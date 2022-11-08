Postseason Map: TDN’s handy dandy fall playoff guide

It’s hard to believe but after two weeks of rain following two months of smoke we’ve reached the final playoff push for fall sports.

In Kalama the girls soccer team is trying to repeat as State champions, while the Chinooks’ volleyball team has yet to lose a match. Both teams captured District titles last weekend. Meanwhile, the eighth ranked R.A. Long girls soccer team started their State run Tuesday with a home match against ninth ranked Enumclaw, and the Lumberjills volleyball team was set for a pigtail match in Centralia in a last ditch effort to reach the District playoffs.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the local postseason landscape. The following guide will help you follow your favorite teams along the playoff trail and will be updated semi-regularly as teams advance or are eliminated.

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

3A Kelso

After notching a miracle comeback last Saturday at home against Gig Harbor where the Hilanders overcame a 24-point deficit to win 45-34, the Kelso bandwagon will have to hit the long road to Bellinlgham this week. Kelso (No. 10) will play Ferndale (No. 7) on Friday at Civic Stadium at 7 p.m. The game is the second part of a doubleheader so the start time could be pushed back to accommodate a late finish in the opener.

The winner of that game will advance to play the winner of the Spanaway (No. 15) versus Eastside Cahtolic (No. 2) contest in the quarterfinals. Yelm holds the No. 1 seed in the 3A ranks.

2B Toledo

Coming off a forfeit victory over Ilwaco in the District crossover round Toledo (No. 5) earned a home game against Kittitas-Thorp (No. 12). in the first round of State. That game will actually be played at Kelso’s Laulainen Stadium at 2 p.m. on Friday in order to take advantage of the artificial turf.

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to play No. 4 ranked Chewelah (Jenkins) in the quarterfinals.

The team responsible for the Riverahawks’ lone loss, Raymond-South Bend, is on the other side of the bracket as the No. 6 seed. Meanwhile, top ranked Napavine won’t be a concern for Toledo until the semifinal round, if the Riverhawks can get there.

1B Naselle

After 68-0 pummeling Tulalip Heritage in the crossover round the Comets (No. 8) will enjoy a home game of sorts on Saturday when they host Almira-Coulee-Hartline (No. 9). That game will be played at South Bend High School at 2 p.m.

The winner of that game will advance to play No. 1 ranked Odessa.

The teams responsible for Naselle’s two losses this season, Neah Bay (No. 2) and Mossyrock (No. 4) each received a bye in the first round.

VOLLEYBALL

3A Kelso

Last week Kelso secured the second seed out of the 3A Greater St. Helens League with a sweep on sophomore night. This week the Hilanders will face a greater test as they look to advance to State from the District 3/4 Tournament.

Kelso will open its playoff run against Kentlake on Friday at 2 p.m. at Bonney Lake High School. The winner of that game will advance to play the victor of Timberline versus Peninsula at 6 p.m. on Friday at the same location. If the Hilanders lose their opener they will fall to the bottom half of the bracket with a 4 p.m. game at Capital High School. Seven teams will advance to State out of the 16 team bracket.

2A Mark Morris

The Monarchs finished 2A GSHL play in third place and will act as hosts of the District IV volleyball tournament starting Thursday. Both Ted M. Natt Court and LCC’s Myklebust Gymnasium will be utilized for tournament play.

Mark Morris will open its playoff run with a match against Black Hills at 6 p.m, Thursday, across the parking lot over at LCC. The winner of that match will advance to play the winner of top-ranked Columbia River and whoever emerges from the pigtail playoff game (Centralia or R.A. Long) at 11 a.m. on Saturday on their home court. If the Monarchs lose their opener they will play a loser-out game at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Mark Morris.

2A R.A. Long

The Lumberjills were able to secure the final playoff berth from the 2A GSHL in their penultimate league game last week. As the No. 5 seed out of league play R.A. Long was set to play a pigtail play-in game against the EvCo No. 4 team, Centralia, Tuesday night in Centralia.

A win in the pigtail game would earn the Lumberjills a date with top-ranked Columbia River at 6 p.m. at Mark Morris on Thursday to open the district tournament. A loss to the Tigers in the pigtail game would bring R.A. Long’s season to an end.

1A Castle Rock

The Rockets finished in second place at the District IV Tournament last weekend, falling in five sets to La Center in a heated title match. After finishing runner up to the Wildcats in league play and Districts, Castle Rock was awarded the No. 7 seed to the state tournament which begins Friday.

Castle Rock will play Lakeside (No. 10) at 3:15 p.m. at the Yakima SundDome. The winner of that match will play the winner of Montesano (No. 15) and Annie Wright (No. 2) Friday night. The loser would fall to a do-or-die match on the dark side of the bracket. Win or lose the Rockets’ second match of the tournament will be at 6:45 p.m.

