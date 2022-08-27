 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Photo Gallery: Kelso kicks off prep football season with Friday night jamboree

  • 0

The prep football season took one giant leap forward Friday when Kelso hosted a four-team preseason jamboree. With Woodland, W.F. West and Skyview at Schroeder Field the Hilanders took turns running scripted plays against players wearing different colored jerseys for the first time this season.

Teams will now go back to the drawing board, and the film room, to see what they can clean up before the regular season strikes up. The high school football season in the TDN area is set to begin next week when Woodland plays at Kalama in the 8-Mile War on Thursday, Sept. 1. Kelso will host Timberline on Friday, Sept. 2

Be sure to look for The Daily News' preseason football magazine on newsstands on Aug. 31 for photos, previews and features on all of the TDN area teams and leagues.

