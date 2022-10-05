Pigskin Prophets: The Grump reels through the weeds and supports local jobs

Sometimes I feel like this column gets bogged down in the weeds. It reminds me of days gone by when I would while away the mornings (and afternoons and evenings) trying to land lunker rainbow trout from the banks of Lake Sacajawea. More often than not, though, a cast into the murky shallows would net stringers of glistening water weeds rather than a fish fit for pan frying.

Of course this was back in the days when advertising had us believing that smoking was good for us, and I was trying to be the healthiest flesh chimney around. Then the City of Longview got the bright idea to introduce those dastardly bottom-feeding carp to the lake in an effort to tidy things up a bit. Now I’m not usually one to stand in opposition to bottom-feeders. After all, this is an instance where it certainly takes one to know one. My gripe is that those fish are too dang good at their job and they’ve put both man and machine out of a job as a result.

Does no one mourn the old orange seaweed eater? That monstrous contraption, held together by rust, backwater barnacles and the blood of busted knuckles, would putter around the confines of Longview’s crown jewel like an aquatic lawnmower, devouring whatever unlucky flora got in its way.

If the ol’ Seaweed Eater had been painted green, it would have made a perfect representation of this season’s Woodland football team. The last two weeks the Beavers have been chewing up and spitting out whoever gets in their way. That includes a pair of victories (Columbia River and then Hockinson) that have completely baffled TDN’s panel of supposed experts. Last week seven of the nine mugs on that panel picked against Woodland, but not this guy. The newest sports reporter in the Planned City was the only other panelist to share my clairvoyance as Anthony “Primetime” Dion continues to make a name for himself in this roughneck corner of the woods.

The win was enough to keep Dion over .500 for the week but he’s understandably been twitterpated by the success of his darling Seattle Mariners. Rumor has it he even had tickets to the M’s game Friday night when they clinched a playoff spot for the first time in 21 years. And you know what he did with them? He sold them so he could cover a blowout win on the gridiron by the M&M bunch. I’m not easily impressed but that’s a level of commitment that I’ve only ever reserved for scratch-off tickets as a retirement plan and grandpa’s cough syrup as medical coverage.

After a 13-2 record last week for TDN’s Jordan “What’s a Razor” Nailon, the sports editors are back on top of the heap this week with Nailon and The Chronicle’s Alec Dietz both sitting at 57-16 on the season. All I’m saying is if I got paid to do literally anything besides recycling aluminum cans I’ve emptied in the comfort of the Winnebago I could (probably) be good at it too. Rest assured, I don’t expect to be tested on that front anytime soon.

The former TDN sports editor duo of sit tied for third place after Meg Wochnick and Joshua “The Head and the” Hart finished 11-4 last week. Those two are like former Mariners, they always get better when they leave.

We won’t talk about who’s sitting in sixth place because it just makes me grumpy, but Kelso volleyball coach Michelle Mury has nothing to be embarrassed about after finishing 11-4 in her guest appearance last week. This week the panel welcomes Wahkiakum volleyball coach Kayli Hurley to the fray. The former Lumberjill setter seems to be afflicted with the curse of loyalty as she picked both Wahkiakum (“Go Mules!”) and R.A. Long (“Go Jacks!”) to win.

With Dion in eighth place that means it’s time wave to the caboose on this freight train, Dacota Haynes, who went completely off the rails last week with a 6-9 record. On a brighter note, I read a riveting volleyball story from the cub reporter in a tossed off copy of this newspaper earlier this week, so perhaps he’s got a bright future ahead anyhow.

Now, let’s get to this week’s picks.

- Kalama finally figured out Jackson Esary isn’t walking through the door and found a way to win last week. Now they’ve got to back that up with a road game at Onalaska. Personally, I find it hard to bet against a man who arm wrestles kangaroos in his spare time. Perhaps the Chinooks can deploy those marsupials as sideline security. (Fightin’ Fish 24, Hit Squad 18)

- The Steel Kilt held the line last week long enough to avoid a dress code violation. This week things are going to be offensive in an entirely different way when the Golden Domers show Heritage what real culture looks like. (K-Town 42, Puppies 12)

- Gang Green is going to have their work cutout this week against Banks. The boys from Rainier have been moving players around in a futile search for answers lately and, just like my search for the rent money in the couch cushions, I’m afraid they’re bound to come up short again. (Bankers 44, Cap’n Crunch 12)

- The wonderful thing about Tigers is they report their scores win or lose. This week it’s more likely to be the latter unless Clatskanie finds another connection to back up the hotline of Boursaw and Carter. (Tuckers 40, Tiggers 22)

- In a historical sense I’ve always liked the odds of Lumberjacks versus a place called Forest City. Not this week, though. The Jackies are going to have to find their running game, and figure out how to stop a multifaceted Woodland crew, if they don’t want to wind up cut in half like the Lewis River at Horseshoe Lake. (Dike Road 40, Nichols Blvd 20)

- The bad news continues to pour in from the coast as Ilwaco continues to lose the fight to either stay healthy or find anyone to keep stats. The Pacific County Fairground Fight seems all but guaranteed to fall in favor of the Titans of Pe Ell and Willapa Valley since their boys grew up testing their mettle at the Swiss Society’s Schwingfest. (Schwingers 42, Bait Boys 8)

- Why am I picking Seton Catholic over Castle Rock? Because I think this game will come down to a Hail Mary and I know how to hedge my bets. The Rock will no doubt be out for blood but I’ve got a hunch the fumble bug is bound to crop up at the wrong time. (Touchdown Jesus 21, Rocketeers 18)

- Have you ever seen a mismatch so out of whack as to border on obscene? If not, then head north to watch Naselle hand out noogies to Muckleshoot. If the big hits don’t have the hosts counting down the clock in the first half, the Comets’ speed will have them cursing the schedule maker before it’s over. (Shooting Stars 60, Muckers 12)

- After three weeks in the shadows Winlock will finally get the chance to enjoy some Friday night lights at The Nest. Expect a high scoring affair as Oakville is still averaging 50 points per game even after being held to six points last week by Naselle. (Eggers 60, Nutters 32)

- Toledo will have to brave a trip past the naked man statue on Highway 4 but that’s the most imposing form they’ll face on Friday. Of course, Cathlamet is a tough place to play but the Riverhawks have found a new gear after being called on the carpet by Coach Christensen earlier this season and Wahkiakum hasn’t shown the punching power to keep up. (Cheeseheads 29, Beasts of Burden 12)

- Last week Big Perk notched his 101st victory in front of a home crowd he’s been getting to know for nearly two decades. Win number 102 will be a tougher task with Ridgefield in town but with more and more Monarchs figuring out their role I believe the big crew cut is bound to add another brick to the wall. (M&M’s 22, Tubers 20)

- Toutle Lake is holding homecoming on Friday but the magic 8-ball didn’t have anything nice to say about the after party. The Fighting Ducks got Noah Younker his first TD last week and they’ll need more of that to keep up with the Warriors. (Real Chiefs 30, Fightin’ Fowl 15)

- Rounding out the docket this week I’ve got the purple Dawgs over Arizona State and the Palouse Kitties over the SoCal Trojans because the mojo in the Evergreen State hasn’t been this strong since the Geoducks were debating adding a football team. And as for picking the Seahawks over New Orleans, please see above.