PAC-Tech drops first game of season, rebounds to dump Dirtbags

The Peppers proved to be too hot for PAC-Tech here in Winlock on Saturday. With the help of a dozen hits the team from Selah handed the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team their first loss of the season by a score of 8-3 in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball game.
It wasn’t all bad news for the Techies as pitchers Brayden Marcum and Justin Morris combined to strike out 13 hitters. However, a half dozen errors by LCBC ultimately proved to be their undoing.
Sean McFarland notched three of Pacific Tech’s ten hits in the loss.
PAC-Tech found their bearings in the nightcap as they defeated the hosts from Rural Baseball Inc. by a score of 10-5.
Brodie Fitzpatrick picked up the win for PAC-Tech by spinning six innings and keeping the Dirtbags at bay. Joey Strange powered the LCBC offense with two triples and Ben Muraski added a triple. Kjell Gottormsen, Kolten Lindstrom, and Canyon Rader each notched a double in the win.
Jack Boothe, Ben Woodrum, and Kenney Tripp all whacked a pair of hits in the loss for RBI. Jesse Towns added a hit and two runs. Mekhi Morlin struck out six PAC-Tech batters in 3 2/3 innings before absorbing the loss.
Pacfic Tech (8-1) will host Lakeside Recovery AA for a doubleheader in Clatskanie beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
RBI takes a bite out of Nipps Burgers but chokes on Peppers
By The Daily News
Rural Baseball Inc. got back on the winning side of things here in Winlock on Saturday night with a 13-3 win over Nipps Burgers in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball contest
Chase Staup notched the win for the home team Dirtbags by tossing a complete five-inning game complete with six strikeouts.
“Chase threw a helluva game. He’s successful because of the way he changes speed and tempo and the way he pounds the zone,” RBI bench coach, Nayt Taylor, said.
Kenney Tripp led the home team with three hits and a pair of runs scored. Ben Woodrum added two hits, including a double, and a pair of runs in the win.
The visitors were able to plate three runs in the second inning but their bats fell silent after that as Staup settled into a groove. Stephen Rooklidge notched a double in the loss for Nipps.
On Sunday Rural Baseball Inc. wound up leaving the field on a down note when they fell 12-6 to the Selah Peppers. Luke Roth pitched four innings for RBI to start the game and allowed three earned runs but still wound up strapped with the loss.
Ben Woodrum clubbed two hits, including a ground-rule double, in the loss. Jesse Towns added a hit and scored three runs. Kenney Tripp also added a hit and proved to be a key component to the Dirtbags alchemy in his first weekend out with the team
“Kenney is an athletic kid who can handle the bat and defensively we can pretty much plug him in anywhere and not really worry about it,” Taylor said.
Shortstop Jack Boothe and catcher Todd Tabor were defensive standouts for RBI all weekend.
“I loved the way Boothe gloved it and Tabor showed us that his ceiling is much higher than he ever knew,” Taylor added.
Rural Baseball Inc. will host Toledo on Tuesday in Winlock for a nine inning game starting at 5:30 p.m. Nipps Burgers (4-4) will host the Vancouver Cardinals AA on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Clatskanie.
BOX SCORES
At Winlock
PEPPERS 8, PAC-TECH 3
Selah 140 102 0 — 8 12 1
LCBC 100 002 0 — 3 10 6
Batteries: Pacific Tech — Brayden Marcum, Justin Morris (5) and Kolten Lindstrom; Selah — N/A
At Winlock
PAC-TECH 10, DIRTBAGS 6
LCBC 202 312 0 — 10 7 4
RBI 410 010 0 — 5 10 2
Batteries: Pacific Tech — Brodie Fitzpatrick, Ben Muraski (7) and Kolten Lindstrom; RBI — Mekhi Morlin, JC Workman (4), Ben Woodrum (7) and Todd Tabor
At Winlock
DIRTBAGS 13, NIPPS 3 (5 innings)
LCBC;030;00;—;3;5;5
RBI;334;21;—;13;9;1
Batteries: Nipps — Karson Hawkins, Jaxon Eaton (3) and Tristan Warden; RBI — Chase Staup and Todd Tabor
At Winlock
PEPPERS 12, DIRTBAGS 6 (9 inn.)
Selah;300;140;031;—;12;11;1
RBI;200;010;111;—;6;5;2
Batteries: RBI — Luke Roth, JC Workman (5), Ben Woodrum (6), Chase Staup (9) and Todd Tabor; Selah — Cypher, Cruzen (3), Jenkins (5), Benjamin (7), Stevenson (9) and Johnson
