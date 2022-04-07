 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSAA Softball

OSAA Softball: Taft goes on rout over Rainier

Softball stock

A softball sits, half-concealed, in a pitcher-made divot in front of the rubber.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

RAINIER — The Rainier softball team found itself in a deep hole, and that was before Taft (Ore.) threw up a 12-spot in a 21-2 hammering of a loss Thursday.

A fair few of the Columbians’ ills came from within; on top of issuing seven free passes from the circle, the Rainier defense committed seven errors.

That helped the Tigers turn what was a 6-0 game through five innings into a 21-0 rout before the Columbians finally got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the seventh — far too little, much too late.

Rainier went with the same pitching combination that led it to a win Wednesday against Warrenton — starting with Jamie Knox before going to Daysha Holmes out of the bullpen — but Taft had all the answers at the plate. The Tigers scored six runs of Knox on four hits and a walk, then tagged Holmes for 15 — 10 of which were earned — on 13 knocks and three walks.

Emmalee Melvin had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Delaney Fortelney went 2-for-3, and Kurston Fortner had Rainier’s other RBI.

Rainier (3-4) is scheduled to play at Yamhill-Carlton (Ore.) on Saturday.

