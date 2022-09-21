Pigskin Prophets: Dumping the septic on Main St. and searching for the funnies

As I made my way across town last week to catch the Golden Domers in their game against Tumwater the strangest thing happened — I was pulled over by a member of the local police department. When I asked if it was because of the spiderwebbed windshield, or the expired tabs, or the mysterious trail of sludge leaking from underneath the Winnebago I was informed that it was none of these issues. Instead, the officer informed me that there’s a law against parking in the middle of the street.

Imagine his surprise when I replied that I hadn’t actually parked the big ugly on wheels, I’d just been waiting for another stop light to change and become distracted while the sand slipped through the hourglass. Truth be told, I was flipping through The Daily News in search of my favorite comic strips and become a bit discombobulated when they were not in their normal position behind this hog slop of a sports section.

I still haven’t found the funnies, and the public library won’t let me use the computers anymore (I was doing research!) to look them up online, so I’ll have to resort to reading graffiti underneath the bridges if I want to have a good laugh in this town.

As for that football game over at Ed Laulainen Stadium, the Kelso boys had a good thing going right up until their Steel Kilt was turned upside down by a stiff T-Bird breeze. I was watching the game through the chainlink fence from the Coweeman Middle School football field with a gang of well-lubricated alumni and let me tell you, they had all the answers. You’re just going to have to take my word for it though, because if I typed those words out I’d have my invite to write this here column revoked before the ink dried.

It wasn’t all bad on the Pigskin Prophet front, though. I had my best week yet with a mark of 11-4. If the Seachickens and Purple Poochers would’ve held up their end of the bargain I’d have tied for the best record in the bunch. Instead, former TDN editors Meg Wochnick and Joshua Hart took home the weekly prize (free tickets to Longview’s drive-in theater) with twin records of 14-1. That mark was good enough to springboard Meg into second place in the season’s rankings, while Hart moved all the way up into third place.

Alec Dietz, the sports editor at The Chronicle who isn’t related to Mark Morris’ Deacon Dietz but probably wishes he was, posted the second best mark at 13-2 and moved into first place for the season all by his lonesome. Dietz’ lackey, and former TDN reporter, Josh Kirshenbaum tallied a record of 12-3 which almost made up for that time he thought Toutle Lake was an actual place.

Numbskull TDN sports editor Jordan Nailon seems to be losing his grasp on reality, as evidenced by his 11-4 mark that was only good enough to tie yours truly, and has slipped from first place into a tie for third. Former TDN sports reporter and the newest resident of the Gem State, Ryan Peerboom went 10-4 to help prop up the Guest spot in the pecking order. That trend is sure to continue this week with Kalama volleyball coach, and all-around intimidating person, Jeni O’Neil assuming the guest Prophet role.

The new guy at TDN, Anthony Dion, seems to be finding the pulse around these parts, improving to 9-6 last week while still managing to make me look good. And luckily for us all, the picker who’s younger than my newest underpants, Dacota Haynes got a little better but not too much, landing on 9-6 for the week and maintaining his position at the rear of the pack.

How will things change this week? Let’s just say I took out a cash advance loan and put it all down on myself to win. And that’s as sure a bet as I’ve ever made.

— Naselle looked like it found a new gear last week and after an unplanned bye Winlock looked mighty mean too. Both teams hit running clock territory in the first half and will look to replicate their success against one another in an all-important league contest in Egg Town. Will Winlock quarterback Payton Sickles be able to withstand the abuse doled out by the Comets defense? Will Naselle be intimidated by a 2B team masquerading at the 1B level? I don’t know about Ice Sickles, but I do know I’ve never seen a scaredy Comet in my life. (NAS 60, WIN 42)

— After back-to-back weeks of punishing competition the Mules look like they’ve finally caught a break in their schedule. A bearded couple fishing out at County Line said they saw the Wahkiakum squad putting in extra work after practice this week removing boulders by hand from the side of the highway. That’s the sort of manual labor that the sandy toed Beach Boys from Westport wouldn’t know anything about. (WAK 28, OCO 12)

