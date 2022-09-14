Pigskin Prophets: The Grump celebrates mediocrity with aplomb

There has been much to celebrate this week for the ol’ Grumpster.

First, the City of Longview seems to have forgotten about that colorful notice they strapped to the Winnebago last week threatening to tow my blessed domicile away. Then I went for a walk through town (I ran out of gas) and found a couple old stogies in the alley behind Bob’s Sporting Goods, so I’ve been celebrating accordingly.

Which brings me to my week of gridiron picks. Did I have a losing record? No. Did I get the Seahawks pick right when almost nobody else did? Of course.

In fact, the only other picker with enough foresight to predict Russell Wilson’s demise in the Emerald City was former TDN sports editor Joshua Hart, who went 10-4 on the week. I never thought I’d find myself agreeing with the King of Keyboards, but alas, here we are.

The sports editors du jour continue to lead this race with overall records of 23-5, as TDN’s village idiot Jordan Nailon and The Chronicle’s Alec Dietz tied once again last week with records of 11-3. The esteemed Meg Wochnick had the best record in the last batch of picks (12-2), while guest picker and pudding enthusiast Matt Baide went 10-4.

From there things took a turn for the worse faster than that time I tried parking at the top of Sandpiper Drive but forgot to set the brake while I baked my beans on a hot plate.

Pro podcaster and part-time TDN sports reporter Anthony Dion finished 9-5, while my 7-7 mark tied with the cleanest Deadhead you’ve ever met, Josh Kirshenbaum. Luckily for us all, cub reporter Dacota Haynes has an undying faith in underdogs that makes him worse at picking (4-10) than Weyerhaeuser Credit Union is at rebranding (Hello, Red Canoe!).

Without further adieu, let’s jump into this week’s picks like so many cardboard boat regatta participants taking the plunge into the split pea soup waters of ol’ Fowler’s Slough.

- Last week Toledo found its fight, literally, with two players earning ejections for taking the field during some ongoing fisticuffs. The Riverhawks survived without their two knuckleheads in the second half in a win over Rainier (WA), and this week they should be able make the feathers fly again when they host a winless Toutle Lake team. (TOL 44—TL 0)

- The Mules wound up off track against Raymond-South Bend last week, but I’m expecting big things this week against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley. First of all, the Wahkiakum boys probably know a shortcut over KM Mountain to Menlo, and I’ve got a hunch that the Cathlamet kids will be keen to prove that the 447 yards they gave up last week was a fluke that PWV coach Josh Fluke and his Titans won’t be able to replicate. (WAK 22—PWV 20)

- Rumor from across the big river is that Clatskanie quarterback Ayden Boursaw will be back in the saddle this week after sitting out the last six quarters with a neck injury. If rumors prove true the Tigers should be set to pick up their first win in the 9-man era. (CLT 32—SHD 28)

- Castle Rock is having a good time playing football right now and that’s the scariest kind of team to face. Last week the Rockets aired it out 23 times for 222 yards, and everyone already knew they could run the rock with the best of them. With familiar foes from Elma coming to town this week Castle Rock has plans on remaining undefeated and perhaps cracking the AP top ten. (CR 28—ELM 14)

- A new quarterback hasn’t meant a change in results for Rainier this year. Last week signal caller Derek Kanton ran for 131 yards on just seven carries in a 48-16 romp over Jefferson as the Columbians picked up their first win in the post-Tripp era. Listen, I’ve recycled my cans and been through the drive-thru tobacco shop in Rainier and thus qualify as an expert, and I’m here to tell you it’s not wise to bet against the gang in green. (RAN 30—NM 20)

- The M&Mers are feeling pretty good about themselves after a 2-0 start, as well they should. I mean, I never feel great about myself, but good for the kids. Life will come for them like a runaway log truck on a one-lane road soon enough, I just don’t think the hard times are going to catch up with the baby blue boys just yet. After giving up just six points last week the Butterflies are going to need another big defensive effort to keep their unblemished record intact. (MM 21—CR 20)

- Ilwaco hasn’t shown us much so far this season and what we have seen hasn’t been great. Somebody once told me it’s never too late to change, but I’ve steadfastly disregarded that advice. Perhaps the Fish-bonkers will find their bearings at some point this season, but facing the 7th ranked Ravens doesn’t bode well for their chances of reformation this week. (RSB 35—ILW 8)

- Naselle is going to be seeking redemption after spending 10 hours on a bus just to get whipped by Neah Bay in Forks. The Red Devils wound up ranked No. 2 in the state this week and Naselle came in at sixth on the five-team poll. Sound Christian did not receive any votes and I’d put a two dollar bet down at the Cadillac Ranch that they won’t be cracking the list next week, either. (NAS 50—SC 6)

- One would have to go back farther than I can count to figure out the last time Kalama was a unanimous pick to lose. It’s not that the Chinooks are bad, it’s just that La Center is good (as per usual) and currently sitting at No. 10 in the 1A AP poll. Kalama did receive votes in the 2B AP poll this week, but with a bye next week ‘Nook fans will need to wait at least two more weeks to celebrate their first win since the State championship game. (LC 40—KAL 12)

- R.A. Long changed things up last week and it worked like a charm, well, at least as well as a rabbit’s foot. Making his first career start at quarterback, Aizik Rothwell completed 63 percent of his passes for 353 yards. The Jackies still lost to Franklin Pierce on the road, but the guy outside the corner store said this is the week the red and black attack puts it all together. (RAL 28—HB 6)

- Woodland still has a few kinks to work out in the new systems heading into Week 3. The Beavers have shown they can move the ball (at times) and they’ve shown they can stop the ball (at times). Now the Horseshoe Lake gang needs to prove they can do both consistently. Washougal will be a tough proving ground for the Beavs, but they’ll find a way to make it close. (WAS 44—WDL 41)

- Last week brought the Highlander Festival to Kelso, which is not to be confused with the Hilander festival that will descend upon Schroeder Field on Friday when Tumwater comes to K-Town. The unranked Golden Domers will need a big game from the Kilt Curtain to keep the T-Birds (No. 2 in the 2A ranks.) from ruining the party, but if anyone has the size to stymie the Thunderchickens it’s Kelso. (KEL 12—TUM 6)

- After being smoked out by wildfires last week Winlock will look to prove their Week 1 win was no flash in the frying pan. WIll the Eggtown bunch be able to keep things crackin’ in Week 3? Just found the Magic 8-Ball next to my dirty dishes under the pullout couch and “All signs point to yes.” (WIN 35—EL 27)

- You’ve probably heard about sailgating, but have you ever tried parking your RV halfway in Lake Washington and calling it a day? Just like Husky Stadium is about to be, that gameplan has a painful way of overflowing with disappointment. (MSU. 24—UW 21)

- So you didn’t see the Seahawks win coming? Must not be spending enough time talking to the displaced know-it-alls that used to frequent Grumpy’s Tavern. I’ll never waver in my belief in this squad. At least not until they let me down again. (SEA 14—SF 10)