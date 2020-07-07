PAC-Tech drops first game of season, rebounds to dump Dirtbags

RBI takes a bite out of Nipps Burgers but chokes on Peppers

By The Daily News

Rural Baseball Inc. got back on the winning side of things here in Winlock on Saturday night with a 13-3 win over Nipps Burgers in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball contest

Chase Staup notched the win for the home team Dirtbags by tossing a complete five-inning game complete with six strikeouts.

“Chase threw a helluva game. He’s successful because of the way he changes speed and tempo and the way he pounds the zone,” RBI bench coach, Nayt Taylor, said.

Kenney Tripp led the home team with three hits and a pair of runs scored. Ben Woodrum added two hits, including a double, and a pair of runs in the win.

The visitors were able to plate three runs in the second inning but their bats fell silent after that as Staup settled into a groove. Stephen Rooklidge notched a double in the loss for Nipps.

On Sunday Rural Baseball Inc. wound up leaving the field on a down note when they fell 12-6 to the Selah Peppers. Luke Roth pitched four innings for RBI to start the game and allowed three earned runs but still wound up strapped with the loss.