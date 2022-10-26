Pigskin Prophets: The Gridiron Grump shows of his guns, gets in trouble

According to news reports it appears I may have caused a full scale hullaballoo last week over at Kelso High School.

I guess the times really have been a changing because back in my day it was perfectly fine for an adult to drop by the local school grounds and start razzing the kids just to pass the time. Last Friday I brought the ol’ Winnebago down into the hellscape that is the KHS parking lot right around lunchtime and bumped into none other than Hilander quarterback Tucker Amrine; and by bumped into I mean I rear ended the pickup truck he was riding in. Sorry about that.

Anyhow, all I asked the crowd of whippersnappers who gathered round was if they wanted to see what a real hand cannon looks like? I tried to explain that things would have been a lot different if Coach would have called me up from the JV team during my super senior year. We would have won the dang championship!

So I continued to preach the virtues of the various shotgun and pistol formations I’ve mastered in my unemployed time over the years. Then I told them to wait for a minute while I retrieved something from under the front seat in the Winnie that would really blow their minds. Well, by the time I emerged with my home made reel-to-reel highlight tape the kids had scattered and the sound of sirens was growing louder.

So, to the rabid football fans of K-Town, I apologize for inadvertently getting your homecoming game and dance canceled. I was merely trying to impress your children since my buddies down at the gravel bar refuse to listen to me rehash the glory days even one more time.

Speaking of Kelso, rumor on the street is that the Cobra’s of Longview Youth Football will be playing in a championship at the Ed Laulainen Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday against Woodland. I’ll refrain from bragging about how thoroughly I’d dominate those 9-12 year olds if league officials weren’t such cowards and would finally let me play, but it’s safe to assume that Woodland has a few players who aren’t too much younger than me already stashed on the roster.

Remember kids: Winner win. Cheaters cheat. And sometimes cheaters win.

Follow my advice and you can be just like me.

Looking back at last week, the big scare at Kelso wasn’t the only cancellation in the mix. The boys across the big river in Rainier had their opponent back out, and the same thing happened when Winlock wound up too injured to play. The Forks team was forced to forfeit the rest of its season for behaving badly on the longest of bus rides and poor air quality from wildfires was even postponing indoor sports early in the week. If you’re keeping score at home that’s just a pandemic induced cancellation short of filling out the entire bingo card in one week!

And amid all that chaos, you’ll never guess who had the best record on the Pigskin Prophets board. That’s right, if your friendly neighborhood Grump seems a little less prickly this week it’s because I bested the rest of these losers with a record of 13-2 last week and earned a little breathing room between myself and the guest picker.

Last week’s guest, Carri Smith of LCC volleyball, turned in a 10-5 mark while simultaneously pulling off an incredible comeback up at Highline on Friday night to retake the league lead. This week’s picker, head coach of R.A. Long volleyball Whitney Nailon, will need some help from the football gods if she wants to match that mark, especially if she was dumb enough to ask her schlep of a husband for help.

While TDN sports editor Jordan Nailon may still be in first place after an 11-4 record last week, the competition is quickly gathering at his heels like rabid dogs hot on the scent of a wounded nutria.

The Chronicle’s sports editor, Alec Dietz, also went 11-4 last week and now sits just one game behind the lead, and tied for second place with The Columbian’s finest sports reporter after Meg Wochnick matched me for the best mark last week at 13-2. And just one game back from that dynamic duo is famed freelancer Joshua Hart who went 11-4 last week.

Josh Kirshenbaum doesn’t get up early enough to know Bird Song if it slapped him in the face but after going 12-3 last week he’s still got a seven game lead over yours truly. The real excitement this week will be to see who finishes in last place and has to pose for all 12 months of the Prophets’ Biggest Loser wall calendar.

Right now it looks like a two-man race with resident swimming expert Anthony Dion (72-46, 11-4) holding a one game edge over the freshest face on the radio, Dacota Haynes (71-47, 13-2).

Which reminds me, if you don’t have anything else going on Friday night you’d be wise to get over to Longview Memorial Stadium. Yes, R.A. Long will be doing that thing where they pretend to share the stadium with Mark Morris one time a year, but more importantly, with artificial turf in the works for next season it will likely be the final meeting between the two rivals on natural grass.

That means Monarchs’ coach Shawn Perkins will no longer be able to count on three yards and a splatter of mud as his go-to offensive game plan. And if you pay close enough attention there’s a good chance the Perkilator will shed a tear over the ending of an era. (Prop bet: Over/Under on Perkins’ tears is set at 1.5. For the record, I’m taking the over.)

Now, let’s get to this week’s picks.

