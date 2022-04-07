OSAA Softball: Rainier takes out Warrenton

RAINIER — The Rainier softball team needed just one crooked number to power its way to victory, beating Warrenton (Ore.) 6-3 in its 3A Special District 1 opener.

The Columbians plopped five runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth, then went on to hold the Warriors to just one run in the final four frames to see the win out.

After Emmalee Melvin walked and Jamie Knox singled, Delaney Fortelney gapped a ball to left-center, plating both on a 2-RBI double that put Rainier in front 3-2. From there, the ground attack went to work, with a walk, an infield single, a ground out, and a fielder’s choice bringing in three more runs and pushing the lead to 6-2.

Warrenton’s Avyree Miethe got one run back in the top of the fourth on her second home run of the game, but that would be all the Warriors would manage the rest of the way.

Knox tossed five innings for Rainier, striking out three and allowing two earned runs on nine hits and a walk. Daysha Holmes came in for a pair of innings of relief to earn the save, giving up a walk but striking out three in two shutout frames.

Holmes also led the Columbians on offense with a single, a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. She scored Rainier’s first run of the day in the bottom of the second, on a steal of third when the throw from the Warrenton catcher sailed into left field. Melvin added a knock and a walk.

Rainier (3-3) was set to host Taft (Ore.) on Thursday, then play at Yamhill-Carlton (Ore.) on Saturday.

