Portland Trail Blazers acquire forward Jerami Grant from Detroit for a 2025 first-round pick

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons for a first-round pick in 2025, a source confirmed Wednesday to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The Blazers had long been rumored to covet Grant, 28, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward who led the Pistons with 19.2 points per game last season. The question was whether the Blazers would trade the No. 7 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft for Grant or try to land him another way.

Keeping the No. 7 pick while acquiring Grant for a pick three years out is a coup for new Blazers general manager Joe Cronin.

Now the Blazers could keep the No. 7 pick or use it in a trade for a second veteran starter. The Blazers have been linked in trade rumors to Atlanta power forward John Collins and Toronto forward OG Anunoby,

Grant will be entering the final year of his current contract, which will pay him $20.9 million in 2022-23. He is due a contract extension worth up to $111 million over five seasons.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news of the trade. Wojnarowski also reported that the two teams swapped second-round picks, with the Pistons now holding the No. 36 selection and the Blazers ending up with No. 46. In addition, Denver gets a 2025 second-round pick from Portland, which also sends Detroit the more favorable of the 2026 second-round picks belonging to the Blazers and New Orleans.

The Blazers are sending the 2025 first-round pick that originally belonged to Milwaukee. The Blazers acquired the pick from New Orleans as part of the trade that sent CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to the Pelicans primarily for guard Josh Hart, a $21 million trade exception and a protected first-round pick.

According to Wojnarowski, the Blazers absorbed Grant into the trade exception.

That pick, which would have gone to Portland had it fallen between No. 5 and No. 14 in this year’s lottery, did not convey because the Pelicans reached the playoffs. That led to the Blazers then receiving the Bucks’ 2025 first-round pick.

The Blazers began planning for a quick rebuild when Damian Lillard and McCollum each suffered debilitating injuries in December. Lillard was ultimately shut down in January, when he underwent core surgery. McCollum was out six weeks with a collapsed lung.

The Blazers in February traded McCollum to New Orleans and Norman Powell to the LA Clippers in part because both 6-3 guards made a combined $51 million and also because each is 6-3 and thus didn’t necessarily fit playing next to the 6-2 Lillard and rising star Anfernee Simons, also 6-3.

Acquiring the 6-5 Hart and now the 6-8 Grant gives the Blazers much-needed length and solves their problem at power forward. But should the Blazers trade the No. 7 pick for Collins, a power forward, Grant could play small forward. Grant and Anunoby would be interchangeable at both forward positions, should a deal for the Raptors’ young star materialize.

Or, the Blazers could now feel free to use the No. 7 pick on a rookie knowing that they have addressed the need at power forward.

Grant, the ninth overall pick to Philadelphia in 2014, arguably had his best season with Denver in 2019-20. He averaged 12 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.9% on threes.

Denver traded Grant to Detroit in 2020. Although Grant averaged 20.9 points per game in two seasons with the Pistons, his shooting numbers took a dip to 42.8% from the field and 35.3% on threes.

Grant operated as the top scoring option for the Pistons, who went 43-111 during his two seasons. It’s arguable that Grant will be much more impactful playing as the third or fourth scoring option with the Blazers.

As of now, and assuming the Blazers retain Simons and center Jusuf Nurkic, the starting lineup would probably look like this:

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: Anfernee Simons

SF: Josh Hart or Nassir Little

PF: Jerami Grant

C: Jusuf Nurkic

