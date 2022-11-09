Pigskin Prophets: The Grump gets mad over grass

I’ve finally found it. The hill I’m going to die on. And it turns out it’s not a hill at all. It’s a roughly 100-yard long by 53 and a half foot wide rectangle that’s flat as can be.

Last week the M&M boys were supposed to host a playoff game at Longview Memorial Stadium. The contest was a gateway to the state playoffs and it was also supposed to be a final sendoff for the all natural grass gridiron shared by Longview’s two high schools.

The weather was awful in the days leading up to the game and that only served to stoke enthusiasm like an excited drag on a nickel cigar. In so many ways it felt like a poetic ending, for a patch of turf with nearly 100 years of history soaked up through its roots, for its final prep football game to be a trench fight in a swamp bog down by where the nutria roam.

But instead we were robbed of that storybook closing chapter, and even though I’m not much for reading, I’m all sorts of cantankerous about that particular ending.

Two days before the Monarchs were supposed to host that game the R.A. Long girls soccer team hosted a district playoff game in a rainstorm. And three days after Mark Morris was supposed to engage in one more bare knuckle bog brawl on their “home field” the Lumberjills were back out on the pitch for a state playoff game.

If I didn’t have conspiracy theories I wouldn’t have any thoughts at all, but something about that doesn’t quite sit right. If I was an M&M’er I’d have someone go check the lease to answer once and for all that age old question — “Whose house?”

As someone who’s been evicted for more reasons than there is bird poop in the grandstands, sometimes it feels like one school is the landlord and the other is just renting.

But like the mustard on my corner store corn dog, that is just a distraction from the ugly meat of the situation. The real losers in this game of thrones are the fans, many of whom have their own memories from stepping foot on that field. Longview’s football fans deserved one more high stakes playoff game with conditions that harkened back to an era when I was young and they still hitched horses to the goalpost of the practice field along Larch Street.

Perhaps no piece of real estate in all of Longview, save for the two sections of Lake Sacajawea where I stock up on quality goods on the 4th of July, has been trod on by more members of the community than the grass blades at The Stadium.

So many Turkey Bowl games and homecomings. So many Civil Wars and Battles of the Plaid. So many punches and hugs. So many streakers in track shoes and superman capes leaping over the barbed wire.

Okay, maybe that was just the one time. But each one of those footsteps, no matter what else they might have been wearing, helped to shape that field into the hallowed ground it has become.

Sure, artificial turf is fancy and maybe the new field will actually measure the correct dimensions, but a grass field is alive, wilting and growing along with the community over seasons and generations. A field made of rubber and plastic is missing something that’s hard to quantify, but it certainly has no roots.

Even Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins lamented before the season that he’d be sad to see the natural grass grow, and he doesn’t shed a tear for anything other than PR’s in the weight room.

“It’s how football is supposed to be played, with the mud and the grass stains. I don’t like doing laundry after that, though,” Perkins quipped to The Daily News back in August. “This definitely levels the playing field.”

Mark Morris went on to lose to Black Hills on the artificial turf at Woodland last Saturday, and that’s how the final chapter of Longview’s finest football field ended with a whimper.

Over in Kelso, though, the Golden Domers were turning their artificial turf into a stage for the greatest comeback of the season.

Trailing by 24 points in the first half the Steel Kilters reeled off 35 straight points to stun Gig Harbor and reach the state playoffs. The comeback included interceptions, dramatic touchdowns, injured players and backups making critical plays.

It’s just a shame hardly anyone was there to see it.

As first-season TDN reporter Anthony Dion remarked, “I heard Kelso was a football town, but then I looked up in the crowd and there was hardly anybody there.”

So much for first impressions.

Still, that comeback win made the Pigskin Prophets look smart across the board in the final week of the official pick ‘em game. That wasn’t the only perfect line on the week, either, as the man who says Nipp’s burgers are overrated, Josh Kirshenbaum, went 15-0 on his prophecies. That perfect week was enough to spring the former TDN workhorse into a tie with his new boss, the man they call Mr. Five-Set Thriller, Alec Dietz with overall season records of 114-34.

I have no shame, this much is obvious, so it brings me no pain to celebrate that I was a full three games better (101-47) than the guest pickers this season. Last week Toledo girls soccer coach Courtney Moore went 12-3, just like me, to bring the record for the rotating cast of pickers up to 98-50 on the season. Not bad for a bunch of retired sports reporters, volleyball and soccer coaches.

Next in line was Dion, who was essentially picking blind at the beginning of the season after starting on the job 48 hours before the first game. The one who hates to be called Primetime went 13-2 last week to edge out the best dressed man in this newspaper, Dacota Haynes for last place. Haynes (93-55), an R.A. Long graduate, will now have to write a 60 inch column on all the reasons why blue and yellow plaid is superior to red and black as his penance.

