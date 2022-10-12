Pigskin Prophets: The Grump makes gravy and goes all in on roadkill salvage

Did you know that the majority of vehicle collisions with wildlife occur right around this time of year? It’s true. The combination of earlier sunsets, increasingly inclement weather and the wandering inclination of love-sick ungulates makes the area’s highways and byways into a high impact zone for drivers and amorous critters alike.

It’s sort of like watching an undersized slotback pick his way across the middle of a mean defense — Best to keep your head on a swivel and listen for middle linebackers that smack like Mack trucks when they get too close. At least those poor receivers can go curl up in the concussion tent on the sideline while they try to whimper off the woozies. Those poor critters that wind up meeting the whammy bar of the Winnebago often don’t make it much farther than the long white line on the edge of the road before succumbing to their injuries.

So if you’ve seen me out and about on the winding backroads of the county hard-charging the Winnebago around the corners at top speed and with the high beams on, now you know why. I figure if I’m going to be burning gas and rolling over the odometer anyways, might as well try to run into some dinner while I’m at it. Special shout out to the metal shop kids who fashioned me a real doozy of a cow catcher on the front of my ride using nothing but some repurposed guardrail, a few pieces of rebar and a tire iron I found at the lake in their spare time in between skipping classes.

And I’m no hifalutin scavenger like some of these Patagonia boys. While deer and elk are by far the most popular animals to be claimed under regional roadkill salvage programs, I’m inclined to cast a wider net when it comes to scooping up the roadside bits as I try to reinvent Mama’s rainbow stew.

As a matter of fact, I’ve had so much luck filling the freezer in recent weeks that the ol’ Winnie has become some sort of macabre mashup where Pet Cemetery meets Noah’s Arc. Right now your poor man’s Anthony Bourdain has got two bruised Bambies, a half rack of whiplashed wapiti, three extra-tenderized raccoons, a busted beaver, plus the giblets of more than several critters that evaded positive identification.

Now that you know what’s on The Grump’s menu, I’m happy to report that last week the Pigskin Prophets fared far better than any of those dearly departed four-legged friends. However, I’m less thrilled to inform you that the wannabe sasquatch in charge of this Sports section, the inimitable (because why would you want to?) Jordan Nailon, brought home the bacon last week with a record of 13-2. That mark pushed him one game ahead of The Chronicle’s well-coiffed sports editor Alec Dietz (69-19) in the season’s standings.

Sitting just a few games back are that apparently inseparable duo of Meg Wochnick (66-22) and Joshua Hart (67-21). Next in the pecking order is a man after my own heart, the always aspiring grump Josh Kirshenbaum (63-25), who tied for the best mark in the group in Week 6. And if you must know, I’m currently four games back of my understudy.

Last week’s guest picker Kayli Anderson was undone by a few homer picks for alma maters, but she still managed to come in above .500 while bumping the guests line up to 54-34. This time around Castle Rock girls soccer coach Alyssa Hudson has taken a break from heckling fishermen down at the North County boat launch to cast her lot on the panel.

The rear bumper on this machine of mayhem includes TDN’s sparse stable of reporters. Anthony Dion (51-37) lost momentum last week with a record of 7-8, but that was still enough to stay ahead of Dacota Haynes (48-40) who catapulted himself above the .500 mark like a deer over the hood by posting his best week ever with a record of 11-4.

I’m sure we can all agree that’s enough of the trimmings. So with all due respect to the late great Izzy’s in the Three Rivers Mall parking lot, let’s get on with the red meat portion of this pigskin buffet.

The Picks

- Kelso is set to play its most important game of the year (so far) Thursday. Not only will the Golden Domers miss out on the hoopla of Friday nights, they’ll also miss out on the lights entirely with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m., but that doesn’t figure to matter much. After putting up 48 unanswered points last week and resting their starters the Kiltsmen are healthy as ever and poised to ruin Mountain View’s weekend early. (K-Town 34, Lightning Burps 20)

- Woodland is still on a roll after racking up a rout last week over RAL. In their most balanced game of the season the Tail Slappers proved they can beat you on the ground or in the air. And while Hudson’s Bay earned its name trading rodent pelts in the days of old, this week will be the tale of Beavers’ revenge. (Buck Toothers 50, Trading Co. 30)

