Pigskin Prophets: The Grump don't want no smoke

Well, it’s been a quiet week down by Lake Sacajawea, in my seasonal hometown, out at the edge of the valley.

My neighbor in the camper up the block changed his wi-fi password so I can’t stream bootleg episodes of Married with Children off the world wide web anymore. That means I’ve been listening to my Prairie Home Companion cassette tape box set over, and over, and over, just hunkered down in the Winnie and puffing away on a dollar’s worth of nickel cigars as I hide away from the wildfire smoke outside. That stuff will kill you!

I was parked down by the skatepark the other day and passed the time by heckling the effervescent youth whenever they failed to land a kickflip. Eventually, one of the kids, a real Rufio leader of the Lost Boys type, exhaled an electric volcano cloud of Mountain Dew vapor and hollered back (paraphrasing for print considerations here): “Lose your sense of direction in the woods you old Grump and become familiar with the sensation of fire ants in your underpants… You don’t want this smoke!”

That last phrase is a direct quote, and a point upon which I figured we all could agree. I mean really, it’s hard to imagine anyone wanting all this smoke.

Not wanting to have another one of those encounters where I have to show paperwork for the Winnebago I hit the road for the coast where the air was a bit more fog than ash and the razors were really showing. With nobody on the beach I cleaned up a limit faster than Conner Noah can notch another TD for K-Town.

As it turned out, the guy siphoning gas down by the dike gave me bad information and sent me digging on a day when the beaches were closed.

That ticket from the clam cops cost me a five-gallon bucket full of sand dollars, and if you bet on me to win the Pigskin Prophets board then your piggy bank is going to be hurting, too. Last week I was an atrocious 8-7, which leaves me just one game above the motley crew of guest pickers who I’ll probably have to use as references on a job application some day soon.

Last week’s visitor, Castle Rock girls soccer coach Alyssa Hudson, put on a clinic and tied for the best mark with a 12-3 record. This week we welcome LCC volleyball coach, Carri Smith, to the panel so she can teach us all a little something about winning. Last Friday, while everyone else was on football time, Smith picked up her 200th victory with the Red Devils. She’ll be gunning for No. 202 and a share of the division lead this week at kickoff time.

The unflappable Meg Wochnick and unimaginable Joshua Hart also missed on just three games each and remained in the hunt for first place with just one game separating them on the board.

One of the misses for all three leaders last week was Woodland’s head scratcher at Hudson’s Bay. The only “prophet” to pick that game correctly was noted ice cream hater Anthony Dion, who finished 10-5 on the week to stay out of the cellar. Likewise, greenhorn Dacota Haynes continued his steps in the right direction with a 10-5 record, although he’s still working the broom and dustpan position at the back of this horse parade.

With an 11-4 effort Josh Kirshenbaum showed that he not only knows the difference between “The Bay Area’” and “The Cruz”, he also plans to be in the mix with the Pigskin Prophets at the death. His new boss, not the same as the old boss, Alec Dietz also came in at 11-4 on the board, and would have been tied for the lead if he hadn’t picked against Kelso like a man wouldn’t know a Fir Burger from a pine cone.

That leaves the man you’re least likely to call for a barbershop recommendation sitting all along at the top. Last week the sports editor you love to hate, Jordan Nailon, finished 11-4 after being left hung out to dry by the Cougs like another Pullman Sunday morning coming down.

That’s the news from down here by Lake Sacajawea, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average.

