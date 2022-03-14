Prep Basketball: LCC’s Senior All-Star game rosters announced

There will be a full cord of local talent on the hardwood Tuesday night at Myklebust Gymnasium when seniors from the greater Columbia and Chehalis basins lace up their sneakers for one last prep hoops hurrah in the Senior All-Star Showcase.

Hosted by Lower Columbia College, the All-Star rosters were assembled by Red Devils' women’s coach Lucas Myers and men’s coach Mickey Polis. Players were selected for Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Pacific, Lewis, Clark and Thurston counties in Washington, along with Clatsop County in Oregon.

Sunday night the official rosters were announced with nine local representatives on the girls side and 15 representatives from teams in the TDN coverage area on the boys side.

This year the boys teams will be coached by Kalama head coach Wes Armstrong and R.A. Long head coach Jeray Key. On the girls side Kelso head coach Jen Hamilton will handle clipboard duties for one bench and Adna assistant coach Shanay Dotsonn will serve as head coach on the other side. Kelso senior Natalie Fraley, who suffered a serious knee injury during the Hilanders’ Regional round game of the state tournament, will not be able to play but will serve as an honorary assistant coach on the bench alongside Hamilton.

“It is a celebration of the hard work of the talented young players over the past four years at their high schools,” Meyers told The Daily News last week when the game was announced.

Admission to the All-Star games costs $10. The girls' game is set to start at 6 p.m. with the boys tipping off at 8 p.m.

BOYS

Red Team

Coach —Jeray Key, R.A. Long

Aaron Oftsun, R.A. Long

Jamond Harris, R.A. Long

Stephen Rooklidge, R.A. Long

Rome Hendrickson, Mark Morris

Gary Dotson, MWP

Leytan Collette, MWP

Jason Harman, Naselle

Jaden Turner, Ilwaco

Sam Glenn, Ilwaco

White Team

Coach — Wes Armstrong, Kalama

Michael Foust, Kelso

Tyler Hays, Kelso

Logan Morrill, Knappa

Shane McMahon, Knappa

Henry Hughes, Ridgefield

Jackson Esary, Kalama

Max Cox, Kalama

Landon Gardner, Castle Rock

Adam Partridge, Castle Rock

GIRLS

Red Team

Coach — Jen Hamilton, Kelso

Miranda Lomax, R.A. Long

Gianna D'Emilio, La Center

Evermore Kaiser, Kelso

Kyra Gardner, Raymond

Addison Hall, Winlock

Abbie Huston, Woodland

Emerald Niemela, Wahkiakum

Ashley Schow, Tenino

Natalie Fraley, Kelso*

White Team

Coach — Shanay Dotson, Adna

Erica Snyder, Mark Morris

Kylee Stephens, La Center

Megan Leitz, Wahkiakum

Faith Wellander, Adna

Kaylin Todd, Adna

Drea Brumfield, W.F. West

Kyla McCallum, W.F. West

Lexi Roberts, W.F. West

