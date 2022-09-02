Prep Football: Clatskanie QB hurt, Tigers fall in opener at Willamina

WILLAMINA, Ore. — The Clatskanie Tigers lost 34-28 to Willamina High School in their first foray into 9-man football Thursday night.

In their Week 1 matchup he Tigers fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter.

Clatskanie got on the scoreboard with the help of a 65-yard pass from Ayden Boursaw that set up a six-yard touchdown run by Nelson Warren. Shortly thereafter Boursaw ran in a touchdown from five yards out to cap a seven minute scoring drive.

After giving up a touchdown before halftime the Tigers answered back with an exclamation point when Boursaw returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown to put Clatskanie up 22-20.

However, late in the third quarter Boursaw, Clatskanie's starting quarterback, left the game with an undisclosed injury. With the Tigers' signal caller out of action Willamina seized the momentum to score 14 unanswered points and secure the victory in the season opener.

Clatskanie backup quarterback Ben Blackwood replaced Boursaw. Blackwood led a late scoring drive with a passing touchdown to Miles Carter that brought the Tigers within one score. The Tigers recovered the onside kick with 46 seconds left but failed to move the football.

Clatskanie (0-1) is scheduled to play at Gervais on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.