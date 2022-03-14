Prep Basketball: LCC’s Senior All-Star game rosters announced

There will be a full cord of local talent on the hardwood Tuesday night at Myklebust Gymnasium when seniors from the greater Columbia and Chehalis basins lace up their sneakers for one last prep hoops hurrah in the Senior All-Star Showcase.
Hosted by Lower Columbia College, the All-Star rosters were assembled by Red Devils' women’s coach Lucas Myers and men’s coach Mickey Polis. Players were selected for Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Pacific, Lewis, Clark and Thurston counties in Washington, along with Clatsop County in Oregon.
Sunday night the official rosters were announced with nine local representatives on the girls side and 15 representatives from teams in the TDN coverage area on the boys side.
This year the boys teams will be coached by Kalama head coach Wes Armstrong and R.A. Long head coach Jeray Key. On the girls side Kelso head coach Jen Hamilton will handle clipboard duties for one bench and Adna assistant coach Shanay Dotsonn will serve as head coach on the other side. Kelso senior Natalie Fraley, who suffered a serious knee injury during the Hilanders’ Regional round game of the state tournament, will not be able to play but will serve as an honorary assistant coach on the bench alongside Hamilton.
“It is a celebration of the hard work of the talented young players over the past four years at their high schools,” Meyers told The Daily News last week when the game was announced.
Admission to the All-Star games costs $10. The girls' game is set to start at 6 p.m. with the boys tipping off at 8 p.m.
BOYS
Red Team
Coach —Jeray Key, R.A. Long
Aaron Oftsun, R.A. Long
Jamond Harris, R.A. Long
Stephen Rooklidge, R.A. Long
Rome Hendrickson, Mark Morris
Gary Dotson, MWP
Leytan Collette, MWP
Jason Harman, Naselle
Jaden Turner, Ilwaco
Sam Glenn, Ilwaco
White Team
Coach — Wes Armstrong, Kalama
Michael Foust, Kelso
Tyler Hays, Kelso
Logan Morrill, Knappa
Shane McMahon, Knappa
Henry Hughes, Ridgefield
Jackson Esary, Kalama
Max Cox, Kalama
Landon Gardner, Castle Rock
Adam Partridge, Castle Rock
GIRLS
Red Team
Coach — Jen Hamilton, Kelso
Miranda Lomax, R.A. Long
Gianna D'Emilio, La Center
Evermore Kaiser, Kelso
Kyra Gardner, Raymond
Addison Hall, Winlock
Abbie Huston, Woodland
Emerald Niemela, Wahkiakum
Ashley Schow, Tenino
Natalie Fraley, Kelso*
White Team
Coach — Shanay Dotson, Adna
Erica Snyder, Mark Morris
Kylee Stephens, La Center
Megan Leitz, Wahkiakum
Faith Wellander, Adna
Kaylin Todd, Adna
Drea Brumfield, W.F. West
Kyla McCallum, W.F. West
Lexi Roberts, W.F. West