THE PICKS

- Ilwaco has heard the jokes. They’ve endured the losses. And now the Fishermen are going to net a win before it’s too late. Hitting the road to face La Conner is about as sure of a bet as you’re going to find this time of year and Fishermen are nothing if not romanticized risk takers.

(Bait Boys 12, Cowards 6)

- Call me a fool and I’ll wave, but I believe Kalama has one more surprise shot up its sleeve this season. Adna loves to bog opponents down in the mud but that’s the natural environment of guys like ‘Nooks defensive lineman Dylan Jones and I’ve got the orange and black winning on defensive scores alone.

(Fightin’ Fish 18, Illegal Downloaders 14)

- Sure, Toutle Lake was one of just two losses for me last week but I’ve got confidence this is the week they’ll prove me right. Jay Foster doesn’t sound like a guy who’s going to let Chief Leschi run around willy-nilly, and Wes Opsahl is looking for more after catching the touchdown bug last week.

(Angry Birds 20, Real Chiefs 18)

- Toledo sure has toughened up since Week 1 when Coach Christensen threatened to make his starters transfer to Winlock. The third ranked Riverhawks should have no problem dismantling Stevenson this week, even if it doesn’t count in the league standings.

(Cheesemongers 48, Bridge of the Dogs 6)

- Wahkiakum may have accounted for my only other loss last week when they fell to Stevenson on a last second field goal, but this week they’re bound for big things. The Mules figure to take advantage of an Onalaska team that’s already looking ahead to the playoffs. Rumor has it the Loggers’ coaches have “gone Hollywood” and have been too busy posing for photographs and bashing the local news media to properly prepare.

(Beasts of Burden 16, Gritville, USA 14)

- What’s this? College football on a Thursday? I wasn’t much for college any day of the week but if anyone is primed to take advantage of the scheduling oddity it’s those weirdos at Wazzu You’ve got to figure that a bunch of kids from Utah have never experienced anything as uncouth as Pullman on a Thursday.

(Fun Town 24, No Fun Zone 20)

- Kelso should be plenty healthy, and a fair bit wiser after I learnt them up in the parking lot last week, when they head to Evergreen on Friday. Something tells me that the Steel Kilters are going to wear Evergreen down in the first half with their big uglies up front before letting the offense run wild down the stretch to claim the league title.

(K-Town 34, Ordinary People 21)

- After spoiling Mossyrock’s homecoming by not showing up, Winlock will endeavor in a 6-man oddity this week against Taholah. If Coach Samples can figure out the rules in time the Cards should have the advantage in the wide open field while reveling in the smell of Mr. Walker’s grilled onion burgers

(Eggers 66, Teddy Bears 58)

- Gang Green got a chance to rest up thanks to a forfeit in Week 8 and they’ll be cashing in those reserves this week against Valley Catholic. With linemen like Colby Biddix and Josh Ellis itching to get back in the trenches for the Columbians, the hosts are going to need to start working on their Hail Mary’s now if they plan on pulling off a miracle.

(Cap’n Crunch 28, Valley Boys 18)

- It’s been a long time since Castle Rock captured a league title, but it’s been a long time since I had a hair line, too, and I haven’t given up hope yet. The Rockets will need everything they’ve got to get over 9th ranked La Center on the road, but with soon-to-be Hall of Fame wrestling coach Joe Godinho working the sidelines anything is possible.

(Rocketeers 24, Tame Kitties 20)

- Woodland wasn’t able to spoil a good time for the Monarchs last week but I believe the Beavers should be able to build on R.A. Long’s game plan against Ridgefield to keep the Spudders out of whack. If the Beavers can complete a few more passes it should be enough to get over the top.

(Dam Builders 32, Tubers 20)

- Has the grump gone mad? Of course, but picking R.A. Long to win to beat Mark Morris isn’t the reason why. In a game where the outcome only matters as much as you care, the Jackies should have the edge over the Baby Blue crew. If the real tenants of Longview Memorial can get off to a good start and then drag the Butterflies down in the mud with them it will be a red and black party by the end of the night.

(Nichols Boulevard 21, M&M’s 20)

- Who was the only Prophet to pick Clatskanie last week? I know you know, and I’m picking the upstart Tigers again this week over Gaston. Alex Wheeler has proven himself to be a bulldozer with a wrecking ball attached when he has the football in his hands and his durability will be key for the Tigers once again this week.

(Tiggers 35, Skinny Dogs 20)

- As for the rest of the picks, I’ve got Portland State taking out Eastern Washington (30-20) based solely on the Vikings track record of cutting bait with prima donnas who don’t like to work hard. And I’ve got the All-Mighty Seahawks over the New York Football Giants (24-20) because the East Coast media bias is for real, and so too, apparently, is Geno Smith.