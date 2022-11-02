Pigskin Prophets: The Grump gets called out for poor parking

Lordy, lordy there sure has been a lot of chatter over the last week, and I’m not just talking about the time I got the Winnebago wedged in the Dutch Bros. coffee drive through. Have you ever had a two ton recreational vehicle jammed between guardrails and had a quasi surfer dude practically climbing in your window to ask if you have any fun plans for the day?

It’s not a predicament I’d wish on even an insufferable Tumwater T-Bird. And you know what? After adding a few new dents to the Winnie and swapping a little paint I came to find out that they don’t even serve plain old drip coffee. So I took my handful of quarters and went winding on down the road, still just as sleepy and a fair bit more grumpy than I’d been before that detour.

Stopped off at a pumpkin patch and wandered on into the corn maze since it didn’t cost any money at all. And it was there, hiding between corn rows and tossing cobs at unsuspecting revelers that I heard the juiciest bits of gossip of the week.

Turns out the Longview Cobras, those 9-12 year olds from Longview Youth Football, were able to get the best of their foes from Woodland in the championship game last week by a score of 16-6. I know this because I heard the Woodland youth coaches plotting which rules they might better be able to twist or outright ignore next season in order to get an extra advantage.

In reality, they might not even have to ignore birthdays or the line of scrimmage to come out on top next year if the results of the 3rd/4th grade championship game are any indicator. That tilt between the Kelso pee-wees and the Woodland baby Beavs went 6-0 in favor of the green bunch. But the Beavers will have their hands full if Wyatt Doebele and Parker Passmore continue to make moves on offense, while Zane Lindeman and Levi Carrol play the part of gatekeepers for the entire city of Kelso on defense.

After I’d had my fill of scaring little children and smashing pumpkins I ventured over to Bob’s Sporting Goods to load up on some new rain gear. That is to say I was going to steal some extra garbage bags from the bathroom and dry my boots off on the hand dryer.

But before I could go looking around inside for the noisy old coin operated chicken I was contacted by staff and informed that I’d have to move the Winnebago from the parking lot pronto. Apparently the owner was keeping an eye out for undesirables like me and had posted on Facebook that he didn’t appreciate the way I’d triple parked.

I didn’t have the heart to explain that I’d parked cockeyed in order to get centered over the drainage grate so I could pump out an overflowing vat of what used to be discount Longview Memorial Stadium hot dogs.

It was downright resourceful if you ask me, and if I had a facebook I’d get on there and demand a retraction, or at least a more accurate account of my intentions. I mean, I may be many things but accusations of a bad park job, however accurate they might be, are entirely over the line.

Speaking of steaming waste from last week, let’s talk about the Pigskin Prophets. I put all my faith in the local teams last week and wound up with a measly 9-6 record to show for it. The only prophet to fall to my level was TDN reporter and connoisseur of dairy free fast food, Anthony Dion, who is now tied for last place.

Meanwhile, a mark of 10-5 last week helped the unrelenting Dacota Haynes rise from lonesome cellar dweller to a tie for last place with Dion. Last week’s guest, R.A. Long volleyball coach Whitney Nailon, followed the blueprint set by LCC volleyball coach Carri Smith the previous week by going 10-5 and clinching a playoff berth for her own team before the next round of picks were due.

The only person with any sense in the bunch, retired sports journalist Joshua Hart, tied with Chronicle sports editor Alec Dietz when they both finished 11-4 last week, with Hart now sitting three games out of the lead and Dietz dropping to two games off the pace.

Meanwhile, Chronicle staffer Josh Kirshenbaum was probably happier than a frog in a glass of milk when he managed to tie for the best mark last week at 12-3, even if he still sits five games out of first in this here final round of prep football prognostication. Noted insomniac and TDN sports editor Jordan Nailon also put up a 12-3 mark along with Columbian staffer Meg Wochnick with the former leading the latter by just one game before the final picks.

So without any further delay, let’s make like The Grump’s dirty laundry and leave it all out on the line.

The Picks (Playoff edition)

- It’s going to be a long night for Wahkiakum against Napavine. The No. 1 ranked Tigers have been as close to perfect as can be this season and they’ve had to make an effort not to score 100 points on more than one occasion. Yes, the Mules play with a lot of heart, but the Tigers eat hearts for breakfast. The good news for Wahkiakum fans is they can get to town early and enjoy the nightly special at Frosty’s beforehand so the trip won’t be wasted.

