Postseason Map: Detours, blowouts and final destinations

The road to Trophy Town is long and full of potholes, but if you can reach the end the reward is worth the trouble. And no matter where the long strange trip comes to an end, the sights along the way can be spectacular so long as you remember to look out around from time to time.

So in the interest of taking in the view we’re going to pull the TDN bandwagon over on the side of the road, get out and stretch the collective legs, and survey the vast playoff landscape.

Up on the hill in Kalama the Chinooks girls soccer team is still on course in their defense of their 2021 State title. The orange and black brigade will hit the highway with their caravan this week as they head to the Final Four and look to bring back the biggest trophy once again.

Likewise, life on the road will be the name of the game for all of the teams from The Daily News coverage area this week as the brackets get smaller and the road trips get longer. So if you’ve got your snacks packed and your neck pillow at the ready, here’s a rundown of what’s next for all of the area teams left standing.

The following guide, the second in the Fall 2022 installment, will help you follow your favorite teams along the playoff trail and will be updated semi-regularly as teams advance or are eliminated.

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

2B Toledo

Toledo moved along into the State quarterfinals with a 48-21 romp over Kittitas (No. 12) last Friday at Laulainen Stadium in Kelso. The fifth ranked Riverhawks will travel to play No. 4 Chewelah (Jenkins) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Moses Lake.

The Riverhawks enjoyed the benefit of a bye in the first round after Ilwaco backed out of their engagement and they remain relatively unscathed after putting a hurting on the Coyotes. Geoffrey Glass ran for 83 yards and three touchdowns as Toledo racked up 256 total yards on the ground.

The only team to hand the Riverhawks a loss so far this season is Raymond-South Bend and that way way back in Week 1. The Ravens (No. 6) are on the opposite side of the bracket from Toledo. Meanwhile, top ranked Napavine would be the most likely opponent for Toledo should the Riverhawks be able to handle their business this weekend.

1B Naselle

The Comets were looking for a bit of redemption on Saturday in South Bend when they smoked ninth ranked Almira-Coulee-Hartline 64-6 in the 1B State playoffs. The Warriors were the 2021 State champions, and they took out Naselle in the semifinals last season. More importantly, ACH hung 82 points on the Comets once upon a time so there was no inclination for Naselle to pump the breaks this time around.

One week after defeating Tulalip Heritage 68-0 to open their State run the Comets put up 517 rushing yards Against ACH and held a 52-0 lead at the half. Kolten Lindstrom led Naselle with four touchdowns and 196 rushing yards.

As a reward for their dominance in the first two rounds the Comets will have to hit the road to play No. 1 ranked Odessa at noon on Saturday in Moses Lake.

The teams responsible for Naselle’s only two losses this season, Neah Bay (No. 2) and Mossyrock (No. 4) will play Wellpinit (No. 7) and (No. 5) Liberty Bell in the quarterfinals, respectively.

VOLLEYBALL

3A Kelso

Kelso came out of 3A Greater St. Helens League play as the No. 2 seed to the District 3/4 Tournament. The Hilanders then took a roundabout route to a State berth but wound up with a ticket to the Big Dance just the same.

Kelso opened up District play with a sweep of Kentlake on Friday afternoon but then wound up swept by Peninsula in the nightcap. With their backs to the wall the Hilanders found some leg room on Saturday by sweeping Lakes (No. 14) in the morning and then taking out No. 6 ranked Spanaway Lake in their second game of the day.

Kelso (No. 15) will begin play in the 3A state tournament Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome with a 9:45 a.m. loser-out matchup against Monroe (No. 18). The winner of that game will play second ranked Mead at 1:30 p.m.

2A Mark Morris

Mark Morris took the third seed out of the 2A Greater St. Helens League and they exited the 2A District IV Tournament holding the same seed while trailing the same two teams.

The Monarchs opened Districts with a sweep of Black Hills but then fell victim to Columbia River in the semifinals on Saturday. Mark Morris was able to punch its ticket with a sweep over W.F. West in a loser-out/winner-to-State game.

Mark Morris was given the No. 12 seed to State and will begin tournament play at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Friday at 10:45 a.m. against No. 5 ranked Ellensburg. If the Monarchs win their first game they will play the winner of Ridgefield (No. 4) and Sedro-Woolley (No. 13) at 8:45 p.m. A loss in the opening round would put the Monarchs in a loser-out game at 5:45 p.m. the same day.

SOCCER

2B Kalama

Saturday the Chinooks did something they haven’t done since the first game of the season; They gave up a goal. Luckily for Kalama it only gave up the one score while Bridgette Hollifield and Aubrey Doerty each managed to find the back of the net in a 2-1 win over NW Christian (Colbert).

As C2BL champs, District champs and defending State champs, the Chinooks have earned the No. 1 overall seed at the 1B/2B state tournament this season. The next stop along the way will be in Renton for a date with No. 4 ranked St. George’s in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday.

A win against St. George’s would put Kalama into the championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. at Renton Memorial Stadium. A loss on Friday would drop the Chinooks into the third place game at 1 p.m.

COLLEGE

Volleyball

After fighting back to claim a co-share of the NWAC West title in the regular season the Red Devils showed off their knack for tough play in the clutch over the weekend and earned a berth to the Elite 8 of the NWAC Championships in the process.

Lower Columbia dropped a fearsome five-set match to Yakima Valley to open its run at Regionals on Friday at Bellevue College. That loss left the Red Devils in do-or-die territory on Saturday when they played Rogue. LCC won that match in four sets to earn a shot at a rematch with Yakima Valley and the volleyball gods complied.

After the Yaks lost a match on Sunday morning the Red Devils made it hurt with a sweep in a loser-out match on Sunday evening.

As the No. 2 seed out of the North bracket LCC will play the North Idaho, the No. 1 seed from the East bracket, at 5 p.m. on Friday at Pierce College.

End of the Road

High School

Football

Kelso found itself in a dogfight early on in their 3A State playoff game against Ferndale, but wound up on the wrong end of a 44-14 outcome. Quarterback Tucker Amrine threw two touchdowns to Zeke Smith in the loss in Bellingham.

Volleyball

Three teams brought home trophies from their state tournaments last weekend. Naselle finished third in the 1B ranks, Kalama placed fourth in the 2B ranks and Castle Rock took sixth place in the 1A ranks. Meanwhile, R.A. Long was eliminated in two games at the 2A District IV tournament.

Soccer

R.A. Long took and early lead against Enumclaw last Tuesday but wound up losing 2-1 in a loser-out State game at Longview Memorial Stadium. Kathryn Chapin scored the Lumberjills’ lone goal.

Swimming

The Mark Morris co-op swimming team went to the 2A state tournament last weekend in Kent and saw one individual and a relay team place in the top-25 during the preliminary races on Friday.

The Monarchs 400-yard freestyle relay team of freshman Paige Wirtz and juniors Jacee Davis, Jolie McGaughan and Taelynn Tucker finished in 21st with a season’s best time of 4:34.67 after entering the meet seeded 23rd.

Kalama’s Emma Anderson, who has trained with the Monarchs all year long, finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:14.82.

COLLEGE

Soccer

Lower Columbia placed third in the NWAC Championships after falling 4-1 to Spokane on Friday in Tukwilla.

The Red Devils scored in the 54th minute when Libby Brown set up Lauren Maxfield with an opportunity in the box, but that was all the good news for LCC on the day.