2B Kalama

The Chinooks swept through the regular season without losing a match and have rightfully earned the No. 1 seed to the state tournament. Last weekend Kalama took the District championship with a four-set win over Napavine.

Kalama will begin their journey at the state tournament on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. against Forks (No. 16) at the Yakima SunDome. If the Chinooks win that game they will advance to play the (Wait for it!) winner of Toutle Lake (No. 9) and Napavine (No.8) on Thursday night.

A loss in their opener would send Kalama to the dark side of the bracket for a loser-out game. Win or lose the first game the Chinooks will play their second match at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

2B Toutle Lake

After turning a slow start to the season into a second place finish in the C2Bl the Fighting Ducks took a small step back at the district tournament with losses to Napavine and Adna. However, Toutle Lake was able to clinch a berth to State with a four-set win over Forks after falling in the semifinals.

Toutle Lake (No. 9) will open up State play against (Wait for it!) Napavine (No. 9) on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the SunDome. If the Ducks win their opener they will advance to play the winner of the Kalama versus Forks contest. A loss in their first game would send Toutle Lake to the bottom side of the bracket in a loser-out game. Win or lose their first game the Ducks will play their second contest at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

1B Naselle

The Comets played their way to a second place finish in the 1B Columbia Valley League and came out of the district tournament with the same position. The only team to stand in the way of Naselle’s championship pursuits so far is Mossyrock, which has earned the No. 2 seed to the state tournament.

Naselle was given the No. 4 seed to State and will open their run on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Yakima SunDome against the winner of Columbia Adventist (No. 20) and Moses Lake Christian (No.13). If the Comets win their opener they will play again Thursday night against the winner of Odessa (No. 12) and Liberty Christian (No. 5).

A loss in the first round would send Naselle to the bottom of the bracket for a loser-out game. Win or lose in their opener the Comets will play their second match at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

SOCCER

2A R.A. Long

The Lumberjills successfully navigated the District IV Tournament last week in order to earn a berth to the 2A state tournament. After placing second in the 2A GSHL, R.A. Long defeated Aberdeen 1-0, before falling to Columbia River 2-1 in the semifinals. The Lumberjills rebounded with a 2-0 win over Hockinson to earn their ticket to State.

R.A. Long (No. 8) hosted Enumclas (No. 9) at Longview Memorial Stadium on Tuesday to open their State run. A win over the Hornets would set the Jills up with a date against the winner of Hockinson (No. 16) and Fife (No. 1) on either Friday or Saturday. A loss in the opener would end R.A. Long’s season on the spot.

Columbia River (No. 6) is on the other side of the bracket and would not face the Lumberjills unless they both reached the State championship game.

2B Kalama

The Chinooks continued their run through 2B competition by winning the District IV championship with a 1-0 over Adna last week. Kalama hasn’t lost since their first game of the season against 2A Woodland, and hasn’t allowed a goal over the entire win streak.

Kalama enters the state tournament as the No.1 seed and will enjoy a bye in the first round of the tournament. The Chinooks will play the quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee against the winner of Crosspoint (No. 9) and NW Christian/Colbert (No. 8).

A win this weekend would send Kalama to the semifinals at Renton Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

2A Mark Morris (and Kalama)

The Monarchs 400-yard relay team of Paige Wirtz, Jacee Davis, Jolie McGaughan and Taelynn Tucker earned a wild card berth to the State meet after finishing in fifth place at Districts with a time of 4:35.08.

Kalama’s Emma Anderson, who trains with the Mark Morris and R.A. Long co-operative team, earned herself an invite to State by placing fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:14.17.

The State meet will be held at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. The preliminary races will be held on Friday and the finals will be held on Saturday afternoon.

COLLEGE

Women’s Soccer

The Red Devils won the NWAC West title and then survived a scare with North Idaho last Saturday with a shootout victory at Kalama High School. That win pushed Lower Columbia into trophy position at the NWAC Tournament, with a date against Spokane in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila.

A loss would end LCC’s season with a tie for third place. A win would put the Red Devils into the championship game at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Starfire Stadium against the winner of Clark and Columbia Basin.

Volleyball

Lower Columbia scrapped its way to a tie for the NWAC West title with Highline in the regular season. The Red Devils wound up with the No. 2 seed to Regionals, however, after the tiebreaker did not fall in their favor.

LCC will play Yakima Valley in the Regional round of the NWAC Tournament at Bellevue College on Saturday at 10 a.m. A win would move the Red Devils along to play the winner of Rogue and Bellevue on Sunday at 10 a.m. A loss would send Lower Columbia to a loser-out match on Saturday evening.