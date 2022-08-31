Prep Football Preview: Can Kalama defend its State title? A new coach has the 'Nooks believing

Defending a State championship in any sport at any level is a hardy task in and of itself. It’s set to become even more difficult for Kalama football following a slew of key losses from last season’s remarkable run to the title.

The Chinooks cruised through competition in 2021 behind the arm and legs of perhaps the best football player ever to come out of Kalama: do-it-all senior quarterback Jackson Esary.

Esary lit up defenses for 2,720 passing yards, 1,101 rushing yards, 55 total touchdowns en route to helping Kalama run the table with a 12-0 record, culminating in a wild win over Napavine for the 2B State championship.

Now, the 2B State Player of the Year is gone, along with head coach Sean McDonald who, after racking up three state titles and a 66-14 record in seven seasons with the Chinooks, left to take the same position at Woodland.

Taking over for McDonald is first-time head coach Mike Phelps, who spent the past six years as Kalama’s head JV coach and the varsity offensive line and linebackers coach.

Phelps has a total of 18 years of coaching football under his belt, 12 of those in Oregon. Before that he played two years at Western Oregon University. This will be his biggest test yet, and the gargantuan task ahead is not lost on him.

“I’ve coached with and played for a lot of good coaches,” Phelps said. “You don’t know what you don’t know when you take over a program and start dealing with scheduling issues, grade issues, a lot of seniors leaving and being replaced with not many seniors.

“My assistant coaches have been great, they’re very committed to the program. We spend a lot of time watching film.”

Phelps and his staff not only have to replace the skill and experience of Esary and McDonald, but also the departure of four-year offensive coordinator Brandon Walker, who resigned prior to the start of the new season, along with WR/DB coach Wes Armstrong, who resigned in July.

Phelps has already found a new OC in Carl Lawson, who will get some help from Dan Brown in trying to replicate what was the most explosive Class 2B offense in the state last season.

“Still trying to get the coaching staff completely dialed in,” Phelps said. “Got some uphill battles.”

If any more tribulations needed to be piled on, the Chinooks graduated 22 seniors and will have just three on the roster this season.

Some of the top returners include senior lineman Torrin Collum, sophomore running back/strong safety Drew Schlangen, and junior wideout/free safety Ethan Brightbill. Replacing Esary behind center will be sophomore Aiden Brown.

“One of hardest working kids been around,” Phelps said. “He leads by example and has high expectations of himself. He’s put a lot of work in during 7-on-7 camps.”

Brown will be operating the Chinooks’ usual pro-style spread offense, looking to air it out more than pounding away with the run.

“We’re gonna be running fairly the same offense, with little tweaks here and there for personnel,” Phelps said.

Phelps said he’ll need everything he can get out of his juniors and sophomores to keep pace with opponents in the Southwest Washington 2B Football League, the toughest 2B league in the state.

“With only three seniors coming back, this team’s going to need some leadership from juniors sophomores,” Phelps said. “Looking forward to seeing how people are going to step up and deal with adversity. Whos going to show up and mature? Who are going to be my leaders for the next three or four years?”

For now, Phelps is just focusing on making sure his squad is prepared for Week 1. He said the team has already started to develop a bond during camp this summer and hopes their camaraderie will be one of their strengths as the season approaches.

“They’ve played together for a long time,” Phelps said. “It’s a family environment. They’re committed to each other and committed to keeping the tradition of winning here in Kalama going.”