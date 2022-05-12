OSAA Softball Roundup: Rainier makes like a banana, splits at Willamina

WILLAMINA, Ore. — The Columbians got to play some extra softball Wednesday but had to settle for a split with Willamina in league play, falling 5-4 in eight innings in the opener before bouncing back for a 9-6 win in the nightcap.

Jamie Knox handled the first seven innings of the day’s first game in the circle, striking out three batters while allowing one earned run on five hits. Lace Makinson took over in the extra inning and absorbed the loss after allowing the walk-off run with two outs on the board.

Rainier took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and turned it into a 3-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the fourth. That’s when the Bulldogs began to show some life and a trio of Columbian errors helped the hosts to eventually pull even. Willamina scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings before notching the winning run in the eighth frame.

For Rainier, Knox did all she could to secure the win. Aside from her pitching duties she went 4-for-4 at the plate with one run scored. Lacey Makinson added three hits with a double and a run scored. Daysha Holmes drove in a run for the Columbians and legged out a triple, while Delaney Fortelney notched two hits and two runs scored.

The Columbians had to fight off an inspired comeback attempt by the Bulldogs to hang on for the win in the rematch. After taking a 6-2 lead in the fifth inning Rainier added four insurance runs in the sixth, and it was a good thing it did.

Knox once again led the Columbians from her leadoff spot with three hits, a double and three runs scored. Emmalee Melvin and Fortelney each turned in three hits of their own, with Melvin driving in a run and Fortelney driving in two. Kendall Crape added two hits with two RBI’s and pitcher Miley Cook helped herself out with three hits, two RB’s and a double.

In the circle Cook went all seven innings to pick up the win while scattering eight hits and allowing five earned runs.

Trailing 9-2 in their final at bat the Bulldogs rallied for four runs before Cook slammed the door.

Rainier (6-10, 4-6 league) was set for a non-league tilt against Yamhill-Carlton on Friday before bringing Clatskanie to town for a Highway 30 Hootenanny doubleheader on Monday.

Tigers drop a double dip with Taft

CLATSKANIE — Clatksanie couldn’t find a consistent rhythm in a pair of losses at the hands of Taft on Wednesday. Taft dropped Clatskanie 12-4 in Game 1 and Snuck past them with a 12-10 win in Game 2.

Clatskanie scored three runs to take the lead in the second on singles from Carlota Ayensa and Kylie Thomas and a fielder’s choice from Meagan McClure to go up 3-1. Clatskanie added an insurance run in the fourth on another single from Ayensa to go up 4-1, but Taft would shut them down the rest of the game.

Meanwhile Taft took a run back in the fourth before breaking loose for eight runs in the fifth to jump in front and steal the win.

Thomas tossed all seven innings for Clatskanie, surrendering 12 runs, only five of which were earned, on 13 hits with a pair of strikeouts and four walks.

Ayensa led Clatskanie at the dish with two RBIs and a run scored on a 2-for-4 day. Paige Taylor racked up three hits and scored a run and Grace Tallman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Clatskanie fared better at the plate in Game 1, but couldn’t finish things off in the loss.

After spotting Taft six runs in the first, Taft built an 8-2 lead after the top of the fourth, but Clatskanie stormed back to tie the game at 8-8. Clatskanie used discipline at the plate to start clawing back. After singles from Thomas and Ayensa and a hit by pitch, Clatskanie loaded the bases with no outs.

Then McClure, Cloee McLeod and Karielle Carlson all worked walks in back-to-back-to-back at-bats to score three runs. After an infield fly for the first out, Paige Taylor worked a walk before Tallman broke the walk-a-thon with an RBI single up the middle. Ayensa capped the six-run inning with another RBI single for the day to tie the game.

But the Clatskanie lead wouldn’t hold long. Taft scored four runs in the top of the fifth, but Clatskanie could only answer with two in the bottom of the frame to cut it to 12-10 before being shutout in the final two frames.

Thomas tossed all seven innings again, making it 14 on the day. Eleven of Taft’s 12 runs were earned on 13 hits with three strikeouts and eight walks.

Ayensa kept her strong day going at the plate and finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. McLeod was perfect at the plate, reaching base in all five of her at-bats and finishing 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scores.

Clatskanie (3-11, 3-7 league) finishes their regular season with a doubleheader at Rainier on Monday. After the sweep Clatskanie was in third place in the 3A Special District 1 League behind the Columbians.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.