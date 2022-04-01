Prep Baseball Roundup: Castle Rock rolled by Seton Catholics

VANCOUVER — Castle Rock survived a 14-run second inning, Friday, at least in the literal sense of the word. However, that two touchdown frame killed every chance they had at victory as Seton Catholic rolled to a 16-0 win in 1A TriCo League baseball action.

The Cougars pounded out 10 hits in the game and scored a dozen of their 14 runs in the second inning with two outs. Seton Catholic bookended its considerable offensive efforts with a run in the first and a run in the fourth inning before the game was ended early via mercy rule.

Dax Clifton pitched a five-inning complete game for Seton Catholic, allowing just three hits and striking out four batters. He added a two-run double, as if his cause needed any more helping.

Trevor Rogen swatted a double for Castle Rock. Ethan Inman and Asa Hamer each added a hit in the loss.

Castle Rock (0-8, 0-3 league) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Toledo on April 8 starting at 3 p.m.

Woodland fades late in loss to Washougal

WOODLAND — For six frames, the Woodland baseball team stayed within a rally’s reach of Washougal despite a slow offensive effort. But a huge seventh inning for the guests turned Friday’s affair into a route, with the Panthers downing the Beavers 16-1.

Through six innings, it was 6-1. Ten runs in the top of the seventh later, it was a laugher.

Mason Rickard went 1-for-4, driving in Woodland’s only run of the day. Brett Martynowicz, Deuce Merritt, and Andrew Hegewald were the only other Beavers to log hits.

Martynowicz tossed four innings in the start for Woodland, giving up five runs — three earned — on one hit and three walks. He gave the ball to Logan Autry, who allowed single runs in the fifth and sixth before running into trouble and only getting one out in the seventh. It would take both Mark Morales and Ty Olmstead taking turns on the hill to get the Beavers out of the ugly frame.

Travis Gibson and Kohner Robledo had an easier time of it for Washougal, combining to strike out 14 Woodland batters.

Woodland (1-9, 0-6 league) will get spring break off, and come back to face Hockinson on April 11.

Columbians shut out by South Umpqua

RAINIER — Across the big bridge the Columbians’ bats went silent Friday in an 8-0 loss to South Umpqua.

Rainier managed just three hits and struck out 11 times.

Jace Johnson pitched the first five innings for the Lancers, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. Kade Johnson finished the final two frames with four punchouts to his name.

Trailing 5-0 in the sixth, Rainier was able to load the bases, but that was all she wrote in a comeback story that never was.

Josh Ellis allowed five runs and struck out seven batters in a four-inning start for the Columbians. Hunter Gutenberger allowed three runs on three hits in three innings of relief work.

Rainier (2-2) is scheduled to host Warrenton on Tuesday.

