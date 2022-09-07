Pigskin Prophets: Getting it wrong and getting Grumpy from the get-go

We got all the pleasantries out of the way last week, which is good, because now I’m grumpier than ever. I mean, where’s the Southwest Warsh-ington hospitality that I spent the last few years telling all my friends on the desert compound about? You people must just be trying to make me look bad because I haven’t been around.

I get it, I’d be salty too if I didn’t get to marinate in my pickled presence regularly, but we’ve got to get this figured out before I’m embarrassed more than that time my pet squirrel jaywalked across the Civic Circle.

Last week yours truly finished with an abysmal 8-6 record on these here Pigskin Prophet picks. That was good enough for second to last, tied with the new guy Anthony Dion and just one game better than young buck Dacota Haynes who probably can’t even remember the great rat migration after the powers that be imploded the Trojan nuclear power plant.

I guess that’s what I get for going with an all-local slate of picks, but I was just trying to keep the masses happy. To be honest, I thought my favoritism toward the locals might help pacify the riffraff who've been banging on the windows of the Winnebago every night but I suppose that just comes with the territory when you've got a rabid fan club.

The sports editors had a decent first week with Jordan Nailon and Alec Dietz each finishing up 12-2, but I’m chalking that up to good luck or cheating, the latter of which often helps with the former. Former TDN staffer Josh Kirshenbaum came in at a respectable 11-3, while former TDN sports editor Joshua Hart finished 10-4. Another former TDN sports editor, Meg Wochnick, took a break from tempting offensive linemen with promises of all-you-can-eat buffets to finish 9-5 on the week, which was good enough to tie reformed sports editor Eric Trent in the revolving guest spot.

This week another ex-sports editor for The Chronicle joins the fray with Matt Baide tossing his picks into the fray. To be honest, I’m not sure how to feel about this guy. For one thing, he openly enjoys hockey and soccer, which is suspicious enough. And then there’s this issue of Baide “rooting for The Grump” on some new fangled social media contraption. We are enemies, Baide, go cross check yourself. However, I do appreciate the work Baide did on TDN’s preseason football magazine (not that it helped me out any), as well as his commitment to letting crumbs loiter on his beard.

Aside from the outcomes, we saw some memorable moments in Week 1. Here’s what I can still manage to remember after eating a week’s worth of unrefrigerated sloppy Joe leftovers.

— Woodland seems to be having fun throwing the ball around in Ol’ McDonald’s spread system. The Beavs look like they could make some waves this season but I’m not sure it’s enough to get by the TriCo favorites from La Center. We’ll have to see if they know how to hit, too. (Woodland 21-17)

— After winning a State title in ‘21, Kalama looks like a brand new team, which is essentially true. Aside from Jaxxon Truesdell the ‘Nooks boast no seniors on the roster (they had 22 last season) and Castle Rock is going to be another tough test in Week 2. (Castle Rock 14-10)

— Castle Rock has a certifiable stud muffin under center this season. It apparently takes an entire town, not just half of it, to tackle Stephen Ibsen, and even when he fumbles he falls on his own mistake for a touchdown. That sort of skillset is the best prevent defense against grumpy coaches. (See above)

— R.A. Long has the skilled personnel to move the ball but will need to find some balance between the run and pass if they want to break double digits on the scoreboard against Franklin Pierce. At least the Jackies found themselves a kicker in the offseason. Layne Oberloh knocked home a 46-yard field goal in Week 1, and with a kick like that on his resume I won’t even tease him about being a soccer player. (RAL 28-24)

— Mark Morris put on a road show in Week 1, including a tight wire balancing act down the sideline by Deacon Dietz. If the baby blue boys can keep scoring in bunches (quarterback Kellen Desbiens bet me a bottle of Head and Shoulders that they can) then they should have no problem against Astoria in their home opener. (MM 43-7)

— Kelso’s meat in the middle lived up to the preseason hype in Week 1, with Payton Stewart trying to steal the show himself on defense with two sacks and a pick-six to his name. The Golden Domers still need to get the offense tuned up but a trip to Capital should provide a nice warmup before bringing the Tumwater juggernauts to town in Week 3. (Kelso 20-14)

— Toledo did not have a good time in Week 1. That’s what a chronic case of butter fingers will do to a team. But head coach Mike Christensen doesn’t care who gets the job done, so long as it gets done, and you can bet there will be a few Riverhawks playing for their positions in their annual odyssey against Rainier, WA. (Toledo 10-7, OT).

— Wahkiakum needed a bit of overtime last week but came out on top against the Mountaineers nonetheless. The Mules will face a tough test against the Ravens this week but, as people have been saying and the Mounties learned last week, Cathlamet is a tough place to play. (Wahkiakum 28-14)

— In their first game out under the direction of coach Ron Rood the Fishermen were gutted at MWP. Seems the altitude change, and a brand new system, were too much to overcome for Ilwaco in Week 1 but a seagull in the WinCo parking lot told me the Bait Boys are ready to start packing the hold with King's Way headed to the coast this week. (Ilwaco 21-14).

— Toutle Lake has been trying everything it can think of to forget about their first game. After gaining just a dozen yards in an 8-man loss at Winlock, the Fighting Ducks have back to the drawing board prior to their battle with Ocosta, which like Toutle Lake is a place that exists in daydreams and nightmares, but not on roadmaps. (Toutle Lake 14-10)

— Winlock looked like they’ve been eating hard boiled eggs for breakfast, lunch and dinner in their romp over the Fighting Ducks last week. The Egg Town bunch will have lots of happy days ahead if they can continue to hold opponents under twenty yards of offense. This week the Cards will travel to play Concrete where their league rivals from Mossyrock dispatched the Eagles 60-6 last week. (Winlock 33-3)

— After giving up 22 unanswered points last week, Rainier will need to work on their knockout skills if they want to get right on the board. New signal caller Derek Katon showed he can sling it, completing 10 of 13 passes for 80 yards and two scores, but the Columbians must steel their defense to fend off a collapse against Jefferson. (Rainier 21-17)

— Clatskanie had some fun playing 9-man football for the first time but a neck injury to quarterback Ayden Boursaw put the Tigers’ comeback bid on ice. Before he got hurt Boursaw returned a kick to the house, and if the Hump Town nine can keep their best players on the gridiron they just might be able to get over on Gervais. (Clatskanie 12-9)

— Outside of the prep realm, it appears that the SeaChickens have fallen out of favor with the local braintrust. And that’s fine with me because I’ll be picking up a game on these numbskulls when Seattle sends Russell Wilson back to the Mile High city feeling green with envy after his return to the PNW.

— And in college football we nearly put Washington State versus Wisconsin on the board but opted to make it a tough pick instead. That’s why we went with Oregon versus Eastern Washington, because last week the Ducks looked like they couldn’t have defeated the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, no matter what combination of Ninja Turtle role play costumes they sported on the field.