on the field.”

When Naugle broke his ankle in the final regular season game last season, Rusher filled in under center in a district defeat to Tenino.

With so many athletes in the Rockets’ ranks, the key to success will come down to how the coaching staff uses them and how quickly the Rockets can rebuild in the trenches.

“There’s a lot of younger guys getting after it in the weight room” Gehring said. “Hopefully we can keep these guys motivated and continue to build.”

The Rockets will be in the same boat as several of the teams in the TriCo League, as most teams are in rebuilding mode.

La Center is never a team that falls far from its peak under coach John Lambert, and is again the favorite to lead the TriCo League.

White Salmon will continue to grow under coach Dan Smith after a freshman-heavy group went 2-7 a year ago. The same can be said for Seton Catholic, whose young squad is another year stronger and wiser.

King’s Way Christian will return to the league after a two-year hiatus. They went 0-7 in a non-league schedule last season.