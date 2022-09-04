 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick
High School Football

Prep Football: Naselle beats Quilcene in top tier 1B matchup

Football stock footballs
KATELYN METZGER THE DAILY NEWS

NASELLE — Naselle used a big third quarter to defeat Quilcene 38-8 in a non-league 1B showdown that was delayed a day by transportation failure.

Last year's 1B State runner up Quilcene (0-1) wasn't able to make Friday's scheduled kickoff time when their bus broke down in Shelton, so the game was played Saturday afternoon in South Pacific County. It was a matchup of two of the strongest 1B programs in all of Washington. 

The Comets got the third quarter started with a bit of trickery when they opted to go with an onside kick. Naselle recovered the ball and promptly scored on a 5-yard run by Jack Strange. The two-point conversion was successful to give Naselle a 14-0 lead.

On the subsequent defensive possession, Naselle forced a fumble and Elmer Toftemark recovered it, taking the ball 46 yards to the end zone. The two-point conversion was again good, giving Naselle the 22-0 lead.

"We showed our mental toughness and our grit today," Naselle head coach Kevin McNulty said. "It was a good win for our program especially early in the season when two good teams go against each other."

Kolten Lindstrom rushed for a game-high 144 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Jacob Lindstrom added 105 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

The Comets recovered four Rangers fumbles which proved costly. But the Rangers eventually got on the board in the fourth quarter as Jayden Love punched the ball into the end zone on a 16-yard run.

Naselle (1-0) is set to play Neah Bay next Saturday at a neutral site.

Box Score

At Naselle

COMETS 38, RANGERS 8

Quilcene  0 0 0 8 – 8

Naselle  0 6 24 8 – 38

Scoring Summary

N – Kolten Lindstrom 5-yard run (conversion failed)

N – Jack Strange from Derek Katon (two-point conversion)

N – Elmer Toftemark 46-yard fumble return (two-point conversion)

N – Jacob Lindstrom 17-yard run (two-point conversion)

N – Luke Johnson 2-yard run (two-point conversion)

Q – Jayden Love 16-yard run (two-point conversion)

 

Team Stats                       Q                       N

First Downs                   N/A              N/A

Rushing Yards               N/A                        356

Passing Yards               N/A                       21

Total Yards                    N/A                       477

Comp-Att-Int                 N/A                      3-9-2

Fumbles/Lost                4/4                        1/1

Penalties/Yards            4/25                     1/10

 

Individual Stats

Rushing: N – K. Lindstrom 23/144, J. Lindstrom 15/105, Strange 11/67, Johnson 4/28

Passing: N – J. Lindstrom 3-9/21

Receiving: N – Strange 1/16, Jayden Ding 2/5

