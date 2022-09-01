Pigskin Prophets: The Gridiron Grump returns in time for Week 1 of the high school football season

Hello again old friends, and esteemed enemies, who have surely missed The Grump no matter your past grievances. This season I’ve returned to the fold once again to prove what I know, dispute what you think, and otherwise make a familiar nuisance of myself for the duration of the prep football season.

The trusty old Winnebago “broke down” on 11th Ave. just outside The Daily News office, and the powers that be can’t figure out how to be rid of me, so they put me to work. This season you’ll notice plenty of old familiar faces on the grid pick board alongside my mug (you must admit, I haven’t aged a lick). There’s also a few new faces looking to make a name for themselves. Well, good luck to the challengers because this ol’ boy will stop at nothing short of shaving or showering to win the golden all-you-can-eat coupon to Sizzler that comes with winning the season-long pick ‘em challenge.

First up on the doomed-to-fail list is Jordan Nailon. Folks might remember him by different names since he’s a local but considering the TDN sports editor has been sniffing paper mill fumes for a lifetime, we can bet his judgment is more than a bit hazy by now.

Next in line is Anthony Dion, a transplant from Seattle via Vancouver (the Canadian variety). TDN’s newest sports reporter might not know a Skamokawa from a Winolequa yet, but he seems the most likely to successfully navigate a gondola down the Industrial Way slough, should the situation arise.

Moving along, The Chronicle boys weasled their way onto the board by promising to set me up with space to wax lethargic on the infamous Uncle Sam billboard along I-5. As old friends from UW, Alec Dietz and Josh Kirshenbaum will surely be homers for the Dawgs. They’ll probably get their Rainiers confused, too, and those are precisely the type of “experts” this know-it-all prefers to trifle with.

You’ll recognize Meg Wochnick from her tenure as sports editor of my favorite fish wrap supplier, The Daily News. Now a staffer at The Columbian, Meg spent some time covering the education beat, which is more time than this Grump ever spent learning anything, except how to parallel park the Winnebago along the Civic Circle.

You might not recognize Joshua Hart by his mugshot, but there’s no way you’ve forgotten his time as the head of the TDN sports desk. His ears may have been lowered since then but his work on the year’s prep football preview magazine was as highbrow as ever. Of course, that means I didn’t understand any of it, but don’t tell him that.

Dacota Haynes is a newcomer on the grid but he’s old hat here in Squirrel Bridge, USA. You’ll be able to hear him calling games on Friday nights all fall and his written words will wind up right here in these pages shortly thereafter. The kid thinks he knows a thing or two, which is cute. I remember when I was young and dumb enough to think like that. Nowadays, I know what I know and I’m stubborn enough to know it to be true.

This week’s guest picker is Eric Trent, a reformed sports editor who most recently ran the show at The Chronicle. ET helped cobble together this season’s TDN prep football magazine and he’s still known to pick up the camera from time to time. These days he’s most likely to be found fighting fish along the river banks, which would make him smarter than anyone in this school of experts, if not for the presence of yours truly.

I know you missed me, but that's enough of the pleasantries. Let’s get to pickin’, so I can get back to savoring these canned Vienna sausages beneath a thumbnail moon.