The Picks

- Toledo and Kalama have hated one another since they both had different mascots on the sideline and they were both 1A. This time around the Chinooks roll into Cheese Town as the underdogs against a Riverhawks side that’s now ranked 3rd in the AP polls. Rumor has it if the ‘Nooks win QB Aiden Brown is going to tag the water tower in artificial cheez wiz as an act of ultimate disrespect. (Cheesemongers 34, Fightin’ Fish 28)

- Wahkiakum will be looking to rebound with a game against Stevenson in a non-league contest out beyond the big bronze statue. Dom Curl is a good bet to play the part of movie villain when he takes out plenty of pent up frustration by kicking the Bulldogs simply for simply being in his way. (Beasts of Burden 30, Bridge of the Dogs 12)

- Clatskanie is going to need a whole lot from Alex Wheeler if it’s going to land a knockout punch to Vernonia. If Ayden Boursaw can keep from getting carsick on the way, the Tigers should be able to put together the 1-2 punch they’ll need to win by 1 or 2 points. (Tiggers 36, Stump Makers 34)

- Naselle lost a league game last week, which feels weird to type out with two fingers. Facing a winless Taholah side this week there’s better odds of a shooting star stopping by for a sleepover than of the No. 6 ranked Comets losing again. Let’s put the over/under for total Lindstrom Bros. yards at 499.5, and I’ll take the over. (Shooting Stars 78, Teddy Bears 12)

- A long season is going to get longer for Ilwaco when it goes up against Morton-White Pass. Not even the home field advantage and change of elevation for the visitors will be enough for the Fishermen After taking a beating at the hands of No.1 Napavine last week, though, it might still feel like a win. (White Pass Express 40, Bait Boys 20)

- Where there’s smoke there’s fire and even a satellite could pick up on the thermal imagery radiating out of Longview Memorial on Friday when the red-hot Monarchs go toe-to-toe with Woodland. Mark Morris needed some late luck last week, while the Beavers left their defense on the bus in a surprising loss. But even if it rains I expect both teams will keep their powder dry enough to provide fireworks in this one. (M&M’s 40, The Dam Team 36)

- The Rockets have two pilots who can fly the ship all of a sudden and that’s going to be a problem for King’s Way. If Castle Rock can keep from fighting over the controls it should mean astronomical numbers for the likes of Landon Patterson and the rest of The Rock. (Rocketeers 40, Night Moves 10)

- Mossyrock proved last week that it deserves to be in the conversation for best 1B team in the state. Meanwhile, Winlock took too many licks against Muckleshoot and was forced to wave the white flag midweek, giving a forfeit to the Vikings due to a roster that’s turned into a MASH unit.

(Dam Country 3, Eggers 0)

- Kelso will play the early game Friday with a 6 p.m. kickoff against Othello, the No. 7 ranked team from the 2A ranks. Coming off a win over Mt. View the Hilanders shouldn’t be short on confidence and will likely try to work dialing in their air attack. The Huskies are averaging over 40 points per game so it’s going to take a lot of cannon balls to get the home team into winning territory. (Golden Domers 50, Chunky Puppies 40)

- This is the week the Fighting Ducks get off the schneid. With a one win North Beach team coming all the way out to Volcano Country it looks like Toutle Lake may finally have the upper hand. If QB Dylan Fraidenberg can find a way to get fine feathered athletes like Caleb Webber and Dom Rivera in the mix even more, then Friday night should wind up golden east of Silver Lake. (Angry Birds 34, Log Boats 30)

- R.A. Long will round out the prep slate with a Saturday game at Ridgefield. I’m not going because the ol’ Winnie would overheat like coach Jon Barker on the sideline just trying to get through the road construction on the way to the school. The Jackies will need more big plays from the likes of Lonnie Brown Jr. and Aeybel Milian if they plan on keeping the Spuds from teeing off on the usual suspects. (Tubers 42, Nichols Blvd. 21)

- As for the college picks, I’ve got UW ripping the stuffing out of the Golden Bears (40-20), Oregon grinding the Bruins into a nice bear sausage (42-21), and Oregon State rebranding the Buffaloes as part of a complete domestication process (34-8).

- And in National Football Land, somehow the Seahawks are good again so I’m picking them to take out the Chargers just like Los Angeles did to San Diego fans. Everyone knows real Chargers fans live south of The Eight, way down where LA fans refuse to go. Why? Because they don’t want no smoke. (SeaBosses 42, Bolters 40)