PDX Timbers latest team to tell fans to mask up
Timbers

Portland Timbers' Cristhian Paredes celebrates during a game last season. 

 Associated Press

On Thursday, as they made final preparations to take their team to Florida, the Portland Timbers found time to make a plea to the public: Please where a mask.

The Timbers are set to resume team activities in coming days in preparation for the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida. Still, before their departure the team urged the public to comply with a state mandate that calls for citizens to wear masks while in public in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Those public service announcements included statements from players Jeremy Ebobisse and Diego Valeri.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we all need an assist from each other by wearing our masks, especially when we’re inside or we can’t stay six feet away from each other,” Ebobisse said in the PSA. “Our masks protect others, and their masks protect us. This is what makes us a team.”

As of July 1, Oregonians have been subject to a mandate from Governor Kate Brown to wear masks or other face coverings in public. That directive includes spaces like grocery stores, gyms, retail stores, malls, and restaurants. According to medical professionals and the Center for Disease Control, face coverings over the mouth and nose are necessary to control the spread of COVID-19. Masks limit the amount of potentially coronavirus contaminated vapor and droplets put into the air while performing common actions such as breathing or speaking.

The entire PSA message from the Portland Timbers can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/ycfvxwdp.

