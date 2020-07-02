PDX Timbers latest team to tell fans to mask up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, as they made final preparations to take their team to Florida, the Portland Timbers found time to make a plea to the public: Please where a mask.

The Timbers are set to resume team activities in coming days in preparation for the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida. Still, before their departure the team urged the public to comply with a state mandate that calls for citizens to wear masks while in public in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Those public service announcements included statements from players Jeremy Ebobisse and Diego Valeri.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we all need an assist from each other by wearing our masks, especially when we’re inside or we can’t stay six feet away from each other,” Ebobisse said in the PSA. “Our masks protect others, and their masks protect us. This is what makes us a team.”