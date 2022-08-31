Prep Football Preview: Anonymous Toledo squad flying under the radar

Year after year, Toledo uses the same recipe to cook up success: find a gritty, first-year senior starter for quarterback — one most teams wouldn’t even consider putting behind center — a stable of athletic running backs and a stout offensive line to run behind.

And for years, this dish has produced savory results for sixth-year head coach Mike Christensen.

With a little help from their special sauce, the Riverhawks have become perennial State participants. They are coming off a State quarterfinal appearance (losing to eventual State champion Kalama) where they finished 10-3 overall, and they’re primed to stick to that same winning formula.

Gone is one-year starting QB Wyatt Nef, an All-Area selection, along with RB Justin Filla and All-Area lineman Joshhill Tilton. But once again, the Riverhawks have quickly found sturdy replacements to fill the holes.

Moving behind center is senior Austin Norris, who hopes to replicate what Nef did a year ago as a first-year signal caller.

“(Norris) worked his tail off last year and has gotten big, strong, fast and athletic,” Christensen said. “He understands the offense and runs the ball really hard. He’s a good leader. The kids look up to him. They respond to him really well.”

Operating out of their usual Wing-T offense, the Riverhawks return two spears of their three-pronged rushing attack from a year ago, with seniors Geoffrey Glass and Zane Ranney looking to improve on their big seasons last year.

Clearing the way for them will be undersized junior workhorse linemen Bayron Rodriguez and Jaih Tilton.

“Our running game is going to be our strength,” Christensen said. “We might end up throwing more this year because personnel-wise.”

A welcome addition is a huge influx of 20 freshmen. For comparison, the Riverhawks had just 19 total players on the roster last year. Christensen expects three freshmen to start on offense and defense.

“They’re gonna be pretty good for us,” Christensen said.

The strength of the team, he said, will be its willingness to adapt as the season goes along. That’s been a hallmark of Christensen’s teams over the years: see how the kids respond after the season opener, then adjust quickly and prepare for Week 2. Rinse and repeat.

This team, being so young, will need that now more than ever.

“One thing we’ve done well is we don’t really know what we’re gonna be good at until Week 1 and see how we perform,” Christensen said. “Then we adjust, and that’s what has helped us be successful the last few years. This group, because they’re young and green and they’re open to adapting, will be able to do that better than in past.”

Their main goal is to just be a physical football team that improves every week, while developing an unrivaled camaraderie he said.

A former Riverhawk, Miguel Soto, 20, died in a drowning accident over the summer, which has taken an effect on the team, giving them a greater appreciation for the brotherhood of Toledo football and the fragility of life.

“Miguel passed away, and that’s helped a lot of us put into perspective how important a football season is,” Christensen said. “Each season is a life of its own. When the season is over, there’s always this finality to it. These guys really grasp that idea and want to be together and play together.”