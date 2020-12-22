Pac-12 Football: Dawgs earn six all-conference honors, Cougs nab two

With both UW and WSU announcing that they’ll forego any postseason play due to COVID-19 concerns, it’s officially the offseason for college football in the state of Washington.

Tuesday, the Pac-12 helped put a bow on the 2020 regular season with its end-of-year awards and all-conference selections. Washington took home six all-Pac-12 honors — four on the first team and two on the second — while WSU had a pair of players named to the second team.

Cade Otton and Jaxson Kirkland led the way for the Huskies on the first-team offense. Otton led the Huskies with 18 receptions in four games — double the next player on the list — and arguably should have had even more targets. He totaled a combined 15 catches in the Huskies’ blowout of Arizona and the comeback win over Utah, while hauling in just one catch in UW’s rough opening win over Oregon State and two in the loss to Stanford. Since 2015, the Huskies have had a tight end earn at least an honorable mention All-Pac-12 honor every season.