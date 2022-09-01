Prep Football Preview: 2A Greater St. Helens League forecast

The 2A Greater St. Helens League is used to a State championship contender atop its standings.

Last year’s talented Ridgefield team was highly ranked and undefeated before falling in the State quarterfinals. The Spudders were also among the state’s top teams in the playoff-less spring 2021 season. Before them, Hockinson won state titles in 2017 and 2018 and made the State semifinals in 2019.

This year’s 2A GSHL doesn’t have that bona fide elite squad on paper. But the top of this league should still remain competitive deep into the fall.

Ridgefield graduated 18 seniors including Offensive Player of the Year Ty Snider. Still, they remain the favorites with talented receiver Isaiah Cowley running routes for quarterbacks Brayden Malella and Logan Debeaumont.

“There’s a lot uncertainty in the league, but we know Ridgefield is going to reload,” R.A. Long coach Jon Barker said.

Hockinson, which finished 7-3 last year, has fallen off from its back-to-back state championships, but remains significantly competitive. Tyler Litle anchors a defense that should be among the league’s best.

Most intriguing, though, is Washougal. Several coaches described the Panthers as the “dark horse” with Holden Bea under center. The Panthers are not far removed from a 2019 State quarterfinal appearance. That team was also led by a Bea, so it would be no shock to see Washougal make a run at the league title despite finishing just 3-6 a season ago.

Mark Morris, Columbia River, Woodland, Hudson’s Bay and R.A. Long will all vie for a playoff spot.

The Monarchs are a senior-led group with an experienced coaching staff eager to repeat its playoff quest from a season ago.

Columbia River, too, has impressed at times in offseason 7-on-7 competitions.

“They’ve got a good quarterback,” Barker said of Adam Watts, who threw for almost 1,000 yards last season. “They could be better this year.”

The Rapids finished 3-7 last season.

Coach Sean McDonald brings a wealth of championship experience to a Beavers squad eager to return to the postseason. There are some pieces to work in Woodland that could perform well in McDonald’s spread offense.

Hudson’s Bay was most successful under coach Mark Oliverio, who returns to the program after his professional life took him to Ohio in 2016. The Eagles had their only winning season in the past two decades under Oliverio, so anticipate big strides from the Eagles over the next few years.

R.A. Long started strong last season before fading down the stretch to finish 2-7. The Lumberjacks are still headed the right direction as a program, but this year may be a bit of a speed bump with the loss of Jamond Harris, who now competes at Pacific Lutheran University.

“We might not have Jamond Harris, but across the board we’re more athletic,” Barker said.