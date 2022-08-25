 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWSL

Portland Thorns snap 11-game unbeaten streak in loss to North Carolina Courage

Portland Thorns NWSL

Hannah Betfort of the Portland Thorns attempts a penalty kick by during a 2022 Women’s International Cup semifinals match against C.F. Monterrey at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

 Sean Meagher, Tribune News Service

All good things eventually come to an end, and so was the case for the Portland Thorns’ 11-game unbeaten streak as they fell 3-1 to the North Carolina Courage on the road Wednesday night.

Portland’s tired legs and lack of consistent connecting play led to just their second loss of the season, but the Thorns (7-2-7, 28 points, plus-19 goal differential) are still on top of the NWSL standings.

“We frequently talk about it as a team that there can’t be reasons why we lose,” Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson said. “Frustrating, but I liked how they reacted at halftime. We made some changes, North Carolina did well to come back and get a goal, but I did like how we came out of the half.”

Sophia Smith got busy early and had three shots on goal in the first half. Her first came in the 11th minute on a ball ahead from Hina Sugita, but it was saved easily.

Two minutes later, goalkeeper Abby Smith was forced into a dangerous situation for Portland. On a strange deflection in close quarters, she found herself out of position. A potential goal-saving tackle from Taylor Porter made up for it, though, and the Thorns were able to clear.

In the 17th minute, Sophia Smith shed a pair of defenders and beat two more into the box, where she rifled a shot in that was saved. Three minutes later, Abby Smith was tested on the other end once again.

Abby Smith rushed up to meet Debinha on a counterattack in the 20th minute and was able to smother the ball, preventing a would-be Courage score.

After Sophia Smith had another attempt at goal in the 23rd minute, it was North Carolina that struck first in the 24th minute.

The Courage scored the game’s opening goal on a header from Diana Ordoñez, fed in on the cross by NWSL assist leader Carson Pickett (5).

Unfortunately for the Courage, Ordoñez was forced to leave the match due to injury in the 34th minute. Entering the half, though, the home team led 1-0 and carried much of the momentum. Portland’s tired legs with a busy schedule seemed to weigh on them as the first half waned.

“It was an intense game,” Thorns defender Kelli Hubly said. “But we’ve just got to look forward and learn from it. We can’t be dwelling on it because we’ve got a game in a couple days that we’ve got to win. Just a chance for us to reset and play again.”

Sophia Smith tried to change the narrative in the opening minute of the second half, taking a powerful left-footed shot that deflected just wide of goal. But it wouldn’t be long before North Carolina doubled its advantage.

In the 50th minute, Debinha scored with ease for the Courage, making it 2-0 and putting Portland in a difficult position on the road.

Portland responded in the 63rd minute with a goal on a header by halftime substitute Rocky Rodriguez, fed in on a perfect corner kick from Yazmeen Ryan.

“No one likes to lose,” Rodriguez said. “North Carolina, like any other team in the NWSL, is really good. Honestly, it’s really hard for me after a game to give my objective thoughts just because I’m really emotional right now. All I can say is that we’re going to look back at it and learn from it.”

Rodriguez’s goal made it 2-1 North Carolina as Portland brought on additional substitutes to add fresh legs to its lineup. One of those substitutes was Morgan Weaver, who came on for Sugita in the 77th minute.

Portland couldn’t find a goal, however, and it conceded another. The Courage made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute on the redirected header by Meredith Speck, icing the match and sending the Thorns home without a point after they traveled across the country on short rest.

Portland doesn’t have much time to recover once again in what has been a busy August, hosting San Diego Wave FC (8-5-4, 28 points, plus-9 goal differential) on Saturday in a game that will prove crucial atop the NWSL standings. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Providence Park with a TV broadcast on Fox 12 Plus and streaming on Paramount+.

