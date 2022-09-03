Prep Football: Mark Morris wins seesaw game against Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND — In a battle to see who would flinch first during Week 1 of the high school football season it was Mark Morris that came out on top with a 41-25 non-league win over Battle Ground.

The Monarchs weren’t able to pull away until late in the game, putting up 22 points down the stretch including 14 in the fourth quarter to keep a feisty set of Tigers at arm’s length.

“We were running our spread and then we went back to the old school wing-T stuff and just got more physical,” Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins said. “That was the turning point in the game right there.”

Deacon Dietz led the Monarchs with 116 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. That production included an acrobatic 76-yard jaunt down the sideline to open the scoring in the first quarter.

“That last score was a crazy run. He was on the edge, did a spin move and made a guy miss. Walked into the end zone with three yards to go. It was incredible,” Perkins said of the play.

The Monarchs led just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 19-12 at the half before letting their muscles provide the separation. That push started up front with an offensive line that averages 275 pounds per player, and the momentum received a forearm to the chest from lead blocker Dossen Morrow coming out of the backfield.

“Dossen Morrow and Justus McCann did a great job leading blocks out there for the guys,” Perkins said. “Colten Reynolds and Zack Ziegler did a great job on the offensive line as well.”

Quarterback Kellen Desbiens helped keep the Monarchs moving in the right direction with an efficient outing behind center. The senior slinger connected on 12 of 15 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target on the day was Langston Bartell who hauled in three passes for 88 yards and both scores.

“(Desbiens has) really stepped up his game and his decision making process is light years ahead of where it was last year,” Perkins said.

Mark Morris (1-0) will bring Astoria to Longview Memorial Stadium next Friday for an interstate showdown.