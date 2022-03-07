Pondering State Basketball: Double dribbles, alley oops and flying too close to the sun

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Icarus would have been a great teammate.

That poor Greek punchline and legend of yore best remembered for his defining failure? Ya, that’s the one.

Hear me out.

Sure, Icarus was prone to hubris. And yes, he was overconfident in his own abilities. And you’re right, he did ultimately come up short of his objectives, flying too close to the sun as he attempted to escape from Crete until his waxen wings melted away and he crashed into the sea to meet his doom.

But man, that’s the kind of guy you need on your side when you’re trying to win it all.

That’s the sort of thought that runs through a sports editor’s mind at the end of a long week while driving west across White Pass just in time to see an orange orb splash into a purple ocean from the perch of a snowy mountaintop. The thought was made all the more poignant following a series of disappointing days to cap what was otherwise a remarkable high school basketball season in the Lower Columbia region.

Between the eight teams from The Daily News coverage area who advanced to their respective state tournaments in Spokane, Yakima and Tacoma none were able to attain the level of success that they had worked so hard to achieve. Not the R.A. Long boys or the Kelso girls. It didn’t happen for the Castle Rock boys or their neighbors from up Spirit Lake Highway in Toutle. Likewise, the boys and girls from Naselle were just as disappointed as the girls from Wahkiakum. And not even a third place trophy could put smiles on the faces of the championship caliber kids from Kalama who set out to bring home a golden ball trophy.

It may seem sad that these young athletes were subject to so much disappointment after reaching so close to the pinnacle of achievement. And it was sad, there is no doubt about that. Just look at one of those team photos from the final day of the tournaments when teams with State title ambitions were resigned to playing nice during a consolation photo-op.

But don’t think for one second that it wasn’t worth it.

Now some folks will say that maybe there’s too much emphasis put on winning for these young athletes, but those expectations aren’t placed by the adults in their lives. For teams that make it to the Big Dance at the end of a long season those goals are as intrinsic as breathing. If you asked one of them to hold their breath they would do it as long as they could, after all, they are competitors. But ultimately their lungs will overpower their brain and they will gulp up the air in order to stay alive.

You can expect the same result if you ask a top tier athlete to temper their expectations and forget about the final score. Sure, they might slap a façade of a smile on their lips in order to hide the pain from outsiders, but the body’s natural recoil against the sensation of losing will always overpower the mind’s feeble attempt to rationalize circumstances from the bottom of the pit of despair.

One by one as each of our teams were eliminated The Daily News sports staff spoke with sincere coaches who praised their team’s efforts. The coaches spoke of lessons learned and memories made and of their undying gratitude to have been able to battle day in and day out with such dedicated and passionate players. If there’s anyone they’d want to go down swinging with, it was the kids who fought so hard to reach the precipice of immortality, if only to come up short in the end.

The sting for teams like the Lumberjacks and Chinooks was all the more palpable since their season’s flight ascended higher than any of their peers.

On Friday night when most people were enjoying their dinners and welcoming the weekend they were busy attempting to manifest their own destiny. They believed they would be State champions. But by the time most folks were brushing their teeth and getting ready to hit the hay, those teams were choking on the burr of a pair of burning last-second semifinal defeats. And by the time most folks were getting around to their second Saturday morning cup of coffee and pondering the founding principles of a hearty brunch, those players were already back in their uniforms having wiped their tears and shrugged their shoulders so that they might salvage whatever remained from a mission forever left unfinished.

In the immediate aftermath of such losses amidst the pangs of disappointment that resound at the unplanned end of a storybook season, it may be impossible to imagine a time when the pain will cease and memories of joy might take their place. It may seem like it will take thousands of years for the ache to dissipate and a smile to return, but in life time is as relative as perspective and as one grows longer the other increases in its vantage.

And one day, who knows when, the same players who found themselves drowning in a puddle of tears at the end of their season will be able to look back and smile on all that they’ve accomplished even without a photographer, or mamma, pleading for them to do so.

They will remember the alley oops and heat check three-pointers. They will remember postgame fight songs and late night dances. They will remember the long bus rides and the jokes shared in secret. They will remember the team meals and laughs shared over their bounty. They will remember the hard times when they thought they might not make it through and marvel and the fact that they made it out alive. Most of all, they will remember that once upon a time they shared in grief with a band of accomplices, their biggest regret being that they did not get to help one another hoist a golden trophy overhead for all to see.

But they will also remember that when they collapsed there was someone there to pick them up and when they cried there was someone there to dry their tears. Because on a team, when it gets too hot, there’s always someone there that’s got your back even if it means their wings will melt, too.

So sure, Icarus is remembered for his greatest failure, but man that guy could fly.

