Prep Football: Kelso Hilanders turn to defense in 23-7 win over Timberline

On a night when the Kelso offense could muster only one score, the Hilanders defense made enough big plays to secure a promising non-league victory over Timberline 23-7, Friday night at Schroeder Field.

An interception return and safety provided Kelso (1-0) the 9-7 lead it took into the fourth quarter where it tacked on two more scores thanks to a pair of miscues by the Blazers out of the 3A South Sound Conference.

“I can’t say enough,” Kelso head coach Steve Amrine said. “They scored the first one on us, then guys bounced back... The guys played and played.

“I thought our front four did a really good job and we got stouter in the secondary, and really did a good job defensively... (That was) some old school Kelso football tonight.”

The first mistake for the visitors occurred on the first play of the Blazers’ drive with 4:24 remaining in the fourth quarter and the ball on their own 12-yard line. A bad snap from Timberline's center to quarterback Jacob Nadeau sent the signal caller scrambling to collect the ball, but it was the Kelso defense that got their first with defensive lineman Cale Franzen securing the football in the end zone for the Kelso touchdown. After Tate Meade made the extra point, Kelso took a 16-7 lead.

That led to a desperation drive from Timberline which eventually resulted in a fourth-and-18 interception by senior defensive back Zeke Smith who settled under the can-of-corn throw, hauled it in and sprinted down the sideline inside the Timberline 10-yard line. That set the Kelso offense up with its best scoring opportunity of the entire game.

It took three carries, but eventually Jonah Calixte punched the football into the end zone for the Hilanders on a 1-yard run. The score extended Kelso’s lead to 23-7 with less than two minutes to play. What was a close game for 43 minutes was suddenly a blowout in a snap of the fingers.

Kelso junior Payton Stewart was impressive on both sides of the ball. The defensive end and right tackle turned an interception in to a touchdown when he snared a screen pass in the first quarter and returned it 28 yards to the house. He also added two sacks.

The interception was a fantastic individual effort as Stewart diagnosed the screen play immediately, dropping wide into the passing lane and leaping high with both hands extended to secure the pass from Timberline quarterback Nadeau, who mistakenly believed he could get the ball past the nimble 6-foot-4 end.

“It felt surreal,” Stewart said of the interception he took to the house in the first quarter. “I’ve been watching film. I could see that they were running that and I don’t know, it was just right there for me.”

The Hilanders started sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine who is the son of their head coach, Steven Amrine. Friday was Amrine’s first career start. Amrine finished 2-for-6 passing for three yards and an interception. He also carried the ball six times for 20 yards.

The Kelso game plan was to put as little on his shoulders as the team could get away with, instead leaning on senior running back Connor Noah to carry the load. Noah is coming off a 2021 season in which he rushed for over 1,000 yards and generated Division 1 scholarship offers. On Friday, Noah ran 31 times for 144 yards despite coming into the game with a bum ankle.

“(Noah) gutted it out,” coach Amrine said of his star running back. “(He) did an awesome job in the second half, really stepped out. Our plan was to go every other series (splitting carries between running backs), but then we got a hot hand and we rode it.”

The senior tailback showed his vision, quickness to the hole and willingness to lower his pads to initiate contact throughout the game. However, it was a key drive midway through the fourth quarter when Noah took the pitch on a fourth-and-3 where his elite rushing ability was showcased at its best.

Noah took the pitch from Amrine running left, then cut up field against the flow of the Timberline defense while lowering his shoulder into a Blazers’ linebacker after picking up the first down. Noah gained 13 yards on the play while leading the Scotties into the red zone in hopes of adding to their precarious 9-7 lead.

Kelso turned the ball over on downs while running the clock down under five minutes. That didn't matter, though, as the Hilanders scored on the very next play when Timberline fumbled the snap and Franzen recovered the ball for the score.

Kelso heads to Olympia next Friday to take on Capital in another non-league 3A matchup.