Pac-12 Football: Dawgs earn six all-conference honors, Cougs nab two

With both UW and WSU announcing that they’ll forego any postseason play due to COVID-19 concerns, it’s officially the offseason for college football in the state of Washington.
Tuesday, the Pac-12 helped put a bow on the 2020 regular season with its end-of-year awards and all-conference selections. Washington took home six all-Pac-12 honors — four on the first team and two on the second — while WSU had a pair of players named to the second team.
Cade Otton and Jaxson Kirkland led the way for the Huskies on the first-team offense. Otton led the Huskies with 18 receptions in four games — double the next player on the list — and arguably should have had even more targets. He totaled a combined 15 catches in the Huskies’ blowout of Arizona and the comeback win over Utah, while hauling in just one catch in UW’s rough opening win over Oregon State and two in the loss to Stanford. Since 2015, the Huskies have had a tight end earn at least an honorable mention All-Pac-12 honor every season.
In a similar vein, Kirkland made it five straight years for the Huskies with an offensive lineman on the first team after starting all four games at left tackle. He, along with Otton, are the two primary Huskies still left to make decisions regarding the NFL draft — Otton as a junior and Kirkland as a senior with the extra year of eligibility granted to all athletes this season.
On defense, coach Will Harris put a pair of UW defensive backs on all-conference teams in his first year as the man in charge of the secondary. Elijah Molden made the first team for the second year running after logging 26 tackles and a pick, and sophomore Trent McDuffie made the second team. In the past six seasons, UW has had 13 DBs make either the Pac-12 first or second team.
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who earned first-team honors, took the college football world by storm to start the season. He finished with a conference-leading seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his first three games.
Edefuan Ulofoshio rounded out UW’s recognition by getting named to the second-team defense after leading the Huskies with 47 tackles. He ended his season with an 18-tackle outing against Stanford, finishing sixth in the conference with 31 solo stops.
UW added three honorable mentions from the offensive line — Victor Curne, Luke Wattenberg, and Henry Bainivalu — along with honorable mentions for Kyler Gordon on special teams and quarterback Dylan Morris, who was also an honorable mention for Offensive Freshman of the Year.
For their part, the Cougars were one of two teams in the Pac-12 to not have a first-team selection. But Abe Lucas made it three years in a row as a second-team lineman; he’s now up to 30 straight starts at right tackle for WSU, and will make his NFL draft decision in the next month.
Punter Oscar Draguicevich also got a spot on the second team after finishing second in the conference at 46.7 yards per punt. Draguicevich declared for the draft this week.
Nine different WSU players earned honorable mentions.
Ducks and Beavers on the list
Oregon landed two players on the All-Pac-12 first-team defense — Kayvon Thibodeaux and Mykael Wright — while adding a pair of second-team names in Alex Forsythe on offense and Deommodore Lenoir on defense. Noah Sewell was named Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson and Nathan Eldridge both landed on the first-team offense, while Avery Roberts got on the first-team defense and Joshua Gray was named to the second-team offense.