— They say you’re down ten points as soon as you cross over the Grays Harbor County line, which is just one reason why it’s never wise to pick against Montesano at home. So of course I’ve got the undefeated Rocketmen down for a big road win in a battle of two teams sitting just outside the state’s Top 10 rankings. Linebacker/kicker David Garcia will be the difference for The Rock, forcing two fumbles and recovering his own onside kick. (CR 27, MONTE 18)

— Call me a fool so I know it’s real, but I’m starting to become a believer in the Columbians. Oregon’s green gang has looked impressive in the first three weeks and I don’t think they’ve played their best ball yet. They’ll need everything they’ve got this week to defeat Yamhill-Carlton, so as long as there isn’t a rodeo or a double rainbow to distract guys like Josh Ellis and Austin Stout, the Tug Captains should come out on top. (RAIN 20, YC 18)

— Last week Ilwaco ran into the buzzsaw that is the newly ranked Raymond-South Bend Ravens. The 6th ranked RSB squad has run roughshod over everyone so far this season and the Fishermen seem as unlikely as a narwhal in the net to change that trend this week. An injury sustained by Ilwaco quarterback Kyle Morris last week only puts the Bait Boys deeper in the hold. (RSB 48, ILW 12)

— My sizable, and still growing, gut told me to pick Mark Morris this week but without official stats from coach Shawn Perkins I just couldn’t throw my weight behind the M&Mers for this road contest. The Baby Blue Crew has found a way to walk the tightrope so far this season thanks to memorable performances from Dietz, Kobe Parlin and Justus McCann, but I’ve got a funny feeling that a mean Washougal team is primed to wipe the smiles right off their faces. (WASH 22, MM 20)

— The Buck Tooth crew likely needed new mouth guards after getting whacked in the lips by Washougal last week, and the task won’t be any easier this time around when they face off against a Columbia River side that’s seeking redemption. The game plan has to begin with slowing down Rapids quarterback Adam Watts if Woodland wants to have better odds of survival than a tree in downtown Forest City. (CR 42, WOOD 21)

— The Lumberjacks have a quarterback situation brewing, which is to say, they’re not quite sure who their signal caller should be. After throwing for roughly a mile and a heap of scores in his debut two weeks ago, Azik Rothwell got the hook last week when he threw three first half interceptions. That put original starter Shawn Mize back under center for R.A. Long in a comeback attempt that wasn’t meant to be. Against Hockinson on Friday there will be no room for indecision by the Jackies. (HOCK 60, RAL 42)

— A grown man with a cheerleaders’ megaphone told me in no uncertain terms last week that I’m no longer allowed to pick the Golden Domers to win. He said I’m some sort of curse, which is exactly what my father uttered when I came out of the womb with this exact same hairline I’ve got today. Anyway, I’m not going to argue with Mr. Loudmouth in print so I’ve got the Papermakers for the win over the K-Town brigade no matter what the eye test tells me. (CAM 28, KEL 27)

— As for the rest of the picks, it’s a mixed bag like the discount stuff I still can’t afford at the Freedom Market. I’m picking against PLU and former Lumberjack playmaker Jamond Harris II against Cal Lutheran (55-40) just because I enjoy getting mail, even if it’s hate mail. I’ve got Eastern Washington over Montana State (24-18) because every EWU alumni says that the Eagles are simply hiding the next Cooper Kupp on their roster until it’s the right time to let him loose. I’ve got Oregon over WSU (40-38) because I believe that Pullman is sustained on the salt of Cougar tears. I’ve got USC over Oregon State (44-21) because a place like Corvallis isn’t supposed to have too many nice things. And I picked the Falcons over the Seachickens (10-3) because, believe me or not, you actually have to score points to win.