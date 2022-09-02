Prep Football: Old Mcdonald marches into Kalama and nets Woodland a win

KALAMA — They say time heals all wounds but Kalama didn’t have time to find out if the old adage is true. Only a few months after Sean McDonald left the Chinooks for the greener pastures of Woodland the old coach came back to the stadium on the hill for a Week 1 matchup that served as a kickoff to the area’s prep football season.

With his new family of Beavers in tow McDonald did what he does best and found a way to win, blanking the defending State champion Chinooks 22-0. It was the first time Kalama failed to put points on the board since it was shutout at Woodland in the first game of the 2014 campaign, one season before McDonald took over the program.

In the moments before kickoff the full weight of the circumstances became clear when the Chinooks took the field to receive a banner commemorating their State title from 2021. As this year’s team gathered for a photo the PA announcer declared that the banner would be presented to Kalama’s new coach Mike Phelps.

Meanwhile, McDonald stood on the far sideline making final preparations at the stadium he called home for so long.

“And thanks to Coach McDonald, for everything he did for our program,” added the voice cascading from the speakers.

All of the hullabaloo was a bit much for McDonald. Sporting a lot of black in his wardrobe but a noticeable lack of green, Woodland’s new coach still seemed caught up in what must have been a surreal moment after the game had ended.

“It was a lot of different feelings going on. Awkward, I guess, would be the feeling, but I’m glad it’s over with now,” McDonald said. “I love Kalama. I love everything that Kalama means to me but I feel like this was a step forward for me in my coaching career and my professional career. I’m glad this one is out of the way, for sure.”

The awkward beginnings followed both teams onto the field, at least for the first 15 minutes of game time. The ‘Nooks and Beavers each misfired offensively throughout the first half with penalties, turnovers and a general lack of timing forcing each team to reset over and over again.

It wound up being an interception that tipped the scales toward Woodland just before halftime. Facing a 3rd and 13 situation, new Kalama quarterback AIden Brown picked up a dozen yards on a keeper out of a shotgun set. But on the next play Brown stepped back and threw an interception into the sticky hands of Woodland senior Keaton Northcut.

The Beaver took over at the 50 yard line with less than four minutes on the clock and proceeded to chew up nearly every second as they ran 13 plays on their way to a score.

Elijah Anderson picked up yards on a handoff and put the Beavers inside the ten yard line and that’s when things nearly fell apart for Woodland. On 2nd and goal from the three the Beavers gave the ball to fullback Daeton Lofgren on a dive and nearly the entire Kalama defense was there to meet him. A quick whistle was all that kept Kalama from regaining possession on a fumble as the ball popped out a half click after the referees blew the play dead, and a full click before Lofgren hit the ground.

Seizing on the opportunity, Woodland converted on 4th and goal from the five yard line when Martynowicz found Northcut standing tall in double coverage in the corner of the end zone with 26 seconds left on the clock.

After a missed point after try Woodland took a 6-0 lead into the intermission and both teams tried to figure out how to move forward more efficiently. As for McDonald, he’s committed to curating a path forward that will harken back to his time collecting championship rings at the helm for the Chinooks.

“I’m a big spread guy, I did it in college, and that’s my mindset when I go into a place,” McDonald said. “Of course, personnel wise, we’ve got some different guys there so we’re going to see some different formations over the next couple weeks but I like to stick with my guns and go with what I know.”

After the half the game settled back into a stalemate for more than a full quarter. After Woodland brought the ball back down to the goal line following a 30 yard pick up on a Martynowicz pass to Northcut, the Kalama defense again steeled itself and kept the Beavers out of the end zone by scooping up a fumble on the Beavers fifth try to score.

That goal line stand wound up being a blessing at the end of the third quarter and then quickly turned into a curse to start the fourth. After going backward for three plays the Chinooks surrendered a safety when the long snap sailed over the punter's head and out of the back of the end zone, putting Woodland up 8-0.

Forced to punt the ball away back to the Beavers the host team found itself on its heels again. With a short field on its side, Woodland quickly rolled to a touchdown with Andersen toting the ball the final two yards for the score to go up 15-0 with 8:48 remaining in the contest.

Andersen finished the game with a game-high 133 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

“He’s a dude, man. He’s only a sophomore so be ready for him the next three years,” McDonald said. “He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with and we’re trying to get him the ball as much as we can.”

It didn’t take long for Andersen to find pay dirt again, plunging in from one yard out with 3:31 left in the game to cap the scoring on the night.

Martynowicz threw for 129 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. Drew Burns was his favorite target, hauling in six passes for 43 yards.

“I think they all settled in, not just Brett,” McDonald said. “I think everyone got comfortable in the second half just pitching and catching. Any time you can be comfortable back there and just start slinging it you’re going to do good things.”

As for Kalama, the good things were sparse and far between. The Chinooks gained just 133 yards as a team and never moved the ball inside the red zone. All but five yards of the Chinooks’ offense came on just three passing plays, with Brown hitting Jaxxon Truesdell for gains of 40 and 42 yards, and connecting with Hayden Lawson once for 44 yards.

First year head coach Mike Phelps admitted that after graduating 22 seniors from last year's championship squad there is a pandemic of inexperience on the ‘Nooks sideline this fall.

“We’re very thin at some places that are very crucial and we’re very young at some places that are very crucial and Sean’s a very good coach who knows how to take advantage of that,” Phelps said.

Brown, a sophomore, finished the game 5-of-25 passing with one interception and 144 yards. The Chinooks lost 14 yards on the ground, primarily due to an outbreak of bad snaps that had Brown scrambling before the ball was in his hands time after time.

“We’ve just got to get better. These kids need to understand that they’ve got to work through this and fix the little things,” Phelps said. “How many bad snaps did we have? When your quarterback is having to pick the ball up off the ground or trying to catch it off to his right, that’s a bad thing.”

Singling out a good thing for his side, Phelps turned his eye to the defenders who held the line time after time with their back up against the wall.

“I’m very proud of how my defense played down here on the goal line several times," Phelps said. “We’re half a second away from getting the ball back on one of those. We stunted right into that play and we got the kid stood up and they blew the ball dead and the ball popped out a half second later.”

Next week Kalama will hit the road to play at Castle Rock on Friday, Sept. 9. That same day Woodland will host La Center in a non-league matchup. Both the Beavers and Chinooks will be busy trying to clean things up before then.

“We’ve worked a lot over the summer on being mentally tough and we didn’t show it tonight, that’s for sure,” McDonald said. “I think we left a lot of points on the board for penalties.”