Even though they don’t work at the same newspaper any more, or even live near the same volcano, Meg Wochnick and Joshua Hart refuse to leave each other’s side. The two former TDN sports editors tied for second place in the standings (115-33) after Hart put together a 14-1 charge in the final week of polishing the ol’ crystal ball.

That leaves the 1996 1st place award winner of The Daily News young reader’s poetry contest as the grand champion in these pages once again. That’s right, as impossible as it is to believe, that no-nothing practitioner of the composting arts, Jordan Nailon, somehow finished with a two-game lead over his nearest competition with a record of 117-31.

Sources say that as his reward nobody will be allowed to write in and give him a hard time about The Daily News’ shoddy sports coverage. You can send smoke signals though. It’s how I get his attention and why I’ve always got this old stogie at the ready.

Now just because the rest of the Pigskin Prophets are beyond their contractual obligations to keep picking doesn’t mean I can’t serenade you with my flatulent opinions on this week’s slate of games. So before I offend anyone else and have to bake even more crow into my humble pie, let’s get to the games.

- 2B State

Toledo vs Kittitas

At Ed Laulainen Stadium, Kelso, 2 p.m., Friday

The Riverhawks are healthy as can be after getting last week off when Ilwaco backed out of their district crossover game. Toledo is probably better than their No. 5 ranking and should have little trouble with No. 12 Kittitas when they play Friday afternoon in Kelso.

Rumor has it they’re thinking about renaming the Coach of the Year award after Mike Christensen, and to see the turnaround in his team from Week 1 until now, even a dunce like me can understand why. Expect Toledo to punch early and often at the line of scrimmage as they look to pound the visitors into submission until the likes of Geoffrey Glass and Zane Ranney are galloping for big gains at will in the second half.

(Cheesemongers 40, Devil Dogs 28)

- 3A State

Kelso at Ferndale

At Civic Stadium, Bellingham, 7 p.m., Friday

Despite a league championship and a comeback win for the ages in the first round of the playoffs the Golden Domers (No. 10) enter their matchup as underdogs far, far from home.

Ferndale (No. 7) boasts a top D1 recruit on their line but Kelso’s Brady “Grim Sleeper” Phillips and the rest of the Steel Kilters big boys up front don’t seem likely to be intimidated by pedigree or reputation. Come to think of it, K-Town has never had much use for either of those things.

If the Steel Kilt can keep things close in the first half you can bet a never-ending gift certificate to Mr. Rags that the likes of Conner Noah, Judah Calixte and Zeke Smith will be ready to make it a happy bus ride home.

(K-Town 34, Bronze Birds 24)

- 1B State

Naselle vs Almira-Coulee-Hartline

At South Bend High School, 2 p.m., Saturday

Last week Jack Strange put on a show by scoring four touchdowns on defense and special teams in a 68-0 blowout of Tulalip Heritage. This week the Comets will have a tougher task as they look to fend off three towns at once when Almira-Coulee-Hartline makes their way out to the coast.

The Comets have had their way with everyone except teams ranked in the top-four this season and Saturday should be another chance for the Naselle boys to celebrate with Green Rivers out in the hay barn. With Strange, running back Luke Johnson and the brothers Lindstrom at full strength there’s just too many threats on the field for most opposing defenses.

(Shooting Stars 55, Three Musketeers 22)

College

- As for the rest of the picks, I’ve got a tie on the docket for the UW versus Oregon game. In reality, a man like man can not in good faith root for schools who have competing patent claims for inventing the ivory tower. I’m rooting for an enduring power outage and as much disappointment as possible on both sides.

- After coming oh-so-close to knocking off the Dawgs last week Oregon State seems well positioned to take out their frustrations on Cal. I’ll take OSU (32-20) over the Golden Bears, especially if coach Jonathan Smith can figure out how to make fourth downs less of tail in the trap sort of nightmare for the Beavers.

- Washington State looked like they were living on a little hair of the dog last week in their trouncing of Stanford and there’s little reason to think the Cougs are going to be putting their claws away before delivering a thrashing to Arizona State (40-24). With Nakia Watson back in the fold in the backfield Wazzu is looking more and more like the team its fans thought they had beneath the night glow of neon lights.

NFL

- Will Seattle be able to keep their improbable parade marching on the road this week at Tampa Bay all the way across the pond in Munich. Even in the face of the Ol’ Tom Brady and the pride of Tumwater Cade Otton out at tight end, I still like the cut of the Seadogs’ jib in this one (38-33).

As long as Geno Smith keeps reading those plays off his wrist as closely as cross country parents ready the fine print, I foresee a happy flight for the ‘Hawks all the way back home.