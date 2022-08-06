Peerboom: Changing things up before the snap

Sometimes life is simpler when thinking in football terms.

Harkening back to my days under center as R.A. Long’s signal-caller, things seemed easier when peering out across the line of scrimmage, making a read and executing the right play in hopes it would result in a touchdown that would inevitably end up in the game write up in the sports section of TDN on Saturday morning.

But not everything went according to plan every time. If there was a major mismatch or if the defense stacked the box with eight defenders, you had to call an audible.

Now that I’m on the other side of things and have had the experience to write about those moments for others, I realize it’s a great privilege to provide that coverage for the generations coming up behind me and know that I wasn’t the only one appreciating those stories that told the tales of Friday nights and so many other high school sporting events.

But as I read the defense that is my future, I’ve realized there’s eight defenders stacked in the box, and it’s been the hardest decision of my life, but it’s time to call an audible.

I will always be appreciative of the time I got to spend on the sports desk in my hometown. Getting to type stories about Lumberjacks, Monarchs and Hilanders always brought a grin to my face, because growing up those teams were everything.

R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris might as well have been the Red Sox vs. the Yankees, Duke vs. North Carolina, Hatfield’s vs. McCoy’s. It was a true rivalry, and to have penned stories of games between the two made it feel as though my own story had come full circle.

It’s not easy to walk away from that, but I have other goals to reach outside of sports journalism that I need to take a crack at.

As I step away, there are countless thank yous to make. To the coaches we’re always ringing up to track down scores, the athletic directors that are typically working to make our jobs easier and ensure their teams get coverage, but most importantly to the athletes that played with the same passion and love for their sports as I did. The genuine joy and elation you see and feel vicariously through those players has the power to remind you of that one play you made, or that one roar of the crowd you heard.

It’s always something to admire and cherish.

The readers also deserve their fair share of thanks for following our coverage, holding me accountable and hopefully enjoying the stories over the last year or so.

But above all I hope the readers always remember what these sports mean to all the high schoolers in the area. Everyone plays sports for a different reason, whether it be for fun, exercise, an escape, or good, old-fashioned glory. Regardless of their motivations at the end of the day, it’s important to remember these are just kids competing out there. Although the R.A. Long and Mark Morris battles might feel like the Yankees and Red Sox, it isn’t.

It’s been a fun adventure re-assimilating back into my hometown and seeing how Longview has changed, or perhaps more accurately, how it hasn’t. There’s still nothing quite like the feel of a Friday night football game in Longview or Kelso or Kalama or anywhere else in our coverage area. I lived for it back in school, and it’s nice to see other generations enjoying that same feeling. The students still meet in the parking lots to paint up before a big game, there are still the classic traditions, like RAL’s “Let’s go Jacks” cheer, or the Monarchs lining up to sing the fight song in front of the student section after the games.

In the winter there’s still no better place to be than an RAL-MM basketball game, and in the spring there’s the yearly battle of dealing with the PNW weather for yet another rainy sports season.

So even though I might be leaving, there’s comfort in knowing those things are around to stay and that there will be new faces telling those stories for the next crew of athletes to come through the area.

Thank you to all that followed along.