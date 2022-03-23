Prep Baseball roundup: Castle Rock undone by eight run third versus Tenino

CASTLE ROCK — It was a pitchers duel for a bit between the Rockets and Beavers on Wednesday, but only until the third inning. That’s when Tenino went off for eight runs on their way to a 10-run win in five innings of 1A non-league baseball action.

Will Feltus drove in four runs for the visitors and Austin Gonia added a pair of base knocks with two runs scored and three runs batted in. The Beavers belted out ten hits in the contest and filled in the gaps with free passes of every shade.

After falling behind 10-0 Castle Rock put up two runs in the bottom of the second when Tony Enyeart walked and came around to score following a hit by Trevor Rogen.

After surrendering five more runs in the fourth the hometown candy stripers put up three more runs when Rogen walked to get things going and Khaymen Gilman followed up with a hit. A walk at the bottom of the order helped push another run across for the Rockets but it was far too little, and due to the mercy rule it was far too late.

Mikey Vasser struck out seven Rockets over three innings of work.

Castle Rock (0-4) is scheduled to host Kalama on Friday at 4 p.m.

Winlock flock drops a pair at Adna

ADNA — The Winlock baseball team put the Pirates on the ropes in the opener of a Central 2B League doubleheader Tuesday but couldn’t land a knockout blow before falling 4-2 and 17-3.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the first game but starting pitcher Mekhi Morlin couldn’t hold the lead. Morlin surrendered one run in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth as three errors on the Winlock side put the Pirates in a position to strike.

“Mekhi Morlin threw well on the mound racking up 9 K’s. Payton Sickles had a good game behind the plate,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said.

Avery Manning and catcher Asher Geurrero each had a hit for the Pirates.

Winlock’s battery did nearly all the work at the plate, too, with Morlin finishing 2-for-3 with a double and Sickles adding a double. As a team the Cardinals struck out 13 times.

J.J. Fleming earned the win on the bump for the Pirates.

“Adna made big plays down the stretch to regain the lead and is a well-coached team,” Doughty added.

The nightcap, which did not count against league standings, was far less kind to the visitors from Egg Town. Adna put up five runs in the first and five more in the third to take an 11-2 lead and then put up a half dozen in the fourth to push the game into mercy rule territory.

Aiden Eitel took the loss for Winlock on the mound. Gave Slape earned the win for Adna.

Tristan Percival powered the Pirates’ offense with three hits that included a triple.

Winlock’s Kyrn Meehan and Christian Uhri each tallied a hit in the loss.

“Eighth grader Kyrin Meehan threw a lot of strikes for Winlock in relief, (but our) pitching staff walked 13 batters,” Doughty said. “Adna hit the ball well and played mistake free baseball.”

Winlock (0-3, 0-2 league) is scheduled to play at Toutle Lake on Thursday.

In other C2BL baseball news, Wahkiakum lost to Morton-White Pass 17-16 on Tuesday.

Clatskanie falls behind Horizon Christian, nightfall wins

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A four inning affair between the Clatskanie nine and Horizon Christian was called off due to darkness Tuesday with the Hawks leading 23-13. The game was part of the Umpqua Valley Christian Spring Break Tournament.

Clatskanie coach Ryan Tompkins described the game as a “walkathon” but noted that the game did not count as an official contest since it ended before reaching the fifth inning.

On Monday the Tigers dropped their season opener 10-0 to North Bend.

Clatskanie was scheduled to play Bandon in the UVC Spring Break Tournament on Wednesday in Roseburg, Oregon.

