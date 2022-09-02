Prep Football: Kelso's Stewart dominates Week 1 with interception, two sacks

Film study will always pay dividends if you’re willing to put the time in.

With his team trailing 7-0 and having just turned the ball over on downs late in the first quarter, Kelso junior defensive lineman Payton Stewart recognized a Timberline screen play from the week's film study. Though he said it was a play he never practiced, Stewart made his subsequent interception look easy.

Stewart dropped from his end position into the passing lane and Timberline quarterback Jacob Nadeau made a poor decision, believing he could thread the pass over the 6-foot-4 Stewart.

Instead, Stewart leapt into the air with his long arms extended and snared the football for an interception. When he secured the football, Stewart ran 28 yards for a touchdown, using all of his extended reach to break the plane before he was tackled. The touchdown tied the game at 7-7 and ignited the home crowd at Schroeder Field.

It was Stewart’s first career touchdown and his first interception.

“I just read it. I’ve been watching film and I could see that they were running that,” Stewart said. “It was just right there for me.”

Stewart plays both the offensive and defensive lines for Kelso. On Friday night, he dominated on both sides, but filled the stat sheet defensively. In addition to his interception returned for a touchdown, Stewart was credited with two sacks. Both sacks eventually led to Timberline punts and in a game that was largely a defensive battle, those quarterback takedowns were key to keeping the Kelso offense on the field and the defense on the sideline, resting.

Stewart credited his defensive line teammates for assisting him with the pressure.

“I’m quicker than them. We’re bigger than them and my back side got the (quarterback) flushed,” Stewart said.

His work at right tackle helped running back Connor Noah run for a game-high 144 yards on 31 carries. The team as a whole piled up 199 yards rushing.

As Kelso breaks in a first-year starter at quarterback in sophomore Tucker Amrine, the team will rely on its sizeable offensive and defensive lines to win games in the trenches.

Stewart showed Friday, the men in the trenches can score points, too.