NWSL

Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage, 3 Points to watch: Rotation, a full 90, a busy August

Moultrie Year Soccer

Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie celebrates after scoring a penalty kick against the Houston Dash in a semifinals matchup of the Women's International Champions Cup at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

 Sean Meagher, The Oregonian

Riding an 11-game unbeaten streak in NWSL play and returning to their regular-season schedule after two losses in the Women’s International Champions Cup, the Portland Thorns travel to face the North Carolina Courage on Wednesday. Sitting atop the league standings at 7-1-7 (28 points), the Thorns seek three points on the road for the second consecutive NWSL match.

The Oregonian/OregonLive has Three Points to watch for the Thorns vs. Courage:

1. ROTATION, ROTATION, ROTATION

The Thorns will need to rotate their lineup in order to keep all of their starters fresh for a game against the San Diego Wave coming up on Saturday. Plenty of starters played near or a full 90 minutes on Saturday against Chelsea in the WICC third-place game, meaning it’s likely Portland trots out more reserves against the Courage on Wednesday.

Portland will need more out of its reserves, however, than it got in an upset loss to C.F. Monterrey. This game has more serious implications and that group has plenty of film to watch to see where things went wrong in the WICC, so a more consistent outing is likely in the cards.

Players like Hannah Betfort, Yazmeen Ryan, Morgan Weaver and others should play larger roles than usual on the attack.

2. PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

Portland reverted to old habits last time it played North Carolina. The Thorns had a strong first half, going up 2-0 at the break, but they surrendered three second-half goals in what ended up being a 3-3 draw. This came after a heroic effort from Sophia Smith to retake the lead with her second goal in the 77th minute.

A hallmark of Portland’s unbeaten streak has been its ability to play a full 90 minutes with minimal hiccups, unlike early in the season and in the Challenge Cup when the team typically had two diverging halves. Playing a full 90 minutes of quality soccer on Wednesday should result in victory against a North Carolina team sitting near the bottom of the NWSL standings.

3. A QUICK TURNAROUND

It’s been the greatest focus of the past several weeks: Portland has a lot of games to play in August. It just played two in quick succession in the WICC and has a Wednesday-Saturday slate this week in NWSL play beginning with the Courage and ending with San Diego. That’s taxing even with a significant rotation of the lineup.

Pressure builds given how tight the standings are, too. Portland is in first with 28 points, but San Diego and Houston both have 28 points as well (albeit in two more games played than the Thorns). Getting a win in North Carolina gives Portland some extra breathing room heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Wave. At worst — if tired legs get the best of the Thorns and San Diego beats them at home — they’d be right back where they started at the beginning of the week: on top.

Portland vs. North Carolina kicks off at 4 p.m. Wednesday (streaming on Paramount+).