(Frosty’s Kids 77, Beasts of Burden 12)

- Ilwaco was able to pick up its first win of the season last week at La Conner and that’s great because reality is about to smack like a tuna tail to the face. Toledo took every shot Stevenenson could give it last week and still came out on top. Look for the Riverhawks to pile up more than 500 yards rushing in this District crossover.

(Cheesemongers 66, Bait Boys 6)

- Woodland had a regular season that was about as interesting and unpredictable as any team out there. They picked their spots and took Mark Morris to the wire before falling to Ridgefield last week. Coach Sean McDonald’s reward for making the playoffs is a date on the road against No. 3 ranked W.F. West. I hope the Beavers write down all the good times they had before they forget.

(Mint City Marauders 50, Dam Builders 6)

- Castle Rock is another team that had a good run this season and proved plenty of doubters wrong. And I’m going to give them one more chance to stick it to The Man this week by predicting a big win for Eatonville. To be fair to the Rockets, being the fifth best team in your District isn’t too bad when the other four are ranked in the state top ten.

(Cruisin’, USA 40, Rocketeers 20)

- Kalama made a statement last week when it went to Adna and made the Pirates look as harmless as pedal boat tourists on their way to forcing a three-way tie for second place in the 2B SWW South Division. If the ‘Nooks can get a few fortunate bounces and another defensive effort that makes offensive coordinators scream in horror, they should be able to make it back to the Round of 16 to continue their State title defense.

(Fightin’ Fish 22, Rapping Birds 20)

- Winlock didn’t get to play their six-man game against Taholah last week and that’s a shame, because this group of Cards deserved another chance to make some fun memories. As it stands, Winlock will be doing well if they manage to make it to Forks with enough players to start the game and that’s not the scouting report you want before facing No. 2 ranked Neah Bay.

(Far Aways 70, Cheesers 12)

- Clatskanie won a shootout with Gaston last week and managed to snare a postseason berth in their first season playing 2A football under 8-man rules. The Tigers made huge strides this season but it’s doubtful to be enough to keep up with a one loss Oakland squad in a game so far south the Mariners hats turn to Giants lids.

(Hardwoods 64, Tiggers 18)

- Mark Morris flexed its muscles last Friday in a rivalry win over R.A. Long and came out relatively unscathed entering the postseason. With just one loss on the season the Monarchs are serious about making a run at State and that should start with a big Saturday at home against Black Hills on a full drenched Longview Memorial field.

(M&M’s 34, The Other Team from Tumwater 12)

- Kelso made things interesting last week when it went to overtime to clinch its first outright 3A GSHL title of the Steve Amrine era. The win gave the Steel Kilters a favorable matchup this week at home against the Gig Harbor Tides. If Conner Noah and Judah Calixte can rack up yards and scores early then Zeke Smith won’t even have to play hero.

(Golden Domers 35, Ebb and Flow 20)

- Naselle used a week off to get as close to full health as possible before the playoffs and that’s going to be bad news for Tulalip Heritage. Expect the brothers Lindstrom to put on a show while Jack Strange does the dirty work around the edges before the running clock hits.

(Shooting Stars 60, Don’t Call Them Tulips 6)

- As for the college games, there’s plenty of action for you to wonder about and for me to be unreasonably confident over. The Dawgs are going to be polite to the Beavers at first before showing their guests the door (UW 40-20), while the Ducks will waste no time with pleasantries when they visit Colorado (UO 44-10). Wazzu will get back on track this week when it shows the Stanford kids how to do things they’ll soon regret (WSU 24-21), and the screaming Eags of Cheney are going to claim the Battle of the Border for Washington when the put a potato in the Idaho’s collective muffler (EWU 30—24)

- And how about those Seahawks? Turns out Seattle has been doing some good ol’ fashioned addition by subtraction and the results have been marvelous. Look for the ‘Hawks to keep on keeping on when they take on the Arizona Cardinals and the worst logo in all of professional sports, (a logo that’s coincidentally shared by Winlock.

(Emerald City 44, Razing Arizona 21).