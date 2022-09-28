Pigskin Prophets: The Gridiron Grump says thank you, and I told you so

They say nothing good comes easy. It’s a motto I live by since I both disdain hard work and have very few things that are “good” other than this Hawaiian shirt where the mustard and ketchup stains landed on the flowers of corresponding color.

That being said, I’ve toiled like a greenhorn at the aluminum smelter this week in order to provide you fine folks with the best prep football content money can buy (You can even get for free if you steal a copy from your favorite flapjack hut). If you haven’t noticed, and judging by the subscription numbers you haven’t, your dear ol’ Grump has been on a hot streak lately. Last week was my best turn yet with a record of 12-3, and I’ve got some thank you’s to dole out.

First, props to the Nike bandits of Oregon who not only defeated WSU last week but did so in dramatic comeback fashion. The dingbat sports editor got my pick wrong on the grid but you all read what I wrote last week and we can rest assured now that the Palouse has been washed in another fine layer of salted Cougar tears.

Cal Lutheran also came up big with a close shave victory over PLU. That’s what the Lutes get for leaving R.A. Long grad Jamond Harris out of the action again. In fact, Winlock’s Nathan Suhrbier and Woodland’s Daymon Gressett also remained cooped up, so the Lutes had that loss coming on basic principle. Come on Coach, let the local boys play!

Of course I wasn’t right about everything, but the one pick I’m not even mad about is the Woodland game. What in the world is going on in the Tree City? All offseason the hub-bub was about how new coach Sean McDonald was going to come in and air the ball out like my dirty laundry whipping down the highway. So imagine my surprise when the Beavers ran the rock like Sisyphus on Red Bulls to knock off Columbia River. That rushing clinic included three scores from fulltime lineman and part time touchdown machine Daeton Lofgren. Nobody, not even my debtors, can be mad about big boys scoring touchdowns!

After another week of sweet picks mustered in between efforts to return prized personal items to people on the other side of the country, dear ol’ Meg has taken over first place all be her lonesome. Mr. Dietz sits just one game off the pace and must have channeled the spirit of Uncle Sam himself when he was the only panelist to get the Woodland pick correct.

The bronze position currently belongs to that Nailon character who continues to trend down while his gray hair count surges in the opposite direction. The mythical Joshua Hart holds the fourth spot, and at least he doesn’t have any gray hairs to worry about.

This Kirshenbaum fellow, who I’ve heard much about but never did get to meet in person, is holding down fifth place but he’s been awful busy arguing on the internet about the merits of Barry Bonds as the home run king, so hopefully that distraction will help him fall off this week.

Why am I rooting for the ol’ Cherry Tree to fail? Because I’m sitting right behind him in the standings, and The Grump can always use all the help he can get (Note: This is directed at all those darn kids who left me stranded in the parking lot last week after I drained the battery on the Winnie by running my karaoke machine too long. You have to admit I do a rootin’ tootin’ rendition of Friends in Low Places.)

Last week’s guest, Jeni O’Neil, suffered more losses on one grid than her Kalama volleyball team has absorbed in more than several years. I’m still on the record stating that she did a fine job, because I’m not brave enough to say otherwise. This week’s guest, Kelso volleyball coach Michelle Mury, is likely to fare better if only because she probably threatened Hilanders’ football coach Steve Amrine with eternal retribution if he doesn’t deliver a win.

That brings us to the bottom rung of this here totem pole. (Side note: Is there a sadder sight than the world’s largest totem pole made from one single tree just left to rot on the ground down on the Kalama riverfront? And don’t say, “Ya, the Gridiron Grump doing anything.” That’s too predictable.)

TDN sports reporter Anthony Dion took a step back last week but still managed to keep himself out of the cellar. Meanwhile the most dapper dandy on the radio, “True North” Dacota Haynes, got over the .500 mark with a 10-5 effort.

Perhaps those two can start a podcast dealing exclusively with all the things they once thought we knew. I’d certainly tune in, so long as someone finally gives me a jumpstart so I can crank the motor on the Winnebago and roll along. I’d love to stop explaining my presence to the school police officer, and what station do they play podcasts on the radio, anyway?