- Clatskanie faces a tough task this week with a battle against Umatilla. The Tigers will need to limit their miscues (including charging the i-pad they keep their stats on) if they want to have a chance in the end. (Chemical Weapons 40, Tiggers 20)

- Gang Green has hit the skids in recent weeks with an offense so putrid it’s begging to be cut off. With Clatskanie off the docket this season, Rainier had hopes of sparking a rivalry with Warrenton but both teams need to land a few blows before the Highway 30 Hootenanny is officially replaced. (Camp Rilea Kids 42, Cap’n Crunch 12)

- It’s a big week on the vast 1B Columbia Valley League landscape. Naselle, currently ranked 4th in the AP polls, will “welcome” Mossyrock (6th in the AP poll) for some smash mouth festivities that will make turkey vulture drool. The Comets appear to hold a slight advantage in terms of health on the roster but it remains to be seen how long that lasts when titans of the league finally clash. (Shooting Stars 34, Fuzzy Pebble 30)

- Castle Rock proved me wrong last week with a beatdown of Seton Catholic. As my penance I must pick the Rockets this week, which I don’t feel bad about at all. The Rock will take on the Columbia-White Salmon Bruins in a league tilt and I can’t get behind a team whose mascot would happily eat the belly out of its muddled moniker. (Rocketeers 30, Fish Bears 12)

- It’s make or break time for a couple teams in the C2BL South with Kalama playing host to Wahkiakum up on the hill. (Sidenote: Look out for those Columbian white-tails near Cathlamet. I found out the hard way they’re not legal for roadside cuisine.) The Mules have played a grueling schedule so far and took Adna (9th in the AP polls) to the limit last week. Meanwhile, the Chinooks looked like they ran out of juice in a battle royal at Onalaska. With playoff hopes on the line I’m going with the team playing for the pride of an entire county. (Beasts of Burden 22, Fightin’ Fish 20)

- Last week Toutle Lake scored more points in the fourth quarter (33) than it had in all of its previous games combined. Call me an idiot and I’ll say hello, but this connoisseur of recycled meats is betting on a full blown resurgence by the Fighting Ducks this week against Ocosta. (Angry Birds 24, Beach Bums 18)

- Toledo (No. 6 in the AP poll) faces a tough task as it heads out to the Adna (#9) state of mind for a good ol’ dustup in a partially converted hay field. You can bet on this one being a barn burner, which is essentially a four-letter word once you’re west of Claquato. The Pirates might have home field advantage but the Riverhawks have made plenty of hay out of their brute “physicality” this season. (Cheesers 40, KC Johnson’s Ghost 36)

- There is a better chance of me subscribing to The Daily News than Ilwaco beating top-ranked Napavine. Josh Fay has spent so much time teaching his squad how to block and tackle that they now know how to take the bait, chew up the hook and spit out a sinker. (Frosty’s Kids 68, Bait Boys 6)

- Winlock might not have a basketball coach to call their own but the mighty coal miner’s son they’ve got running the football team has been doing a bang up job. Injuries have hobbled Ernie Samples’ squad in recent weeks but the Cards have enough firepower left to turn away Muckleshoot Tribal. (Eggmen 32, Muckers 28)

- Sources say it’s going to be an emo party for the Jackies in the cafeteria on Friday. That’s what happens when you bring league-leading Washougal to Longview Memorial for homecoming. The red and black attack will need to focus on the little things, like staying healthy, if they want to have a shot at a win down the home stretch. (Black Cats 48, Ax Men 21 *All on Oberloh field goals)

- Mark Morris is probably setting me up for disappointment just like my last four wives but I’m going against my better judgment this week (what’s new?) and picking the baby blue bunch over Hockinson. With Deacon Dietz hobbled yet again, look for a big day from QB Kellen Desbiens and WR Langston Bartell. (M&M’s 34, Ad Hocs 18)

- As for the remaining two picks, I’m going with the mountain lions of the Palouse over the fabled rodents of Oregon Country in the Pac-12 battle between land grant schools (46-40), and with the Mariners needing all of the SoDo mojo they can muster I’m taking Arizona and the worst logo in professional sports over the Seachickens (42-28).