The Picks

- Winlock is a unanimous pick this week and that’s coming off a loss. The Red Birds showed they can take a hit (or more than several dozen) in a loss to Naselle last week. This time around you can bet the tables will turn when the Egg Town bunch takes on Sound Christian. (WINlock 44, Sounders 6)

- Toledo couldn’t find anyone to play with last week after North Beach canceled (again). This week the Riverhawks will be taking out some pent up aggression against another team that likes to knock noggins — the Onalaska Loggers. There’s no love lost between the head coaches so it’s a good bet they’ll both be gunning for running clock territory to prove a point. (Cheese Town 40, Gritville 20)

- Last week Oakville scored 94(!!!) points in a win over Evergreen Lutheran. That’s mighty impressive but my grumbling gut (darn you discount gas station food!) tells me it’s going to be a painful fall back to earth for the Acorns when the Naselle boys come out to play. (Shooting Stars 66, Slime City 18)

- The Rockets learned last week they’ve got some catching up to do with the top of the 1A heap, but that won’t matter much when they take on 2A Fort Vancouver. Expect QB Stephen Ibsen to run for no less than 200 yards on sneaks and David Garcia to recover his own onside kick in this one. (Rocketmen 42, Fort 10)

- Things didn’t turn out too hot for Rainier last week over in Oregon Country and that’s exactly why I’ve picked the big Green Gang to win this week. After all, who ever heard of the Columbians losing back-to-back weeks at home? Probably fewer people than have heard of a place called Nyssa. (River Runners 28, The Who 27)

- The Tigers are back, baby! Coming off a bye week (where it nearly did what Kalama wouldn’t by picking up a game with Toledo on short notice) Clatskanie will be as healthy as they’ve been since the season’s opening kick. That’s perfect timing for the new Highway 30 Hootenanny that takes them west to Knappa. (Big Cats 31, Axe Men 25)

- I’m not one to get mad at Kelso just because they lost to an 0-3 Camas team. The Papermakers ought to be called the Sandbaggers, so that loss looks worse that it was. Now the Hilanders begin league play against Prairie and I’d put a fat stack of Aladdin’s Castle tokens on the Steel Kilts returning to form in time to keep the ‘W’ in K-Town. (Golden Domers 30, Doggers 10)

- The Chinooks didn’t want to play Toledo last week on short notice but the orange and black mob has had plenty of time to plan for Stevenson. Look for QB Aiden Brown to connect with Jaxxon Truesdell on the regular in what should be a blowout on the hill for coach Mike Phelps’ first win. (Fightin’ Fish 44, CowCats 12)

- In a battle of winless teams it’s the Jackies who’ll have more to prove when they turn up at Columbia River. Nobody outside the home locker room at Longview Memorial knows who will be under center this week and without an offensive gameplan that goes beyond 40+ yard field goals by Layne Oberloh, the red and black attack will continue to scuffle. (Purple Reign 30, Nichols Boulevard 15)

- The Fishermen had numbers issues before the season started and injuries have been as unkind as a cross chop at the mouth of the jetty. With not much trending up after a shellacking at Forks last week it’s going to take a bit of luck on the coast for the home team to get the best of a plucky side from the shadow of the mountain Rainier. (Mounties 16, Bait Boys 14)

- A few years ago a hitchhiker left his gadget in the camper while I made him pay for gas. As I listened to a few morons babble on (and on, and on) a “podcast” I picked up on the fact that Wahkiakum is apparently a tough place to play. People have been saying that ever since and I’m not one to doubt meritless chatter. After a shutout win at Ocosta last week I think the Cathlamet kids will have the last laugh against Adna. (Eagle City 21, Hay Town 18)

- Last week I picked against Woodland. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… it ain’t gonna happen! The Beavers better hand the rock to Lofgren every chance they get so last week’s birthday boy can celebrate accordingly. (Buck Toothers 24, John Charles and Co. 21)

- Apparently the leader of the Baby Blue Crew notched his 100th career victory two weeks ago. This week Mark Morris will honor their coach of the last 20 seasons in a pregame ceremony at Longview’s only stadium. I don’t know much, but with Hudson’s Bay in town I’m confident Sean Perkins will own his 101th victory before the night is through. (M&M’s 37, Pelt Traders 12)

- Toutle Lake is set to play North Beach this week but didn’t make it on the board because the Hyaks have canceled two weeks in a row. If that deal does go down I’ve got the Fighting Ducks down for their first win of the season. (Spirit Lake Highway 8, Clam Country 6)

- As for picks outside the prep realm, you can put me down for Cal to take down WSU (33-30) because nothing lasts longer than a Pullman hangover. And I’ve got Seattle over Detroit (17-14) because if there’s one thing I trust less than this season’s rendition of the Seahawks it’s the Lions winding up as favorites to win week after week.

The Gridiron Grump is a noted lowlife and friend of The Daily News who won’t stop sending us columns after all these years.